“You Look So Classy” Is What People Will Say When You Wear Spring’s Newest Trouser Trend

As we move between the seasons I've been on the hunt for some wardrobe staples that can help me achieve a refined and elegant look, whilst providing coverage and comfort at the same time. Having settled on some spring-ready blouses and jackets, I'm now turning my attention towards the trouser department. Still too chilly for a linen pair, instead, I'm calling on the silk trouser trend to see me through the season.

Composed of a supple, luxurious fabric, silk trousers will naturally impart a sophisticated edge to a look, whilst retaining a relaxed and casual silhouette. Innately more elegant than its wool or cotton counter parts, silk trousers have become a go to way for me to add some dimension to my transeasonal wardrobe.

Balancing out the weight of a jumper or cardigan, and matching the lightness of a silky blouse or light shirt, the silk trouser trend is more versatile than you might have imagined. For an evening event, there's no combination more luxurious than a cashmere-knit-and-silk-trouser pairing, but as we move towards summer, style with strappy sandals and bandeau top for a comfortable outfit you'll feel good in all night long.

With a silk composition these trousers come with a steeper price tag than a cotton or linen pair, however, we've done the research and found some chic high-street pairs that match up on quality without the designer-adjacent cost. I've also thrown in several elegant satin pairs that will help you achieve the elevated look and a more agreeable price.

From Arket to Reformation, read on to discover our favourite silk trousers to shop right now.

SHOP THE BEST SILK AND SATIN TROUSERS:

Arket Silk Trousers £97 SHOP NOW These also come in five other colours.

Reformation Olina Silk Pant £198 SHOP NOW The adjustable waist band makes these comfortable enough to style from the morning into the evening.

Arket Silk Trousers £97 SHOP NOW The light beige shade looks chic when styled with burgundy or pink.

Loewe Silk-Satin Straight-Leg Pants £1100 SHOP NOW Style with white trousers or wear with leather mary janes.

COS Sheer Silk Trousers £135 SHOP NOW Sheer trousers were spotted in New York and London this fashion week.

Arket Silk Trousers £97 SHOP NOW The brown colour trend is taking off this spring.

Leset Barb Satin Wide-Leg Pants £220 SHOP NOW Style with trainers until the end of the season before swapping them for sandals come summer time.

River Island Khaki Satin Pull on Wide Leg Trousers £30 SHOP NOW These satin trousers give off the same effect as silk.

Ghost Aurora Satin Cargo Trousers £135 SHOP NOW This also comes in five other colours.

Sézane Georgio Trousers £135 SHOP NOW This pretty pink shade will bring a smile to your face.

Faithfull The Brand Monforte Elasticated-Waist Silk-Crepe Trousers £290 SHOP NOW Style with a heel or pair with some colourful trainers.

Toteme Monogram Silk Pj Bottoms in Ivory £550 SHOP NOW This soft cream shade is so easy to work into a spring wardrobe.

Polo Ralph Lauren Printed Silk Satin-Twill Wide-Leg Pants £450 SHOP NOW Style with the matching top for an effortless take on party styling.

Frame + Ritz Paris Silk-Jacquard Wide-Leg Pants £435 SHOP NOW The subtle flower motif adds a feminine touch.

Loulou Studio Alera Silk-Twill Wide-Leg Pants £285 SHOP NOW Style with a vibrant knit or wear with a white tee.