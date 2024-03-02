“You Look So Classy” Is What People Will Say When You Wear Spring’s Newest Trouser Trend

By Natalie Munro
As we move between the seasons I've been on the hunt for some wardrobe staples that can help me achieve a refined and elegant look, whilst providing coverage and comfort at the same time. Having settled on some spring-ready blouses and jackets, I'm now turning my attention towards the trouser department. Still too chilly for a linen pair, instead, I'm calling on the silk trouser trend to see me through the season.

Composed of a supple, luxurious fabric, silk trousers will naturally impart a sophisticated edge to a look, whilst retaining a relaxed and casual silhouette. Innately more elegant than its wool or cotton counter parts, silk trousers have become a go to way for me to add some dimension to my transeasonal wardrobe.

silk trouser trend

(Image credit: @oliviafaeh)

Balancing out the weight of a jumper or cardigan, and matching the lightness of a silky blouse or light shirt, the silk trouser trend is more versatile than you might have imagined. For an evening event, there's no combination more luxurious than a cashmere-knit-and-silk-trouser pairing, but as we move towards summer, style with strappy sandals and bandeau top for a comfortable outfit you'll feel good in all night long.

silk trouser trend

(Image credit: @lenaherrmann)

With a silk composition these trousers come with a steeper price tag than a cotton or linen pair, however, we've done the research and found some chic high-street pairs that match up on quality without the designer-adjacent cost. I've also thrown in several elegant satin pairs that will help you achieve the elevated look and a more agreeable price.

sik trouser trend

(Image credit: @_marisamartins_)

From Arket to Reformation, read on to discover our favourite silk trousers to shop right now.

SHOP THE BEST SILK AND SATIN TROUSERS:

silk trousers
Arket
Silk Trousers

These also come in five other colours.

Olina Silk Pant
Reformation
Olina Silk Pant

The adjustable waist band makes these comfortable enough to style from the morning into the evening.

silk trousers
Arket
Silk Trousers

The light beige shade looks chic when styled with burgundy or pink.

silk trousers
Loewe
Silk-Satin Straight-Leg Pants

Style with white trousers or wear with leather mary janes.

Sheer Silk Trousers
COS
Sheer Silk Trousers

Sheer trousers were spotted in New York and London this fashion week.

silk trousers
Arket
Silk Trousers

The brown colour trend is taking off this spring.

silk trousers
Leset
Barb Satin Wide-Leg Pants

Style with trainers until the end of the season before swapping them for sandals come summer time.

silk trouser trend
River Island
Khaki Satin Pull on Wide Leg Trousers

These satin trousers give off the same effect as silk.

Aurora Satin Cargo Trousers
Ghost
Aurora Satin Cargo Trousers

This also comes in five other colours.

silk trousers
Sézane
Georgio Trousers

This pretty pink shade will bring a smile to your face.

Monforte Elasticated-Waist Silk-Crepe Trousers
Faithfull The Brand
Monforte Elasticated-Waist Silk-Crepe Trousers

Style with a heel or pair with some colourful trainers.

Monogram Silk Pj Bottoms Ivory
Toteme
Monogram Silk Pj Bottoms in Ivory

This soft cream shade is so easy to work into a spring wardrobe.

silk trousers
Polo Ralph Lauren
Printed Silk Satin-Twill Wide-Leg Pants

Style with the matching top for an effortless take on party styling.

silk trousers
Frame
+ Ritz Paris Silk-Jacquard Wide-Leg Pants

The subtle flower motif adds a feminine touch.

silk trousers
Loulou Studio
Alera Silk-Twill Wide-Leg Pants

Style with a vibrant knit or wear with a white tee.

Wide-Leg Silk Trousers
Róhe
Wide-Leg Silk Trousers

These wide-leg trousers will move beautifully as you walk.

