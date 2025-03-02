If You're Not Into Pencil Skirts, This Pretty Style Is Definitely Worth Trying Instead
While pencil skirtsand other structured silhouettes have certainly turned my head this season, nothing quite compares to my all-time favourite skirt trend. Flowy, frilly, and hopelessly romantic, boho skirts are the style I'll always have a soft spot for. And this is especially good news considering how on-trend they're going to be this year.
With the wider boho fashion revival in full swing, these skirts are having a well-timed resurgence. Capturing the same effortless charm as the bohemian blouses and artisanal accessories dominating right now in skirt form, these midis and maxis offer a certain elegance that makes every outfit feel a little more considered.
But what exactly defines a "boho skirt"? For me, it’s less about rigid rules and more about a feeling. Billowing silhouettes, wispy fabrics, delicate lace, playful ruffles—these all fall under the boho umbrella. You’ll know it when you see it, and more importantly, when you wear it.
Selecting a rich, plum skirt with a sheer finish and a voluminous cut, Kate Hudson emerged this week endorsing the trend. Grounding her look, the actor layered her outfit with a sleek leather jacket, to add dimension and weight to the otherwise whispy ensemble.
If you’re hesitant about versatility, I’m here to prove that a boho skirt is more adaptable than you might think. Keep it laid-back with a boxy tee and chunky sandals, or add structure by pairing it with a glossy leather jacket. And if you want to fully embrace the boho spirit? Style it with a frilly blouse and let the romance take over.
French brands seem to have mastered the silhouette, with names like Chloé, Isabel Marant and Ba&sh all producuing chic iterations, but high-street favourites like Mango, Zara and Anthropologie are serving up dreamy versions for more restrained budgets.
Scroll on to shop my favourite boho skirts below.
SHOP BOHO SKIRTS:
Pair with with plenty of bangle for a boho-inspired take on styling.
This cotton-blend maxi ensures a light weight finish that will keep you comfortable all summer.
Style with a knee-high boots this spring, then pair with strappy sandals come summer.
Style with a voluminous boho blouse or pair with a simple tee.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
It's Starting to Look Like This Skirt Color Will Upend Last Year's White-Skirt Trend
Ready for a change?
By Allyson Payer
-
Kendall Jenner Wore the Trend Everyone With Taste Is Wearing in 2025
A more formal take on model-off-duty style.
By Emma Spedding
-
Katie Holmes Is Signaling the Return of This Pretty '90s Skirt Trend
By Allyson Payer
-
This Dated Dress Trend Is Officially Everywhere Again (Like We Predicted)
Shop the style inside.
By Michelle Scanga
-
Quiet Luxury's Out—Here's How Stylish Women Are Wearing Loud Luxury's First Viral Trend
It's too chic.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the Pretty Dress Trend Everyone in Fashion Either Loves or Hates
Which team are you on?
By Allyson Payer
-
Kylie Jenner Just Wore Taylor Swift's Favorite Skirt Trend to the Chanel Show in Paris
Love this for her.
By Allyson Payer
-
Oslo! NYC! Stockholm! Stylish Women in Every City Are in Agreement Over This Elegant Skirt Trend
Prepare for takeoff.
By Eliza Huber