“You Look So Classy” Is What People Will Say When You Wear Spring’s Newest Trouser Trend
As we move between the seasons I've been on the hunt for some wardrobe staples that can help me achieve a refined and elegant look, whilst providing coverage and comfort at the same time. Having settled on some spring-ready blouses and jackets, I'm now turning my attention towards the trouser department. Still too chilly for a linen pair, instead, I'm calling on the silk trouser trend to see me through the season.
Composed of a supple, luxurious fabric, silk trousers will naturally impart a sophisticated edge to a look, whilst retaining a relaxed and casual silhouette. Innately more elegant than its wool or cotton counter parts, silk trousers have become a go to way for me to add some dimension to my transeasonal wardrobe.
Balancing out the weight of a jumper or cardigan, and matching the lightness of a silky blouse or light shirt, the silk trouser trend is more versatile than you might have imagined. For an evening event, there's no combination more luxurious than a cashmere-knit-and-silk-trouser pairing, but as we move towards summer, style with strappy sandals and bandeau top for a comfortable outfit you'll feel good in all night long.
With a silk composition these trousers come with a steeper price tag than a cotton or linen pair, however, we've done the research and found some chic high-street pairs that match up on quality without the designer-adjacent cost. I've also thrown in several elegant satin pairs that will help you achieve the elevated look and a more agreeable price.
From Arket to Reformation, read on to discover our favourite silk trousers to shop right now.
SHOP THE BEST SILK AND SATIN TROUSERS:
The adjustable waist band makes these comfortable enough to style from the morning into the evening.
Style with trainers until the end of the season before swapping them for sandals come summer time.
These satin trousers give off the same effect as silk.
Style with a heel or pair with some colourful trainers.
This soft cream shade is so easy to work into a spring wardrobe.
Style with the matching top for an effortless take on party styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
