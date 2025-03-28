Skirts Make Up the Foundation of My Spring Wardrobe—7 Fresh Ways I'm Wearing Them in 2025

I'll be honest—for years, I underestimated the fashionable possibilities of the skirt. As a jeans and trousers devotee, every time we've moved into spring and summer, I've struggled to find looks that I feel genuinely suit me and my personal aesthetic, and however hard I tried, I couldn't find a skirt that I felt was my true match. But over the past few years, something has shifted—and I think it's the quality of skirt styles and trends offered by high-street staples and designer brands alike. Now, with spring finally here (and hopefully the warmer weather it promises), I'm fixated on figuring out what fresh ways I can style my skirts for the season ahead.

When it comes to skirt trends, there seems to be a fixed rotation of top styles that keep coming back to the top of the charts. This spring, some of the top picks include the pleated skirt, the elegant column style and the lace-panelled bohemian look. If, like me, you're something of a skirt novice, you'll be pleased to hear that for 2025 the best ways to style these trending items is with classic items you probably already own, like the crisp white t-shirt, the strappy sandal and a chunky loafer. If you're more of a seasoned pro looking to broaden your skirt outfit options, our favourite tastemakers are already delivering some excellent ideas for how to refresh staple skirt silhouettes like the slip skirt or leather pencil style.

Scroll on to discover seven top skirt outfits that I can't wait to recreate this spring.

7 Ways I'm Wearing My Favourite Skirts in 2025:

1. Waistcoat + Pleated Skirt + Sandals

Style Notes: In case you missed the news, pleated skirts are very much back in 2025—and Anouk's look is an excellent example of how to style them in a way that is sophisticated rather than dowdy.

Shop the look:

JAEGER Wool Blend Waistcoat £99 SHOP NOW This warm sand tone works so well with cream and white styles.

Massimo Dutti Flowing Midi Skirt With Box Pleats £100 SHOP NOW The most elegant pleated skirt I've seen.

Reformation Paula Heeled Sandal £298 SHOP NOW Bring on sandal weather.

Demellier The Tokyo Tote £445 SHOP NOW Perfect for rounding out this sophisticated ensemble.

2. Slip Skirt + Shirt

Style Notes: I'm such a fan of the simple slip skirt, which is such a versatile item that can be styled for almost any scenario. This spring, I'm particularly drawn to the minimalist, understated sexiness of the paring of a slip skirt with a white shirt. It has such an effortless, Nineties vibe that will always get my seal of approval.

Shop the look:

With Nothing Underneath Weave Cotton & Linen White Boyfriend Shirt £110 SHOP NOW This is such a versatile, everyday shirt.

NORMA KAMALI Obie Satin Maxi Skirt £255 SHOP NOW Trust me, you'll get so much wear out of this simple skirt.

Jeffrey Campbell Fluxx Kitten Heels £140 SHOP NOW The kind of shoe that will instantly elevate any look.

3. Pleated Mini Skirt + Cardigan + Loafers

Style Notes: If you're into a high hemline, make your spring 2025 mini skirt a pleated one. Pairing it with an oversized cardigan and chunky loafers is such a fun way to put a spin on an otherwise classic, preppy look.

Shop the look:

& Other Stories Pleated Mini Skirt £97 SHOP NOW A skirt for all seasons.

ZARA Basic Cotton T-Shirt £9 SHOP NOW With spring here, it's time to refresh your basic white tee collection.

STAUD Midnight Cashmere Cardigan £380 SHOP NOW For a seasonally appropriate pop of colour.

YSL Women's Le Loafer Penny Slippers in Shiny Creased Leather in Black £820 SHOP NOW Follow Olivia's example and style with white socks for a fun take on the preppy look.

4. Column Skirt + Light Knit + Trench Coat + Boots

Style Notes: This is the kind of supremely elegant yet effortless aesthetic I aspire to achieve. It may not be the best option for the stain-prone (like myself), but when it looks this good, I'm willing to take the risk.

Shop the look:

French Connection Midi Skater Skirt £65 SHOP NOW This looks like a designer find.

COS Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW I'm a huge fan of the fit of this t-shirt.

COS Classic Leather Belt £50 SHOP NOW The black belt with gold hardware is essential for breaking up the white pieces.

The Frankie Shop Astoria Cutout Trench Coat £300 SHOP NOW I love the fluid draping of this trench.

Russell & Bromley Calle Boot £295 SHOP NOW A black ankle boot will always come in handy.

5. Denim Skirt + T-Shirt + Sambas

Style Notes: Nowadays, a long denim skirt has become something of a spring wardrobe staple. Give yours a refresh for 2025 by pairing yours with a logo-emblazoned t-shirt and the ever-popular trainer, a pair of Sambas.

Shop the look:

M&S Collection Denim Midi Skirt £30 SHOP NOW In my opinion, a front slit is essential for making a denim skirt look modern and cool.

AMI PARIS De Cœur Embroidered Organic Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt £120 SHOP NOW There are so many logo tees to choose from these days, but I think the Ami heart-logo style is a modern classic.

COS Pure Cashmere Jumper £155 SHOP NOW Perfect for tying over your shoulders.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers £95 SHOP NOW The non-stop-trending trainer.

6. Leather Pencil Skirt + Suede Jacket + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: If your goal for 2025 is to integrate more Parisian style inspiration into your wardrobe, this is the look for you. A masterclass in mixing textures, this look incorporates so many top trends for the season—the suede jacket, the leather pencil skirt—yet the whole ensemble looks so timeless.

Shop the look:

Reiss Leather High Rise Midi Skirt in Black £228 SHOP NOW So sleek.

& Other Stories Fitted Tank Top £19 SHOP NOW A must-have basic.

Reformation Veda Lincoln Suede Shirt Jacket £548 SHOP NOW Suede jackets are going to be the outerwear of choice this season.

& Other Stories Buckled Leather Ballerinas £125 SHOP NOW The glossy finish is a great addition to the mix of textures in this look.

7. Bohemian Skirt + Slouchy Jumper + Suede Boots

Style Notes: Yes, the boho skirt is back this spring, taking the place of the voluminous white styles that dominated last year. Follow Julie's example and lean into the relaxed, Seventies-inspired aesthetic by pairing yours with suede boots and a colourful knit.

Shop the look:

Reformation Aura Skirt £248 SHOP NOW I predict this won't stay in stock for long...

M&S Collection Textured Crew Neck Jumper £35 SHOP NOW The slouchy jumper is a spring essential.

GIANVITO ROSSI Wylie 60 Suede Chelsea Boots £1095 SHOP NOW A timeless style.