These 9 Classic Pieces Will Form the Foundation of My 2025 Capsule Wardrobe
A common misconception that people have about fashion editors is that we all must worship trends and wear directional outfits as standard, but that's not the case. Many of the people I know in the industry have a very defined sense of personal style and aren't easily swayed by passing fads. Yes, some editors love to experiment with colour, print and texture on their terms but, on the flip side, there are countless who have very simple tastes. Me? I fall into the latter category.
My wardrobe used to be much more trend led when I was in the early stages of my career, but after I realised I had an annual urge to update it, I knew I had to kick the habit of buying into anything too of-the-moment. So, for the last eight years or so, I've spent much of my time adding only very classic fashion items to my collection.
This, however, doesn't mean that you can't make timely-feeling additions. Every year, the take on "classic" evolves and encapsulates new items. These may be inspired by the runway, street style or influencer set—perhaps it's a skirt trend that we can all agree is pretty timeless, but just hasn't been worn en masse for a while. Or maybe it's something that's considered a staple, but a fresh colour update that hasn't been explored in a significant way before.
So, what does "classic" look like in 2025? Which pieces tap into the current fashion mood but also won't feel dated in five years time? I nine such suggestions for you below. Scroll on to see them.
9 CLASSIC PIECES TO INVEST IN FOR 2025 AND BEYOND
1. MAXI COAT
Style Notes: When it comes to coats, it's simplistic styles that have won out this season. While there will always be a practical place for puffers, there's no doubt that the wool maxi coats delivered by brands including The Frankie Shop, The Row and Toteme fit the classic bill more acutely.
Shop the Piece:
A maxi coat will dress up any outfit—even jeans and a sweatshirt.
2. LEATHER PENCIL SKIRT
Style Notes: Last year was all about skirts, and it seems that fashion people aren't quitting on them for 2025 either. In the past couple of weeks, I've noticed more than a handful of stylish types wearing one skirt in particular: The leather pencil. Many of us may already have this piece in our wardrobes, which further attests to its classic nature. If you don't, a black style will always be a wise investment, but there are also chic brown and olive hues to choose from.
Shop the Piece:
3. CUFF BANGLES
Style Notes: One of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to make your outfits feel fresher and more polished is with an elegant piece of jewellery. For 2025, wearing metal cuffs on either wrist is fast becoming a favourite styling trick of influencers and street stylers alike—a classic-looking one at that.
Shop the Piece:
4. DARK DENIM
Style Notes: There are few items more classic than blue jeans. For 2025, the palette is discernibly darker, with deep indigo hues taking over just about every jeans silhouette going.
Shop the Piece:
5. BOWLING BAGS
Style Notes: Okay, so the oversized tote might not feel new for 2025, but that's not the point of classic items, is it? The Row's Margaux bag still continues to be highly sought after (the brand unleashed a major restock just days ago which is all but gone already). This will be music to anyone's ears who has 1) already invested in the original, or 2) has snapped up a chic homage. Trust me—this bag isn't going anywhere fast.
Shop the Piece:
6. POLO SHIRTS
Style Notes: This is probably the trendiest item on this list but, hear me out. How many times have polo shirts been "in" over the past few years? I'll answer for you—too many times to count! Right now we're seeing long-sleeve, rugby shirt-adjacent styles come to the fore, but rest assured that polos of every sort will never really be "out".
Shop the Piece:
7. BROWN SUEDE LOAFERS
Style Notes: Loafers have been considered a staple flat-shoe style by many for a while now; so much so, I'd go as far as to say they're totally trend-proof. Still, that doesn't mean they can't be up-to-date either and, at the moment, it's luxurious-looking brown suede pairs that are taking over.
Shop the Piece:
These Saint Laurent loafers are sold out everywhere, but I just found a secret stash.
8. GREY TROUSERS
Style Notes: Wearing tailored trousers will always make you to look polished. While black is a failsafe option, it's grey pairs I'm seeing most in the early months of 2025. Use them to neutralise bolder colours of bright red or yellow but, for a sophisticated take, this combination of cream and steel is hard to match.
Shop the Piece:
9. TWO-TONE DRESSES
Style Notes: I'll level with you, I'm not currently thinking about wearing dresses, but being the planner I am, there's one style I'm keeping at the forefront of my mind. Two-tone black and white dresses aren't just chic, they'll stand the test of time, making them a sound investment, whenever it is you wind up making it.
Shop the Piece:
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.