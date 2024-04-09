Trust Us, These 5 Bridesmaid Dresses Are Set to Dominate 2024 Weddings
I don't know about you, but I've gone from having one wedding in the diary to now having eight across 2024 and 2025. And while I haven't started thinking about the many guest dresses I need to buy or rent, my close friends who have invited me to their upcoming nuptials have already asked me "which bridal boutiques should I visit in London?" followed by: "where should I shop for the best bridesmaids dresses?".
Luckily, as a fashion editor, this is where I can help. And when it comes to this year's key dress styles, there are so many wearable trends everyone would be more than happy to be 'made' to wear on the big day.
With pastels being a forever favourite when it comes to weddings, of course Pantone's Colour of the Year 'peach fuzz' will be having a moment for 2024. Along with shades of blue, as seen at content creator India Cardona's wedding who had seven bridesmaids as her 'something blue' in dreamy Dôen shirred midi dresses. According to Media Vision, Monsoon have also seen a 316% rise in search for dusty blue dresses and 207% for navy bridesmaid dresses, so it's big news this year.
And if you're a bride-to-be who pays close attention to detail, then you'll want to look for bows (big and bold or super subtle), off-the-shoulder silhouettes. Of course the spring/summer catwalks have played a part in bridesmaid dress trends, with bold botanicals filtering down from Burberry, Balmain and Erdem runways straight to the wedding aisles. Keep going to shop the dresses everyone future bridesmaid will want to wear.
1. Peach Fuzz
Not getting married in peak summer? Sleeves will save the day.
2. Bow, Bows, Bows
Bernadette's dresses are always a talking point.
Black is also key for bridesmaids so you'll be ticking off two trends in one.
3. Punchy Florals
You could easily match this with block colour styles for the rest of the bridal party.
4. One-Shoulder
Imagine this at an al fresco wedding in the sunshine.
Taller Marmo's Ubud dress is rich navy will be any bridesmaid's dream dress.
5. Shades Of Blue
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.
Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people.
When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.