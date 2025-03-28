Skirts Make Up the Foundation of My Spring Wardrobe—7 Fresh Ways I'm Wearing Them in 2025

I'll be honest—for years, I underestimated the fashionable possibilities of the skirt. As a jeans and trousers devotee, every time we've moved into spring and summer, I've struggled to find looks that I feel genuinely suit me and my personal aesthetic, and however hard I tried, I couldn't find a skirt that I felt was my true match. But over the past few years, something has shifted—and I think it's the quality of skirt styles and trends offered by high-street staples and designer brands alike. Now, with spring finally here (and hopefully the warmer weather it promises), I'm fixated on figuring out what fresh ways I can style my skirts for the season ahead.

@daniellejinadu wearing a white voluminous skirt and black fitted cardigan

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

When it comes to skirt trends, there seems to be a fixed rotation of top styles that keep coming back to the top of the charts. This spring, some of the top picks include the pleated skirt, the elegant column style and the lace-panelled bohemian look. If, like me, you're something of a skirt novice, you'll be pleased to hear that for 2025 the best ways to style these trending items is with classic items you probably already own, like the crisp white t-shirt, the strappy sandal and a chunky loafer. If you're more of a seasoned pro looking to broaden your skirt outfit options, our favourite tastemakers are already delivering some excellent ideas for how to refresh staple skirt silhouettes like the slip skirt or leather pencil style.

Scroll on to discover seven top skirt outfits that I can't wait to recreate this spring.

7 Ways I'm Wearing My Favourite Skirts in 2025:

1. Waistcoat + Pleated Skirt + Sandals

@anoukyve wearing a pleated skirt with waistcoat

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: In case you missed the news, pleated skirts are very much back in 2025—and Anouk's look is an excellent example of how to style them in a way that is sophisticated rather than dowdy.

Shop the look:

Wool Blend Waistcoat
JAEGER
Wool Blend Waistcoat

This warm sand tone works so well with cream and white styles.

Flowing Midi Skirt With Box Pleats
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Midi Skirt With Box Pleats

The most elegant pleated skirt I've seen.

Paula Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Paula Heeled Sandal

Bring on sandal weather.

The Tokyo Tote | Tan Small Grain Ecru Stitching | Demellier
Demellier
The Tokyo Tote

Perfect for rounding out this sophisticated ensemble.

2. Slip Skirt + Shirt

@nlmarilyn wearing a slip skirt and shirt

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: I'm such a fan of the simple slip skirt, which is such a versatile item that can be styled for almost any scenario. This spring, I'm particularly drawn to the minimalist, understated sexiness of the paring of a slip skirt with a white shirt. It has such an effortless, Nineties vibe that will always get my seal of approval.

Shop the look:

Wnu Weave Cotton & Linen White Boyfriend Shirt | With Nothing Underneath
With Nothing Underneath
Weave Cotton & Linen White Boyfriend Shirt

This is such a versatile, everyday shirt.

Obie Satin Maxi Skirt
NORMA KAMALI
Obie Satin Maxi Skirt

Trust me, you'll get so much wear out of this simple skirt.

Jeffrey Campbell Fluxx Kitten Heels
Jeffrey Campbell
Fluxx Kitten Heels

The kind of shoe that will instantly elevate any look.

3. Pleated Mini Skirt + Cardigan + Loafers

@oliviamarcus wearing mini skirt and cardigan and loafers

(Image credit: @oliviamarcus)

Style Notes: If you're into a high hemline, make your spring 2025 mini skirt a pleated one. Pairing it with an oversized cardigan and chunky loafers is such a fun way to put a spin on an otherwise classic, preppy look.

Shop the look:

Pleated Mini Skirt
& Other Stories
Pleated Mini Skirt

A skirt for all seasons.

Basic Cotton T-Shirt
ZARA
Basic Cotton T-Shirt

With spring here, it's time to refresh your basic white tee collection.

Midnight Cashmere Cardigan
STAUD
Midnight Cashmere Cardigan

For a seasonally appropriate pop of colour.

Women's Le Loafer Penny Slippers in Shiny Creased Leather in Black
YSL
Women's Le Loafer Penny Slippers in Shiny Creased Leather in Black

Follow Olivia's example and style with white socks for a fun take on the preppy look.

4. Column Skirt + Light Knit + Trench Coat + Boots

@livvperez wearing a column skirt, trench coat and boots

(Image credit: @livvperez)

Style Notes: This is the kind of supremely elegant yet effortless aesthetic I aspire to achieve. It may not be the best option for the stain-prone (like myself), but when it looks this good, I'm willing to take the risk.

Shop the look:

Midi Skater Skirt
French Connection
Midi Skater Skirt

This looks like a designer find.

Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt

I'm a huge fan of the fit of this t-shirt.

Classic Leather Belt
COS
Classic Leather Belt

The black belt with gold hardware is essential for breaking up the white pieces.

Astoria Cutout Trench Coat
The Frankie Shop
Astoria Cutout Trench Coat

I love the fluid draping of this trench.

Calle
Russell & Bromley
Calle Boot

A black ankle boot will always come in handy.

5. Denim Skirt + T-Shirt + Sambas

@leasy_inparis wearing a long denim skirt, t-shirt and sambas

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis )

Style Notes: Nowadays, a long denim skirt has become something of a spring wardrobe staple. Give yours a refresh for 2025 by pairing yours with a logo-emblazoned t-shirt and the ever-popular trainer, a pair of Sambas.

Shop the look:

Denim Midi Skirt
M&S Collection
Denim Midi Skirt

In my opinion, a front slit is essential for making a denim skirt look modern and cool.

De Cœur Embroidered Organic Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
AMI PARIS
De Cœur Embroidered Organic Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

There are so many logo tees to choose from these days, but I think the Ami heart-logo style is a modern classic.

Pure Cashmere Jumper
COS
Pure Cashmere Jumper

Perfect for tying over your shoulders.

Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers

The non-stop-trending trainer.

6. Leather Pencil Skirt + Suede Jacket + Ballet Flats

@annelauremais wearing a leather skirt, suede jacket and flats

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: If your goal for 2025 is to integrate more Parisian style inspiration into your wardrobe, this is the look for you. A masterclass in mixing textures, this look incorporates so many top trends for the season—the suede jacket, the leather pencil skirt—yet the whole ensemble looks so timeless.

Shop the look:

Leather High Rise Midi Skirt in Black
Reiss
Leather High Rise Midi Skirt in Black

So sleek.

Fitted Tank Top
& Other Stories
Fitted Tank Top

A must-have basic.

Veda Lincoln Suede Shirt Jacket
Reformation
Veda Lincoln Suede Shirt Jacket

Suede jackets are going to be the outerwear of choice this season.

Buckled Leather Ballerinas
& Other Stories
Buckled Leather Ballerinas

The glossy finish is a great addition to the mix of textures in this look.

7. Bohemian Skirt + Slouchy Jumper + Suede Boots

@juliesfi wearing lace skirt, boots and jumper

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: Yes, the boho skirt is back this spring, taking the place of the voluminous white styles that dominated last year. Follow Julie's example and lean into the relaxed, Seventies-inspired aesthetic by pairing yours with suede boots and a colourful knit.

Shop the look:

Aura Skirt
Reformation
Aura Skirt

I predict this won't stay in stock for long...

Textured Crew Neck Jumper
M&S Collection
Textured Crew Neck Jumper

The slouchy jumper is a spring essential.

Wylie 60 Suede Chelsea Boots
GIANVITO ROSSI
Wylie 60 Suede Chelsea Boots

A timeless style.

Maxi Bucket Bag
ZARA
Maxi Bucket Bag

Add a personal touch by using Zara's editing service to emboss the bag with your initials.

