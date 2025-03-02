If You're Not Into Pencil Skirts, This Pretty Style Is Definitely Worth Trying Instead

While pencil skirtsand other structured silhouettes have certainly turned my head this season, nothing quite compares to my all-time favourite skirt trend. Flowy, frilly, and hopelessly romantic, boho skirts are the style I'll always have a soft spot for. And this is especially good news considering how on-trend they're going to be this year.

With the wider boho fashion revival in full swing, these skirts are having a well-timed resurgence. Capturing the same effortless charm as the bohemian blouses and artisanal accessories dominating right now in skirt form, these midis and maxis offer a certain elegance that makes every outfit feel a little more considered.

But what exactly defines a "boho skirt"? For me, it’s less about rigid rules and more about a feeling. Billowing silhouettes, wispy fabrics, delicate lace, playful ruffles—these all fall under the boho umbrella. You’ll know it when you see it, and more importantly, when you wear it.

Selecting a rich, plum skirt with a sheer finish and a voluminous cut, Kate Hudson emerged this week endorsing the trend. Grounding her look, the actor layered her outfit with a sleek leather jacket, to add dimension and weight to the otherwise whispy ensemble.

If you’re hesitant about versatility, I’m here to prove that a boho skirt is more adaptable than you might think. Keep it laid-back with a boxy tee and chunky sandals, or add structure by pairing it with a glossy leather jacket. And if you want to fully embrace the boho spirit? Style it with a frilly blouse and let the romance take over.

French brands seem to have mastered the silhouette, with names like Chloé, Isabel Marant and Ba&sh all producuing chic iterations, but high-street favourites like Mango, Zara and Anthropologie are serving up dreamy versions for more restrained budgets.

Scroll on to shop my favourite boho skirts below.

SHOP BOHO SKIRTS:

