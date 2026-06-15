Not Slickbacks—These Are the Chic, Low-Effort Hair Trends Majorly Heating Up This Summer

Is it just me, or does it seem like everyone and their mother slicked their hair back with various types of hair gels and wax sticks last year, and once the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2026, we all just stopped? Now, I know that's a bit of an exaggeration, but the stark difference in popular hairstyles from summer 2025 compared to summer 2026 is something I'm giving a bit of extra thought to these days. While the trends of yesteryear were a touch more structured and refined, 2026 is settling into the relaxation of summer. (Or maybe, just maybe, we have enough going on in the world that making sure our hair is perfect isn't high on the priority list. Food for thought!)
"This summer, I expect low-maintenance styling to really dominate, especially styles like long beachy locks, glossy high ponytails with face-framing waves, and easy layered blowouts," says Courtney Gard, brand manager at Revlon Hair Tools. "People still want that elevated look, but they don’t necessarily want to spend an hour styling their hair in the heat." Enter multitasking hair products that define and shape your natural texture, and tools that get the job done easily, quickly, and with little to no heat damage.
Below, we're breaking down the five low-maintenance hairstyles that feel "now" this summer, and the minimal tools you'll need to achieve them.
5 Low-Maintenance Hairstyles for Summer 2026
Soft Glam Summer Blowout
"For summer 2026, I think we’re going to see a big shift toward 'undone glamour' and styles that still feel polished, but softer, more effortless, and lived-in," says Gard. "Think airy supermodel blowouts with lots of movement, soft bends instead of structured curls, and loose texture that looks natural rather than overly styled." Though a blowout may not be the first thing you think of when the words "low-maintenance" and "easy" are involved, Gard says a good styling session can be the thing that saves you the most time down the line.
How to Style the Summer Blowout
Revlon
3-in-1 Multi-Styler
"The Revlon One-Step Multi-Styler makes it easy to create a polished blowout, loose waves, or flipped ends in one step," says Gard. She points out that this makes touch-ups easy throughout the week. "Perfect for busy summer schedules," she adds. The viral tool comes with three attachments—the internet-loved round brush base, a smaller round brush, and a paddle brush—for multiple styling options that require little time.
Beachy Crimps
Whether it's the residuals from Wuthering Heights or the trip down beauty memory lane to 2006 that we all seem to be taking this year, crimped hair is back in an effortlessly chic and updated way. "We’re also seeing a return of crimped and waved textures, but in a more modern way—subtle texture throughout the hair that gives that romantic, slightly windswept feel inspired by fashion and period dramas," says Rebecca Hall, director of consumer insights at Revlon Hair Tools.
"I think these styles are trending because people want hair that feels beautiful but realistic for everyday life, especially during summer," she adds. "There’s a growing preference for styles that work with your natural texture instead of against it while still delivering volume and polish."
How to Style Crimped Beachy Waves
REVLON
3 Barrel Jumbo Hair Waver
It's surprisingly easy to create these mermaid-esque bends thanks to hair wavers like Revlon's 3 Barrel Jumbo Hair Waver, or you could go the old-school route: two pigtail braids overnight. However, you can also achieve beachy waves by bringing out your natural texture with a thermal brush.
Revlon
Versastyler 3-In-1 Styler
The Revlon VersaStyler is a great hot tool for anyone who wants to accentuate their natural texture versus over-styling it. "With three different heat modes for personalized styling, people can use it to create loose beachy waves, soft curls, sleek ponytails, or buns with smoothed flyaways, and more," says Hall. "These products are travel-friendly and durable, so people can take them on all their summer travels, too!”
Wispy Updos
The art of the summer updo is that it's easy—thrown up in an elastic band or claw clip after a day on the beach, with face-framing layers falling forward like ribbons. "I think there’s a strong nostalgia factor influencing trends right now," says Gard. "We’ve already seen the rise of '90s blowouts and Y2K-inspired styles, and now consumers are gravitating toward softer, bohemian textures and romantic, slightly imperfect hair.” You don't need any sort of hair tool to make this one work, but if you want to take things up a notch, keep scrolling.
How to Style Wispy Updos
Revlon
Revive & Shine Half-Barrel Heated Brush
Gard suggests this tool for quick touch-ups and defining those face-framing pieces. "We’re seeing a lot of interest in styles that can transition from day to night and hold up in humidity while still feeling effortless," she states, pointing out this tool's proficiency in that department—making it a great pick for summer. "It quickly elevates and enhances two-, even three-day-old hair so you can style and go."
Air-Dried Texture
"The secret to beautiful air-dried waves and curls is building the right foundation—definition, minimal frizz, and styling that supports the hair’s natural pattern," says Gard. Whether your hair falls between 2A "ghost waves" or 4C coils, it's important to know how to enhance (and dry!) your natural texture safely. If you want to go the semi-drying route, you'll be pleased to know that the Revlon One-Step Multi-Styler is suitable for all hair types.
"I like to let my hair dry about 80% and then use the tool only where I want a little extra refinement—think face-framing layers, bangs, or the crown—instead of doing a full blowout," says Gard. "My clients are always looking for hair that feels 'polished but undone' with soft volume and natural movement, and the Multi-Styler makes it very easy to achieve," she adds. But if you want to define your natural texture sans heat, try incorporating a hair mask into your routine.
How to Style Air-Dried Textures
REVLON
Colorsilk After Color Care Mask
To get the best definition and shape from your texture, you'll want to make sure your hair is as nourished and hydrated as possible—especially if you dye your strands and expose them to sunshine, sea salt, and chlorine (as many of us do in the summer). Treat your hair with the Revlon ColorSilk After Color Care Mask, which not only offers a moisturizing wash of coconut oil and shea butter but also protects and revives your color.
Half-Blowout
While air-drying sounds great in theory, it's not the best option for all hair types—especially for low-porosity hair. For a quick dry job and more definition, Hall recommends using a smart dryer with a diffuser attachment, like the Revlon PowerMove Dryer, to enhance natural texture and soft volume. "I’ve noticed that blow-dryers are becoming less about 'blowing out' the hair and more about a quick finish to support the natural texture and reduce heat damage," she muses.