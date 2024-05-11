My Friend Asked Me What to Wear to the Opera—I Suggested These 5 Elegant Pieces

Some occasions are synonymous with complex dress codes and much like smart-casual, knowing what to wear to the Opera can be quite the quandary and leave prospective attendees perplexed. Due to the rich art culture in Paris, I've been fortunate enough to attend the theatre a handful of times over the past few months and in doing so I've busted my misconceptions about dress codes. To my suprise, venues are much more liberal than you might expect, I do however have a penchant for overdressing, so if an occasion calls for a "dressier" code, I will gladly oblige. The Opera is considerably more formal than other arts and culture venues and calls for slight fine-tuning in comparison. Opera de Paris cites "proper attire", which is entirely subjective, however to my interpretation that calls for the absence of distressed denim, trainers and loungewear. With the exception of the aforementioned, it leaves plenty of playroom for expression of personal style but if you're stuck with what to wear to the Opera then you've come to the right place as I've referenced five key items you can build an outfit on. Continue reading for some inspiration on dressing for the Opera.

1. Separates

Style Notes: When in doubt, your best bet is to rely on co-ords. Not only do co-ords make a uniform look, it also appears intentional and boasts an element of formality. For formal occasions, I'd recommend silken fabrications, or tailored two-pieces. Then, add accessories as per your style.

Shop Separates:

Ninety Percent Limini Top in Chestnut £160 SHOP NOW A worthwhile investment piece as you can wear on many occasions — from the Opera to day events.

Ninety Percent Flute Skirt in Chestnut £295 SHOP NOW The fluted hem is a subtle detail that makes a huge difference.

Sézane Sophie Skirt £165 SHOP NOW Would you believe this piece comprises cotton and linen?

Sézane Lorenzo Blouse £110 SHOP NOW Complete with an adorable tie shoulder detail.

2. Detailed Dress

Style Notes: Embellishments, Appliqué lace, cut-outs and feather-adorned sleeves are just a handful of partywear pieces that are well suited to the suggested Opera dress code. Luckily for us, there's no specific uniform, so pick your favourite detail and wear it with careless abandon. When wearing an overstated piece, I tend to refine the rest of my look. Whether that's barely there sandals or minuscule handbags.

Shop Detailed Dresses:

CHRISTOPHER ESBER Fusion Jersey and Gathered Crepe Maxi Dress £800 SHOP NOW Christopher Esber is renown for his contemporary shapes. His splice detail frocks are highly coveted and his recent styles are just as special.

Entire Studios Draped one-shoulder jersey gown £280 SHOP NOW A standout gown if you're heading to a gala thereafter.

Idáh Studio Soleil Silk Maxi Dress Chinchilla Gold Silk £585 SHOP NOW The pleated bust detail is exquisite.

Coutille The Romy Midi £345 SHOP NOW I can't think of a more fitting frock for special event.

2. Elevated Top

Style Notes: For as long as I can remember the "going out top" has been a fashion phenomenon, driven by the need to fulfil the smart casual quota but it's also a reference point for occasional dressing. From organza, to sculptural tanks, it's a piece that will do the hard work for you.

Shop Elevated Tops:

CAES One Shoulder Scuba Top £246 SHOP NOW It's almost time to retire the woollen scarf but CAES is on hand to offer its take on a summer scarf detail.

Jigsaw Gauze Viscose Ruched Top £155 SHOP NOW So good it's returned a year after its initial release.

House of Dagmar Sculpted Strap Top £250 SHOP NOW Exaggerated pleats in a lightweight cotton. Pair it with relaxed trousers for your visit to the Opera and jeans thereafter.

& Other Stories Draped Top £55 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on the high street when it comes to draped blouses.

3. Slip Skirt

Style Notes: A slip skirt is a hero item in a wardrobe capsule and it works well with many style aesthetics. For the Opera, make this the base of your outfit and add juxtaposing textures and tones for the top half.

Shop Slip Skirts:

Sézane Sandy Skirt £115 SHOP NOW A high quality black slip skirt will never steer you wrong.

Ghost Colette Satin Maxi Skirt £145 SHOP NOW This moody brown always looks premium. Pair it with a cream blouse to further highlight the rich tone.

Almada Label Eni Satin Skirt £260 SHOP NOW Whether its worn with a shirt, textured knitwear or blouse, this skirt will span plenty years of wear.

Viveh Hazel £174 SHOP NOW The bunched waist detail turns a classic into a contemporary style.

5. A Suit

Style Notes: Fret not if you're drawn towards androgynous styling as suited looks look equally as chic as skirts and dresses. The key element in this look is the blazer, as it adds a contemporary and formal layer. Although top-to-toe looks always appear refined, you can also pair the blazer with a streamlined maxi skirt or streamlined jeans for a smart ensemble.

Shop Suits:

COS Belted Double-Breasted Wool Blazer £155 SHOP NOW The shoestring lace makes an intentional difference.

COS Tailored Wool Skort £125 SHOP NOW Opt for a wide-leg skort for something unique.

Sisterhood Audrey Waistcoat £80 SHOP NOW The sleeveless waistcoat is an example of a trend-led piece with longevity.