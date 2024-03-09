7 Timeless Trends That Will Elevate Your Spring Capsule Wardrobe
Spring has to be my favourite season. Yes, the weather may be unpredictable, but in my opinion that just means you don't get stuck in an outfit rut. Having to endlessly adapt your wardrobe to suit the weather of the day means you actually have the opportunity to get a lot of wear out of your pieces, and find new ways to stretch their versatility. This is why spring is the time when classic pieces really shine.
There are plenty of new trends to explore this season, from pedal pushers to pointed-toe shoes, but the ones that always appeal to me are the fresh takes on the timeless staples. For spring, layering is key, and that means building up your collection of staples from button-down shirts to tailored trousers, slip skirts to flowing trench coats. The good news is, these anti-trend pieces will keep on giving for years to come.
And in even better news, there are brilliant versions of these classics to suit every price-point. While wardrobe staples are definitely the ones worth investing in, our favourite high-street brands are more than keeping up with their own options. Scroll on to explore my edit of the anti-trend spring pieces that everyone needs.
See the Timeless Trends I'm Loving This Spring:
1. Fluid Trench Coats
Style Notes: While spring brings sunnier weather, we all know that it brings the odd downpour, too. A trench coat is a truly timeless piece that is the ideal outerwear for dealing with temperamental weather. Opt for a more lightweight, oversized style for extra versatility—this is a piece that looks as good layered over a midi dress as it does over a simple jeans-and-t-shirt look.
Shop the Look:
Uniqlo pieces always deliver on performance, and this understated style is so useful.
This is the exact kind of relaxed silhouette I've been looking for.
2. Button-Down Shirts
Style Notes: Building up a solid collection of button down shirts is always a good idea. The styling possibilities are endless—wear layered over a turtleneck, done up and tucked into trousers or jeans, or layered over a tank top or dress in place of a blazer. Basically, it'll see you through every season. For spring, you want to make sure you have light colours— blue and white styles are particularly classic.
Shop the Look:
I already own so many shirts from The Frankie Shop, but now I've got my eye on this crisp blue...
So many fashion editors are fans of this brand.
3. Lightweight Knitwear
Style Notes: We may be approaching the time when you can pack away your chunky knits, but you still need an extra layer for those chillier days. A lightweight knit is the perfect wardrobe tool, and is simple enough to be styled in so many ways.
Shop the Look:
4. White Trousers
Style Notes: Yes, jeans are a must-have, but in my opinion tailored trousers are equally essential. For spring, lean into the sunnier mood by opting for lighter colours, including white, stone and beige.
Shop the Look:
I love the cargo-inspired look of these trousers.
White tailored trousers just look so sophisticated.
5. Tailored Sets
Style Notes: Matching sets are the easiest way to look polished and put together, and this season there's such a contemporary take on tailored sets that you're sure to find something that could suit work or play. Add sandals or trainers, your favourite sunglasses and you're set.
Shop the Look:
This set is also available in terracotta red and stone.
Perfect for when you want to show a flash of skin.
6. Slip Skirts
Style Notes: If you still haven't invested in a slip skirt, now is the time. This effortlessly chic skirt can be used to create a multitude of looks for various scenarios Layer with knitwear and ballet flats, like Anouk, for a polished day look, or style with a blazer and strappy heels for night. The possibilities are endless.
Shop the Look:
7. Mary Janes
Style Notes: Flat shoes continue to dominate, and while there are a plethora of classic styles to choose from, Mary Janes are, in my opinion, the anti-trend trend to embrace this season.
Shop the Look:
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.
-
