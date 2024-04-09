Trust Us, These 5 Bridesmaid Dresses Are Set to Dominate 2024 Weddings

By Harriet Davey
published

I don't know about you, but I've gone from having one wedding in the diary to now having eight across 2024 and 2025. And while I haven't started thinking about the many guest dresses I need to buy or rent, my close friends who have invited me to their upcoming nuptials have already asked me "which bridal boutiques should I visit in London?" followed by: "where should I shop for the best bridesmaids dresses?".

Luckily, as a fashion editor, this is where I can help. And when it comes to this year's key dress styles, there are so many wearable trends everyone would be more than happy to be 'made' to wear on the big day.

India Cardona wedding

(Image credit: @theindiaedit Benjamin Wheeler photography)

With pastels being a forever favourite when it comes to weddings, of course Pantone's Colour of the Year 'peach fuzz' will be having a moment for 2024. Along with shades of blue, as seen at content creator India Cardona's wedding who had seven bridesmaids as her 'something blue' in dreamy Dôen shirred midi dresses. According to Media Vision, Monsoon have also seen a 316% rise in search for dusty blue dresses and 207% for navy bridesmaid dresses, so it's big news this year.

And if you're a bride-to-be who pays close attention to detail, then you'll want to look for bows (big and bold or super subtle), off-the-shoulder silhouettes. Of course the spring/summer catwalks have played a part in bridesmaid dress trends, with bold botanicals filtering down from Burberry, Balmain and Erdem runways straight to the wedding aisles. Keep going to shop the dresses everyone future bridesmaid will want to wear.

1. Peach Fuzz

Sandrine Daisy Jacquard Coral Dress
Rixo
Sandrine Daisy Jacquard Coral Dress

A slinky satin slip dress will never fail. Fact.

Natura Gathered Metallic Stretch-Knit Maxi Dress
ZIMMERMANN
Natura Gathered Maxi Dress

Not getting married in peak summer? Sleeves will save the day.

Pleated Midi Dress
ZARA
Pleated Midi Dress

No one will believe this is from the high street.

Nadia Satin Maxi Dress
BEC & BRIDGE
Nadia Satin Maxi Dress

From a city to a beach wedding, this one will work for all.

Delilah Dress Acetate Satin Pink
Rejina Pyo
Delilah Dress Acetate Satin Pink

The neckline, the ruched detail – perfection.

2. Bow, Bows, Bows

Nadira Dress Es
Reformation
Nadira Dress Es

This one has stretch back detailing and adjustable straps.

Winnie One-Shoulder Bow-Detailed Linen Gown
BERNADETTE
Winnie One-Shoulder Bow-Detailed Linen Gown

Bernadette's dresses are always a talking point.

Bow-Detail Maxi Dress
H&M
Bow-Detail Maxi Dress

Black is also key for bridesmaids so you'll be ticking off two trends in one.

KITRI, Rosalind Cobalt Blue Dress
KITRI
Rosalind Cobalt Blue Dress

Little bows also get a yes.

Sunday in Brooklyn Bow Mini Shift Dress
Sunday in Brooklyn
Sunday in Brooklyn Bow Mini Shift Dress

Yes, bridesmaids can go mini.

3. Punchy Florals

Smocked Asymmetric Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Smocked Asymmetric Midi Dress

Smocked detailing will give all-day comfort.

kitri tulip dress
KITRI
Araminta Ivory Tulip Print Midi Dress

So very chic.

Hayley - Umbrella Floral Navy Mix
RIXO ⋆
Hayley Umbrella Floral Navy Mix Dress

Everyone will be swooning over this mismatched print.

Red Floral Bardot Maxine Midi Dress
Red Floral Bardot Maxine Midi Dress

I'm imagining this in a countryside setting.

Printed Silk-Satin Midi Dress
LA LIGNE
Printed Silk-Satin Midi Dress

You could easily match this with block colour styles for the rest of the bridal party.

4. One-Shoulder

Asymmetric Straps Dress - Women
mango
Asymmetric Straps Dress - Women

360-degree perfection.

Asos Design Curve Exclusive Satin Off Shoulder High Split Maxi Dress in Orange
ASOS Curve
Exclusive Satin Off Shoulder High Split Maxi Dress in Orange

Imagine this at an al fresco wedding in the sunshine.

Ubud One-Shoulder Feather-Trimmed Crepe Maxi Dress
TALLER MARMO
Ubud One-Shoulder Feather-Trimmed Crepe Maxi Dress

Taller Marmo's Ubud dress is rich navy will be any bridesmaid's dream dress.

Reiss Bright Pink Nina Cape One Shoulder Maxi Dress
Reiss
Reiss Bright Pink Nina Cape One Shoulder Maxi Dress

All about that cape detail.

Ghost Rose Cut-Out Detail Satin Midi Dress, Yellow
Ghost
Ghost Rose Cut-Out Detail Satin Midi Dress, Yellow

Such a gorgeous shade on all skin tones.

5. Shades Of Blue

Satin Dress With Contrast Details - Studio
Massimo Dutti
Satin Dress With Contrast Details - Studio

Love the contrast straps.

Alice Satin Midi Dress
Alice Satin Midi Dress

The delicate belt is so pretty.

Light Blue Shiny Taffeta Long Dress
GANNI
Light Blue Shiny Taffeta Long Dress

The coolest bridesmaids will be in Ganni.

Oren Silk Dress
Reformation
Oren Silk Dress

I've got a thing for strapless dresses with a matching neck tie.

Asos Design Bridesmaid Satin Ruched Halter Neck Maxi Dress in Dusky Blue
ASOS DESIGN
Bridesmaid Satin Ruched Halter Neck Maxi Dress in Dusky Blue

You'll be able to be the bride's 'something blue'.

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.

Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people.

When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.

Latest