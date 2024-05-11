My Friend Asked Me What to Wear to the Opera—I Suggested These 5 Elegant Pieces
Some occasions are synonymous with complex dress codes and much like smart-casual, knowing what to wear to the Opera can be quite the quandary and leave prospective attendees perplexed. Due to the rich art culture in Paris, I've been fortunate enough to attend the theatre a handful of times over the past few months and in doing so I've busted my misconceptions about dress codes. To my suprise, venues are much more liberal than you might expect, I do however have a penchant for overdressing, so if an occasion calls for a "dressier" code, I will gladly oblige. The Opera is considerably more formal than other arts and culture venues and calls for slight fine-tuning in comparison. Opera de Paris cites "proper attire", which is entirely subjective, however to my interpretation that calls for the absence of distressed denim, trainers and loungewear. With the exception of the aforementioned, it leaves plenty of playroom for expression of personal style but if you're stuck with what to wear to the Opera then you've come to the right place as I've referenced five key items you can build an outfit on. Continue reading for some inspiration on dressing for the Opera.
1. Separates
Style Notes: When in doubt, your best bet is to rely on co-ords. Not only do co-ords make a uniform look, it also appears intentional and boasts an element of formality. For formal occasions, I'd recommend silken fabrications, or tailored two-pieces. Then, add accessories as per your style.
Shop Separates:
A worthwhile investment piece as you can wear on many occasions — from the Opera to day events.
The fluted hem is a subtle detail that makes a huge difference.
2. Detailed Dress
Style Notes: Embellishments, Appliqué lace, cut-outs and feather-adorned sleeves are just a handful of partywear pieces that are well suited to the suggested Opera dress code. Luckily for us, there's no specific uniform, so pick your favourite detail and wear it with careless abandon. When wearing an overstated piece, I tend to refine the rest of my look. Whether that's barely there sandals or minuscule handbags.
Shop Detailed Dresses:
Christopher Esber is renown for his contemporary shapes. His splice detail frocks are highly coveted and his recent styles are just as special.
A standout gown if you're heading to a gala thereafter.
2. Elevated Top
Style Notes: For as long as I can remember the "going out top" has been a fashion phenomenon, driven by the need to fulfil the smart casual quota but it's also a reference point for occasional dressing. From organza, to sculptural tanks, it's a piece that will do the hard work for you.
Shop Elevated Tops:
It's almost time to retire the woollen scarf but CAES is on hand to offer its take on a summer scarf detail.
Exaggerated pleats in a lightweight cotton. Pair it with relaxed trousers for your visit to the Opera and jeans thereafter.
3. Slip Skirt
Style Notes: A slip skirt is a hero item in a wardrobe capsule and it works well with many style aesthetics. For the Opera, make this the base of your outfit and add juxtaposing textures and tones for the top half.
Shop Slip Skirts:
This moody brown always looks premium. Pair it with a cream blouse to further highlight the rich tone.
Whether its worn with a shirt, textured knitwear or blouse, this skirt will span plenty years of wear.
5. A Suit
Style Notes: Fret not if you're drawn towards androgynous styling as suited looks look equally as chic as skirts and dresses. The key element in this look is the blazer, as it adds a contemporary and formal layer. Although top-to-toe looks always appear refined, you can also pair the blazer with a streamlined maxi skirt or streamlined jeans for a smart ensemble.
Shop Suits:
The sleeveless waistcoat is an example of a trend-led piece with longevity.
The linen and lyocell blend is favourable for the summer as it ensures breathability.
Avalon Afriyie is a freelance writer and storyteller based in London. She specialises in sustainable fashion, health and the narratives of marginalised communities. She has a background in fashion show production and styling, having previously worked on The Clothes Show and with the Lyst Group. Since graduating in 2013 with a BA (Hons) in English and contemporary media, she’s worked as a feature writer for an independent publication and a contributor for Quill’s creator network. She now marries her passion for words and style, writing for some of the most esteemed fashion and lifestyle publications, Who What Wear UK and Stylist. Avalon also provides copywriting services, creative consultancy, and visual media for independent businesses, including travel guides, interviews, press releases and blog posts. Her work has been featured on Lush, Contiki, Youswim and Ohne. She spends her days writing to her heart’s content for business and pleasure, shooting on film and dreaming of residing a stone’s throw away from the ocean with her love and a pup (clad in a sweeping frock, of course). She’s currently penning ideas for a book of personal essays and free verse poetry on love, life and the stages in between.
