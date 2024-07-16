Bella Hadid Just Wore the Pant Trend I Keeping Spotting on Chic French Women
Bella Hadid is excellent at many things, but composing a chic outfit just might top the list. Stepping out this weekend in an elevated getup, Hadid casually tapped into one of Europe's fastest-growing pant trends in a chic and wearable way.
Skipping over the array of shorts trends that we've been seeing this summer, Hadid reached for the '90s pant style that's experiencing a revival. Featuring a slim-fitting cut and cropped to just below the knee, capri pants are firmly on the up this season, and Hadid has declared herself a fan.
Wearing hers with a white cotton blouse (the Annabella Top from Guizio, $178) that cropped at her midriff, Hadid composed a monochrome ensemble that was both playful and incredibly chic. Styling her look with jet-black sunglasses and a Coach's roomy Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 ($495), Hadid completed her outfit with a pair of black heeled mules adorned with a pretty bow.
While Hadid debuted her capri-pant look on the streets of New York, the emerging trouser trend has been trickling onto European streets over the past few months. A summer-ready alternative to the long tailored pants we've been styling all year, this chic substitute offers a lighter and more comfortable fit for the summer months without having to turn to shorts or miniskirts.
Styling well with cropped blouses and tanks, the trending pants also look elegant when paired with a tonal blazer or sleek jacket, as proven by influencer Cass Dimicco, who wore her black capris with a sleek black blazer while out in Paris.
With a '90s energy that feels familiar yet fresh, the capri pant trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Read on to shop the Hadid-approved ensemble and discover our edit of the best capri pants.
SHOP BELLA HADID'S LOOK:
This features an off-the-shoulder design and billowy sleeves for a romantic touch.
Shop the tote bag that Hadid has been wearing all over the place.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST CAPRI PANTS:
If you're not ready to fully commit to the trend, go for this budget-friendly pair.
These chic leggings are designed for yoga and are comfortable enough to wear all day.
Style with kitten heels or wear with strappy sandals.
This pair is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
