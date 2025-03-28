Skirts Make Up the Foundation of My Spring Wardrobe—7 Fresh Ways I'm Wearing Them in 2025
I'll be honest—for years, I underestimated the fashionable possibilities of the skirt. As a jeans and trousers devotee, every time we've moved into spring and summer, I've struggled to find looks that I feel genuinely suit me and my personal aesthetic, and however hard I tried, I couldn't find a skirt that I felt was my true match. But over the past few years, something has shifted—and I think it's the quality of skirt styles and trends offered by high-street staples and designer brands alike. Now, with spring finally here (and hopefully the warmer weather it promises), I'm fixated on figuring out what fresh ways I can style my skirts for the season ahead.
When it comes to skirt trends, there seems to be a fixed rotation of top styles that keep coming back to the top of the charts. This spring, some of the top picks include the pleated skirt, the elegant column style and the lace-panelled bohemian look. If, like me, you're something of a skirt novice, you'll be pleased to hear that for 2025 the best ways to style these trending items is with classic items you probably already own, like the crisp white t-shirt, the strappy sandal and a chunky loafer. If you're more of a seasoned pro looking to broaden your skirt outfit options, our favourite tastemakers are already delivering some excellent ideas for how to refresh staple skirt silhouettes like the slip skirt or leather pencil style.
Scroll on to discover seven top skirt outfits that I can't wait to recreate this spring.
7 Ways I'm Wearing My Favourite Skirts in 2025:
1. Waistcoat + Pleated Skirt + Sandals
Style Notes: In case you missed the news, pleated skirts are very much back in 2025—and Anouk's look is an excellent example of how to style them in a way that is sophisticated rather than dowdy.
Shop the look:
2. Slip Skirt + Shirt
Style Notes: I'm such a fan of the simple slip skirt, which is such a versatile item that can be styled for almost any scenario. This spring, I'm particularly drawn to the minimalist, understated sexiness of the paring of a slip skirt with a white shirt. It has such an effortless, Nineties vibe that will always get my seal of approval.
Shop the look:
This is such a versatile, everyday shirt.
3. Pleated Mini Skirt + Cardigan + Loafers
Style Notes: If you're into a high hemline, make your spring 2025 mini skirt a pleated one. Pairing it with an oversized cardigan and chunky loafers is such a fun way to put a spin on an otherwise classic, preppy look.
Shop the look:
Follow Olivia's example and style with white socks for a fun take on the preppy look.
4. Column Skirt + Light Knit + Trench Coat + Boots
Style Notes: This is the kind of supremely elegant yet effortless aesthetic I aspire to achieve. It may not be the best option for the stain-prone (like myself), but when it looks this good, I'm willing to take the risk.
Shop the look:
The black belt with gold hardware is essential for breaking up the white pieces.
5. Denim Skirt + T-Shirt + Sambas
Style Notes: Nowadays, a long denim skirt has become something of a spring wardrobe staple. Give yours a refresh for 2025 by pairing yours with a logo-emblazoned t-shirt and the ever-popular trainer, a pair of Sambas.
Shop the look:
In my opinion, a front slit is essential for making a denim skirt look modern and cool.
There are so many logo tees to choose from these days, but I think the Ami heart-logo style is a modern classic.
6. Leather Pencil Skirt + Suede Jacket + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: If your goal for 2025 is to integrate more Parisian style inspiration into your wardrobe, this is the look for you. A masterclass in mixing textures, this look incorporates so many top trends for the season—the suede jacket, the leather pencil skirt—yet the whole ensemble looks so timeless.
Shop the look:
Suede jackets are going to be the outerwear of choice this season.
The glossy finish is a great addition to the mix of textures in this look.
7. Bohemian Skirt + Slouchy Jumper + Suede Boots
Style Notes: Yes, the boho skirt is back this spring, taking the place of the voluminous white styles that dominated last year. Follow Julie's example and lean into the relaxed, Seventies-inspired aesthetic by pairing yours with suede boots and a colourful knit.
Shop the look:
Add a personal touch by using Zara's editing service to emboss the bag with your initials.
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.
