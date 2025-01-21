These 9 Classic Pieces Will Form the Foundation of My 2025 Capsule Wardrobe

A common misconception that people have about fashion editors is that we all must worship trends and wear directional outfits as standard, but that's not the case. Many of the people I know in the industry have a very defined sense of personal style and aren't easily swayed by passing fads. Yes, some editors love to experiment with colour, print and texture on their terms but, on the flip side, there are countless who have very simple tastes. Me? I fall into the latter category.

My wardrobe used to be much more trend led when I was in the early stages of my career, but after I realised I had an annual urge to update it, I knew I had to kick the habit of buying into anything too of-the-moment. So, for the last eight years or so, I've spent much of my time adding only very classic fashion items to my collection.

This, however, doesn't mean that you can't make timely-feeling additions. Every year, the take on "classic" evolves and encapsulates new items. These may be inspired by the runway, street style or influencer set—perhaps it's a skirt trend that we can all agree is pretty timeless, but just hasn't been worn en masse for a while. Or maybe it's something that's considered a staple, but a fresh colour update that hasn't been explored in a significant way before.

So, what does "classic" look like in 2025? Which pieces tap into the current fashion mood but also won't feel dated in five years time? I nine such suggestions for you below. Scroll on to see them.

9 CLASSIC PIECES TO INVEST IN FOR 2025 AND BEYOND

1. MAXI COAT

Style Notes: When it comes to coats, it's simplistic styles that have won out this season. While there will always be a practical place for puffers, there's no doubt that the wool maxi coats delivered by brands including The Frankie Shop, The Row and Toteme fit the classic bill more acutely.

Shop the Piece:

The Frankie Shop Gaia Oversized Wool-Blend Coat £435 SHOP NOW This style is firm fashion-person favourite.

Next Dark Grey Premium Wool Blend Textured Coat £140 SHOP NOW A maxi coat will dress up any outfit—even jeans and a sweatshirt.

TOTEME Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Bouclé Coat £1030 SHOP NOW Scarf details are still key this year.

2. LEATHER PENCIL SKIRT

Style Notes: Last year was all about skirts, and it seems that fashion people aren't quitting on them for 2025 either. In the past couple of weeks, I've noticed more than a handful of stylish types wearing one skirt in particular: The leather pencil. Many of us may already have this piece in our wardrobes, which further attests to its classic nature. If you don't, a black style will always be a wise investment, but there are also chic brown and olive hues to choose from.

Shop the Piece:

Whistles Black Jamie Leather Midi Skirt £249 SHOP NOW As classic as leather skirts get.

THE ROW Berth Leather Maxi Skirt £3740 SHOP NOW Shake things up with cream.

Autograph Leather Knee Length Pencil Skirt £149 SHOP NOW This olive style comes in sizes 6-22.

3. CUFF BANGLES

Style Notes: One of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to make your outfits feel fresher and more polished is with an elegant piece of jewellery. For 2025, wearing metal cuffs on either wrist is fast becoming a favourite styling trick of influencers and street stylers alike—a classic-looking one at that.

Shop the Piece:

COS Sculpted Cuff £55 SHOP NOW I love the contrast created by a crisp cotton shirt and metal wristwear.

Azora Gold Signature Chunky Cuff Bangle £180 SHOP NOW A piece you'll wear for a lifetime.

MANGO Maxi-Volume Bracelet £18 SHOP NOW Invest in two and wear one on each wrist.

4. DARK DENIM

Style Notes: There are few items more classic than blue jeans. For 2025, the palette is discernibly darker, with deep indigo hues taking over just about every jeans silhouette going.

Shop the Piece:

Whistles Dark Denim Turn Up Selvedge Jean £139 SHOP NOW The turn-up detail feels very now.

KHAITE Bonnie Mid-Rise Boyfriend Jeans £460 SHOP NOW Kendall Jenner regularly wears Khaite jeans.

MANGO Danila Wideleg High-Rise Jeans £36 SHOP NOW A great pair if you're on a budget.

5. BOWLING BAGS

Style Notes: Okay, so the oversized tote might not feel new for 2025, but that's not the point of classic items, is it? The Row's Margaux bag still continues to be highly sought after (the brand unleashed a major restock just days ago which is all but gone already). This will be music to anyone's ears who has 1) already invested in the original, or 2) has snapped up a chic homage. Trust me—this bag isn't going anywhere fast.

Shop the Piece:

The Row Margaux Bag in Leather £5190 SHOP NOW The dream tote bag.

COS Studio Bowling Bag £225 SHOP NOW I saw this in store at the weekend and it's even more beautiful in person.

Toteme Suede Day Tote Black £1240 SHOP NOW Toteme just unveiled its next soon-to-be It bag, and it's very sleek.

6. POLO SHIRTS

Style Notes: This is probably the trendiest item on this list but, hear me out. How many times have polo shirts been "in" over the past few years? I'll answer for you—too many times to count! Right now we're seeing long-sleeve, rugby shirt-adjacent styles come to the fore, but rest assured that polos of every sort will never really be "out".

Shop the Piece:

H&M Loose-Fit Polo Shirt £20 SHOP NOW Of course, H&M has an excellent array of polo tops.

COS Relaxed Striped Long-Sleeved Polo Shirt £55 SHOP NOW This will look great with the above indigo jeans.

Reformation Anna Rugby Shirt £98 SHOP NOW This also comes in a cute red stripe.

7. BROWN SUEDE LOAFERS

Style Notes: Loafers have been considered a staple flat-shoe style by many for a while now; so much so, I'd go as far as to say they're totally trend-proof. Still, that doesn't mean they can't be up-to-date either and, at the moment, it's luxurious-looking brown suede pairs that are taking over.

Shop the Piece:

SAINT LAURENT Le Loafer Logo Suede Loafers £770 SHOP NOW These Saint Laurent loafers are sold out everywhere, but I just found a secret stash.

Arket Slim Suede Loafers £189 SHOP NOW Arket has taken the minimal approach with its pair.

ATP ATELIER Airola Suede Loafers £390 SHOP NOW No risk of feeling dated with this pair.

8. GREY TROUSERS

Style Notes: Wearing tailored trousers will always make you to look polished. While black is a failsafe option, it's grey pairs I'm seeing most in the early months of 2025. Use them to neutralise bolder colours of bright red or yellow but, for a sophisticated take, this combination of cream and steel is hard to match.

Shop the Piece:

COS Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers £115 SHOP NOW The fluid shape of this trouser looks so high end.

H&M Wide Trousers £28 SHOP NOW No one will guess these cost you less than £30.

& Other Stories Tailored Wool Trousers £125 SHOP NOW Look at that volume!

9. TWO-TONE DRESSES

Style Notes: I'll level with you, I'm not currently thinking about wearing dresses, but being the planner I am, there's one style I'm keeping at the forefront of my mind. Two-tone black and white dresses aren't just chic, they'll stand the test of time, making them a sound investment, whenever it is you wind up making it.

Shop the Piece:

ZARA Matching Textured Strapless Dress £36 SHOP NOW I'm bookmarking this for spring.

Reformation Esmarie Dress £348 SHOP NOW The prettiest dress of 2025.