I'll Know You're a Fashion Person If I See You Wearing Jeans Like *This* in 2025

Unexpected denim outfits don't really exist at this point, or at least, they don't come around very often. It would be reasonable to assume that we've simply seen too many of them to ever be surprised. Think again. Jennifer Lawrence just successfully introduced me to a fresh and different way to wear jeans, and that's to style a dress on top of them. Hear me out…
This actually isn't the first time that Lawrence has made wearing dresses over pants look like the chicest concept in the world. A few years back, she wore an all-gray iteration by The Row that went completely viral. Now, she's back at it, this time taking a new approach: Wearing a dress-over-jeans outfit for a screening of her new film, Die My Love, costarring Robert Pattinson. Her ensemble for the occasion, all by Khaite, consisted of the brand's Farley Jeans in a sleek medium wash with the Gloria Printed Chiffon Floral Dress on top. She then wore the Saraphina Calf-Hair Blazer over the dress, which was belted by a skinny black Empire Belt with a gold buckle. To round out the outfit, she wore Khaite's nearly sold-out Sloan Pumps and a pair of sunglasses from the NYC label's ongoing collaboration with Oliver Peoples. (She's wearing the 1961C style, specifically.)
Though unconventional, dress-over-jeans outfits have been catching on across the fashion landscape this fall, and as we move into winter and 2026, I see no reason why the combination's popularity will slow down. One cause for its enduring quality is how versatile it is. Whereas Lawrence chose to wear a longer dress with a slit in it to show off her denim underneath (the same way the look was styled in Khaite's resort 2026 lookbook), there are plenty of other styling options available to anyone interested in testing out this formula. For example, wearing a lace-trim slip dress over jeans and under a sweater has become one of fall 2025's most-worn outfits in fashion circles. A sheer lace midi dress over jeans is another popular method.
Ready to start re-creating Lawrence's go-to denim look? Same. Keep scrolling to shop her fall uniform.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.