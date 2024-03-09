7 Timeless Trends That Will Elevate Your Spring Capsule Wardrobe

Spring has to be my favourite season. Yes, the weather may be unpredictable, but in my opinion that just means you don't get stuck in an outfit rut. Having to endlessly adapt your wardrobe to suit the weather of the day means you actually have the opportunity to get a lot of wear out of your pieces, and find new ways to stretch their versatility. This is why spring is the time when classic pieces really shine.

There are plenty of new trends to explore this season, from pedal pushers to pointed-toe shoes, but the ones that always appeal to me are the fresh takes on the timeless staples. For spring, layering is key, and that means building up your collection of staples from button-down shirts to tailored trousers, slip skirts to flowing trench coats. The good news is, these anti-trend pieces will keep on giving for years to come.

And in even better news, there are brilliant versions of these classics to suit every price-point. While wardrobe staples are definitely the ones worth investing in, our favourite high-street brands are more than keeping up with their own options. Scroll on to explore my edit of the anti-trend spring pieces that everyone needs.

See the Timeless Trends I'm Loving This Spring:

1. Fluid Trench Coats

Style Notes: While spring brings sunnier weather, we all know that it brings the odd downpour, too. A trench coat is a truly timeless piece that is the ideal outerwear for dealing with temperamental weather. Opt for a more lightweight, oversized style for extra versatility—this is a piece that looks as good layered over a midi dress as it does over a simple jeans-and-t-shirt look.

Shop the Look:

UNIQLO Trench Coat £100 SHOP NOW Uniqlo pieces always deliver on performance, and this understated style is so useful.

Weekday Evelyn Relaxed Lyocell Trench Coat £89 SHOP NOW This is the exact kind of relaxed silhouette I've been looking for.

Raey Belted Fluid Trench Coat £695 SHOP NOW The colour, the shape—it's all so good.

H&M Double-Breasted Trenchcoat £45 SHOP NOW A great option if you like a richer, creamier colour.

CLEA Bristol Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat £695 SHOP NOW The details on this are super elevated.

2. Button-Down Shirts

Style Notes: Building up a solid collection of button down shirts is always a good idea. The styling possibilities are endless—wear layered over a turtleneck, done up and tucked into trousers or jeans, or layered over a tank top or dress in place of a blazer. Basically, it'll see you through every season. For spring, you want to make sure you have light colours— blue and white styles are particularly classic.

Shop the Look:

FRAME Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt £340 SHOP NOW There's something quite Parisian about a delicate striped shirt.

The Frankie Shop Lui Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt £125 SHOP NOW I already own so many shirts from The Frankie Shop, but now I've got my eye on this crisp blue...

Everlane The Relaxed Oxford Shirt £83 SHOP NOW I love the relaxed shape of this classic shirt.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Blue Multi Stripe £95 SHOP NOW So many fashion editors are fans of this brand.

COS Classic Tailored Shirt £75 SHOP NOW This shirt can easily take you from the office to weekend fun.

3. Lightweight Knitwear

Style Notes: We may be approaching the time when you can pack away your chunky knits, but you still need an extra layer for those chillier days. A lightweight knit is the perfect wardrobe tool, and is simple enough to be styled in so many ways.

Shop the Look:

Raey Split-Side Cashmere-Blend Jumper £495 SHOP NOW This colour is such a versatile one.

Raey Crew-Neck Cashmere Sweater £250 SHOP NOW A cashmere sweater is just so luxe.

Nobody's Child Cream Slash Neck Knitted Jumper £59 SHOP NOW The loose weave makes this perfect for spring.

Mango Knitted Sweater With Openwork Details £36 SHOP NOW Red continues to be a top colour this season.

Reformation Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater £168 SHOP NOW The Breton stripe is a timeless classic.

4. White Trousers

Style Notes: Yes, jeans are a must-have, but in my opinion tailored trousers are equally essential. For spring, lean into the sunnier mood by opting for lighter colours, including white, stone and beige.

Shop the Look:

Raey Dream Fluid Straight-Leg Trousers £350 SHOP NOW The drape of these trousers makes them look extra polished.

Reformation Alex Linen Pant £198 SHOP NOW Linen trousers are such a great option for warmer days.

Issey Miyake Enfold Pleated Cotton-Blend Twill Trousers £695 SHOP NOW I love the cargo-inspired look of these trousers.

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Trousers £95 SHOP NOW So many of our editors are fans of COS trousers.

Massimo Dutti High-Waist Wide-Leg Trousers With Double Dart Detail £90 SHOP NOW White tailored trousers just look so sophisticated.

5. Tailored Sets

Style Notes: Matching sets are the easiest way to look polished and put together, and this season there's such a contemporary take on tailored sets that you're sure to find something that could suit work or play. Add sandals or trainers, your favourite sunglasses and you're set.

Shop the Look:

Nobody's Child Navy Blue Linen-Blend Waistcoat £79 SHOP NOW A navy linen set is undeniably chic.

Nobody's Child Navy Linen-Blend Relaxed Tailored Trousers £85 SHOP NOW This set is also available in terracotta red and stone.

Aligne Mitch High Neck Waistcoat £99 SHOP NOW Aligne are masters of sharp, effortless tailoring.

Aligne Mico Straight Leg Trousers £129 SHOP NOW You could also use these trousers to create so many other looks.

Faithfull The Brand Pasolini Wrap-Front Cotton-Poplin Cropped Shirt £110 SHOP NOW Perfect for when you want to show a flash of skin.

Faithfull The Brand Scanno Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt £140 SHOP NOW I love the full shape of this skirt.

6. Slip Skirts

Style Notes: If you still haven't invested in a slip skirt, now is the time. This effortlessly chic skirt can be used to create a multitude of looks for various scenarios Layer with knitwear and ballet flats, like Anouk, for a polished day look, or style with a blazer and strappy heels for night. The possibilities are endless.

Shop the Look:

H&M Satin Maxi Skirt £28 SHOP NOW Such a rich colour.

Reformation Layla Silk Skirt £198 SHOP NOW This green is perfect for spring.

Nobody's Child £49 SHOP NOW A maxi slip is especially sophisticated.

Raey Fishtail Silk-Satin Maxi Slip Skirt £295 SHOP NOW The fishtail hem really sets this skirt apart.

M&S Collection Satin Midaxi Slip Skirt £35 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with this blue.

7. Mary Janes

Style Notes: Flat shoes continue to dominate, and while there are a plethora of classic styles to choose from, Mary Janes are, in my opinion, the anti-trend trend to embrace this season.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Mary Jane Leather Ballerina Flats £149 SHOP NOW The ladylike Mary Jane.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat £298 SHOP NOW I love the chunky strap and hardware.

Le Monde Beryl Square-Toe Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £395 SHOP NOW This soft pink is deliciously good.

Aeyde Uma Leather Mary Jane Flats £295 SHOP NOW The square toe is such a cool touch.