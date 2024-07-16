Bella Hadid Just Wore the Pant Trend I Keeping Spotting on Chic French Women

Bella Hadid is excellent at many things, but composing a chic outfit just might top the list. Stepping out this weekend in an elevated getup, Hadid casually tapped into one of Europe's fastest-growing pant trends in a chic and wearable way.

Skipping over the array of shorts trends that we've been seeing this summer, Hadid reached for the '90s pant style that's experiencing a revival. Featuring a slim-fitting cut and cropped to just below the knee, capri pants are firmly on the up this season, and Hadid has declared herself a fan.

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

Wearing hers with a white cotton blouse (the Annabella Top from Guizio, $178) that cropped at her midriff, Hadid composed a monochrome ensemble that was both playful and incredibly chic. Styling her look with jet-black sunglasses and a Coach's roomy Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 ($495), Hadid completed her outfit with a pair of black heeled mules adorned with a pretty bow.

While Hadid debuted her capri-pant look on the streets of New York, the emerging trouser trend has been trickling onto European streets over the past few months. A summer-ready alternative to the long tailored pants we've been styling all year, this chic substitute offers a lighter and more comfortable fit for the summer months without having to turn to shorts or miniskirts.

Styling well with cropped blouses and tanks, the trending pants also look elegant when paired with a tonal blazer or sleek jacket, as proven by influencer Cass Dimicco, who wore her black capris with a sleek black blazer while out in Paris.

With a '90s energy that feels familiar yet fresh, the capri pant trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Read on to shop the Hadid-approved ensemble and discover our edit of the best capri pants.

SHOP BELLA HADID'S LOOK:

Guizio Annabella Top $178 SHOP NOW This features an off-the-shoulder design and billowy sleeves for a romantic touch.

Reformation Posie Pedal Pusher Pants $128 SHOP NOW A classic pair.

Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 $495 SHOP NOW Shop the tote bag that Hadid has been wearing all over the place.

Reformation Clementine Heeled Mule Sandals $248 SHOP NOW These also come in three other shades.

Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses $65 SHOP NOW Gigi Hadid loves this pair.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST CAPRI PANTS:

MANGO Capri Leggings $46 $30 SHOP NOW If you're not ready to fully commit to the trend, go for this budget-friendly pair.

& Other Stories Capri Leggings $79 SHOP NOW I love the way the pants are styled here.

lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 17 Inch $88 SHOP NOW These chic leggings are designed for yoga and are comfortable enough to wear all day.

Vince Pintuck Detail Slim Fit Capri Pants $245 SHOP NOW Style with kitten heels or wear with strappy sandals.

Maeve Structured Bombshell Capri Pants $70 SHOP NOW This pair is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

SNDYS x Revolve Capri Pants $70 SHOP NOW Style with a fitted tank or a boxy tee.

Alo Alosoft High-Waist Iconic 90's Capri $88 SHOP NOW Another super-comfy pair designed for yoga.

Lovers and Friends Cindy Cropped Capri Pants $178 SHOP NOW These also come in a bold red.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.