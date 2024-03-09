7 Timeless Trends That Will Elevate Your Spring Capsule Wardrobe

By Jess Kelham-Hohler
published

Spring has to be my favourite season. Yes, the weather may be unpredictable, but in my opinion that just means you don't get stuck in an outfit rut. Having to endlessly adapt your wardrobe to suit the weather of the day means you actually have the opportunity to get a lot of wear out of your pieces, and find new ways to stretch their versatility. This is why spring is the time when classic pieces really shine.

@modedamour wearing white trousers and jumper

(Image credit: @modedamour)

There are plenty of new trends to explore this season, from pedal pushers to pointed-toe shoes, but the ones that always appeal to me are the fresh takes on the timeless staples. For spring, layering is key, and that means building up your collection of staples from button-down shirts to tailored trousers, slip skirts to flowing trench coats. The good news is, these anti-trend pieces will keep on giving for years to come.

And in even better news, there are brilliant versions of these classics to suit every price-point. While wardrobe staples are definitely the ones worth investing in, our favourite high-street brands are more than keeping up with their own options. Scroll on to explore my edit of the anti-trend spring pieces that everyone needs.

1. Fluid Trench Coats

@symphonyofsilk wearing a long trench with jeans

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Style Notes: While spring brings sunnier weather, we all know that it brings the odd downpour, too. A trench coat is a truly timeless piece that is the ideal outerwear for dealing with temperamental weather. Opt for a more lightweight, oversized style for extra versatility—this is a piece that looks as good layered over a midi dress as it does over a simple jeans-and-t-shirt look.

Shop the Look:

Trench Coat
UNIQLO
Trench Coat

Uniqlo pieces always deliver on performance, and this understated style is so useful.

Evelyn Relaxed Lyocell Trench Coat
Weekday
Evelyn Relaxed Lyocell Trench Coat

This is the exact kind of relaxed silhouette I've been looking for.

Belted Fluid Trench Coat
Raey
Belted Fluid Trench Coat

The colour, the shape—it's all so good.

Double-Breasted Trenchcoat
H&M
Double-Breasted Trenchcoat

A great option if you like a richer, creamier colour.

Bristol Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat
CLEA
Bristol Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat

The details on this are super elevated.

2. Button-Down Shirts

@andi_mun wearing a shirt with trousers

(Image credit: @andi_mun)

Style Notes: Building up a solid collection of button down shirts is always a good idea. The styling possibilities are endless—wear layered over a turtleneck, done up and tucked into trousers or jeans, or layered over a tank top or dress in place of a blazer. Basically, it'll see you through every season. For spring, you want to make sure you have light colours— blue and white styles are particularly classic.

Shop the Look:

Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt
FRAME
Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt

There's something quite Parisian about a delicate striped shirt.

Lui Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt
The Frankie Shop
Lui Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt

I already own so many shirts from The Frankie Shop, but now I've got my eye on this crisp blue...

The Relaxed Oxford Shirt
Everlane
The Relaxed Oxford Shirt

I love the relaxed shape of this classic shirt.

With Nothing Underneath, The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Blue Multi Stripe
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Blue Multi Stripe

So many fashion editors are fans of this brand.

Classic Tailored Shirt
COS
Classic Tailored Shirt

This shirt can easily take you from the office to weekend fun.

3. Lightweight Knitwear

@tia_dewitt wearing a light jumper with trousers

(Image credit: @tia_dewitt)

Style Notes: We may be approaching the time when you can pack away your chunky knits, but you still need an extra layer for those chillier days. A lightweight knit is the perfect wardrobe tool, and is simple enough to be styled in so many ways.

Shop the Look:

Split-Side Cashmere-Blend Jumper
Raey
Split-Side Cashmere-Blend Jumper

This colour is such a versatile one.

Crew-Neck Cashmere Sweater
Raey
Crew-Neck Cashmere Sweater

A cashmere sweater is just so luxe.

Cream Slash Neck Knitted Jumper
Nobody's Child
Cream Slash Neck Knitted Jumper

The loose weave makes this perfect for spring.

Knitted Sweater With Openwork Details
Mango
Knitted Sweater With Openwork Details

Red continues to be a top colour this season.

Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater

The Breton stripe is a timeless classic.

4. White Trousers

@abimarvel wearing white trousers with a striped knit

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: Yes, jeans are a must-have, but in my opinion tailored trousers are equally essential. For spring, lean into the sunnier mood by opting for lighter colours, including white, stone and beige.

Shop the Look:

Dream Fluid Straight-Leg Trousers
Raey
Dream Fluid Straight-Leg Trousers

The drape of these trousers makes them look extra polished.

Alex Linen Pant
Reformation
Alex Linen Pant

Linen trousers are such a great option for warmer days.

Enfold Pleated Cotton-Blend Twill Trousers
Issey Miyake
Enfold Pleated Cotton-Blend Twill Trousers

I love the cargo-inspired look of these trousers.

Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Trousers

So many of our editors are fans of COS trousers.

High-Waist Wide-Leg Trousers With Double Dart Detail
Massimo Dutti
High-Waist Wide-Leg Trousers With Double Dart Detail

White tailored trousers just look so sophisticated.

5. Tailored Sets

@_jessicaskye wearing a skirt and waistcoat set

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: Matching sets are the easiest way to look polished and put together, and this season there's such a contemporary take on tailored sets that you're sure to find something that could suit work or play. Add sandals or trainers, your favourite sunglasses and you're set.

Shop the Look:

Navy Blue Linen-Blend Waistcoat
Nobody's Child
Navy Blue Linen-Blend Waistcoat

A navy linen set is undeniably chic.

Navy Linen-Blend Relaxed Tailored Trousers
Nobody's Child
Navy Linen-Blend Relaxed Tailored Trousers

This set is also available in terracotta red and stone.

Mitch High Neck Waistcoat
Aligne
Mitch High Neck Waistcoat

Aligne are masters of sharp, effortless tailoring.

Mico Straight Leg Trousers
Aligne
Mico Straight Leg Trousers

You could also use these trousers to create so many other looks.

Pasolini Wrap-Front Cotton-Poplin Cropped Shirt
Faithfull The Brand
Pasolini Wrap-Front Cotton-Poplin Cropped Shirt

Perfect for when you want to show a flash of skin.

Scanno Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt
Faithfull The Brand
Scanno Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt

I love the full shape of this skirt.

6. Slip Skirts

@anoukyve wearing a white slip skirt with a jumper

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: If you still haven't invested in a slip skirt, now is the time. This effortlessly chic skirt can be used to create a multitude of looks for various scenarios Layer with knitwear and ballet flats, like Anouk, for a polished day look, or style with a blazer and strappy heels for night. The possibilities are endless.

Shop the Look:

Satin Maxi Skirt
H&M
Satin Maxi Skirt

Such a rich colour.

Layla Silk Skirt
Reformation
Layla Silk Skirt

This green is perfect for spring.

Nobody's Child slip skirt
Nobody's Child

A maxi slip is especially sophisticated.

Fishtail Silk-Satin Maxi Slip Skirt
Raey
Fishtail Silk-Satin Maxi Slip Skirt

The fishtail hem really sets this skirt apart.

Satin Midaxi Slip Skirt
M&S Collection
Satin Midaxi Slip Skirt

I'm obsessed with this blue.

7. Mary Janes

@brittanybathgate wearing Mary Janes with white trousers

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Style Notes: Flat shoes continue to dominate, and while there are a plethora of classic styles to choose from, Mary Janes are, in my opinion, the anti-trend trend to embrace this season.

Shop the Look:

Mary Jane Leather Ballerina Flats
& Other Stories
Mary Jane Leather Ballerina Flats

The ladylike Mary Jane.

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat

I love the chunky strap and hardware.

Square-Toe Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Square-Toe Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

This soft pink is deliciously good.

Uma Leather Mary Jane Flats
Aeyde
Uma Leather Mary Jane Flats

The square toe is such a cool touch.

Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats
COS
Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats

COS' Mary Janes have a distinctive Scandi vibe.

Jess Kelham-Hohler
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.

