While pencil skirtsand other structured silhouettes have certainly turned my head this season, nothing quite compares to my all-time favourite skirt trend. Flowy, frilly, and hopelessly romantic, boho skirts are the style I'll always have a soft spot for. And this is especially good news considering how on-trend they're going to be this year.

With the wider boho fashion revival in full swing, these skirts are having a well-timed resurgence. Capturing the same effortless charm as the bohemian blouses and artisanal accessories dominating right now in skirt form, these midis and maxis offer a certain elegance that makes every outfit feel a little more considered.

But what exactly defines a "boho skirt"? For me, it’s less about rigid rules and more about a feeling. Billowing silhouettes, wispy fabrics, delicate lace, playful ruffles—these all fall under the boho umbrella. You’ll know it when you see it, and more importantly, when you wear it.

Selecting a rich, plum skirt with a sheer finish and a voluminous cut, Kate Hudson emerged this week endorsing the trend. Grounding her look, the actor layered her outfit with a sleek leather jacket, to add dimension and weight to the otherwise whispy ensemble.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re hesitant about versatility, I’m here to prove that a boho skirt is more adaptable than you might think. Keep it laid-back with a boxy tee and chunky sandals, or add structure by pairing it with a glossy leather jacket. And if you want to fully embrace the boho spirit? Style it with a frilly blouse and let the romance take over.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

French brands seem to have mastered the silhouette, with names like Chloé, Isabel Marant and Ba&sh all producuing chic iterations, but high-street favourites like Mango, Zara and Anthropologie are serving up dreamy versions for more restrained budgets.

Scroll on to shop my favourite boho skirts below.

SHOP BOHO SKIRTS:

Reformation Maevie Skirt £248 SHOP NOW The pretty floral embroidery adds a pretty, feminine finish.

Zara Crochet Skirt £70 SHOP NOW Wear this with the matching blouse or style it with a logo vest.

Chloé Fluid Maxi Skirt £3335 SHOP NOW The elegant layers ensure a swishy finish to this pretty design.

Mango Long Satin Textured Skirt £60 SHOP NOW Pair with with plenty of bangle for a boho-inspired take on styling.

Marant Etoile Diya Cotton-Blend Maxi Skirt £395 SHOP NOW This cotton-blend maxi ensures a light weight finish that will keep you comfortable all summer.

Intimately French Courtship Half Slip £88 SHOP NOW This also comes in seven other shades.

Agua By Agua Bendita Anis Lymanopoda Tiered Printed Linen Maxi Skirt £611 SHOP NOW Style with a knee-high boots this spring, then pair with strappy sandals come summer.

Farm Rio Pink Dream Garden Maxi Skirt £210 SHOP NOW Style with a voluminous boho blouse or pair with a simple tee.