Trust Us, These 5 Bridesmaid Dresses Are Set to Dominate 2024 Weddings

I don't know about you, but I've gone from having one wedding in the diary to now having eight across 2024 and 2025. And while I haven't started thinking about the many guest dresses I need to buy or rent, my close friends who have invited me to their upcoming nuptials have already asked me "which bridal boutiques should I visit in London?" followed by: "where should I shop for the best bridesmaids dresses?".

Luckily, as a fashion editor, this is where I can help. And when it comes to this year's key dress styles, there are so many wearable trends everyone would be more than happy to be 'made' to wear on the big day.

With pastels being a forever favourite when it comes to weddings, of course Pantone's Colour of the Year 'peach fuzz' will be having a moment for 2024. Along with shades of blue, as seen at content creator India Cardona's wedding who had seven bridesmaids as her 'something blue' in dreamy Dôen shirred midi dresses. According to Media Vision, Monsoon have also seen a 316% rise in search for dusty blue dresses and 207% for navy bridesmaid dresses, so it's big news this year.

And if you're a bride-to-be who pays close attention to detail, then you'll want to look for bows (big and bold or super subtle), off-the-shoulder silhouettes. Of course the spring/summer catwalks have played a part in bridesmaid dress trends, with bold botanicals filtering down from Burberry, Balmain and Erdem runways straight to the wedding aisles. Keep going to shop the dresses everyone future bridesmaid will want to wear.

1. Peach Fuzz

Rixo Sandrine Daisy Jacquard Coral Dress £235 SHOP NOW A slinky satin slip dress will never fail. Fact.

ZIMMERMANN Natura Gathered Maxi Dress £1500 SHOP NOW Not getting married in peak summer? Sleeves will save the day.

ZARA Pleated Midi Dress £46 SHOP NOW No one will believe this is from the high street.

BEC & BRIDGE Nadia Satin Maxi Dress £320 SHOP NOW From a city to a beach wedding, this one will work for all.

Rejina Pyo Delilah Dress Acetate Satin Pink £525 SHOP NOW The neckline, the ruched detail – perfection.

2. Bow, Bows, Bows

Reformation Nadira Dress Es £298 SHOP NOW This one has stretch back detailing and adjustable straps.

BERNADETTE Winnie One-Shoulder Bow-Detailed Linen Gown £705 SHOP NOW Bernadette's dresses are always a talking point.

H&M Bow-Detail Maxi Dress £40 SHOP NOW Black is also key for bridesmaids so you'll be ticking off two trends in one.

KITRI Rosalind Cobalt Blue Dress £185 SHOP NOW Little bows also get a yes.

Sunday in Brooklyn Sunday in Brooklyn Bow Mini Shift Dress £120 SHOP NOW Yes, bridesmaids can go mini.

3. Punchy Florals

& Other Stories Smocked Asymmetric Midi Dress £175 SHOP NOW Smocked detailing will give all-day comfort.

KITRI Araminta Ivory Tulip Print Midi Dress £195 SHOP NOW So very chic.

RIXO ⋆ Hayley Umbrella Floral Navy Mix Dress £450 SHOP NOW Everyone will be swooning over this mismatched print.

Red Floral Bardot Maxine Midi Dress £130 SHOP NOW I'm imagining this in a countryside setting.

LA LIGNE Printed Silk-Satin Midi Dress £419 SHOP NOW You could easily match this with block colour styles for the rest of the bridal party.

4. One-Shoulder

mango Asymmetric Straps Dress - Women £99.99 SHOP NOW 360-degree perfection.

ASOS Curve Exclusive Satin Off Shoulder High Split Maxi Dress in Orange £70 SHOP NOW Imagine this at an al fresco wedding in the sunshine.

TALLER MARMO Ubud One-Shoulder Feather-Trimmed Crepe Maxi Dress £1805 SHOP NOW Taller Marmo's Ubud dress is rich navy will be any bridesmaid's dream dress.

Reiss Reiss Bright Pink Nina Cape One Shoulder Maxi Dress £190 SHOP NOW All about that cape detail.

Ghost Ghost Rose Cut-Out Detail Satin Midi Dress, Yellow £195 SHOP NOW Such a gorgeous shade on all skin tones.

5. Shades Of Blue

Massimo Dutti Satin Dress With Contrast Details - Studio £149 SHOP NOW Love the contrast straps.

Alice Satin Midi Dress £175 SHOP NOW The delicate belt is so pretty.

GANNI Light Blue Shiny Taffeta Long Dress £365 SHOP NOW The coolest bridesmaids will be in Ganni.

Reformation Oren Silk Dress £348 SHOP NOW I've got a thing for strapless dresses with a matching neck tie.