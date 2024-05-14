I Just Came Back From Paris—9 Anti-Trend Shoes I Saw French Women Wear With Dresses
Even if you barely follow French style, you probably at least know that French women love wearing dresses in the summer. (Learn more about what dress trends they're wearing this summer here.) And while it used to be the case that they'd typically pair them with espadrilles, 2024 has proved that times have changed.
I've seen several examples of French women wearing dresses since the weather warmed up, and the shoe trends I've spotted them wearing on repeat are vastly different. It shows that anything goes when it comes to what shoes you wear with dresses, and I love that for us.
Below, you'll see nine of the main summer shoe trends French fashion girls are wearing with dresses, and if it leaves you inspired, I've shopped incredibly chic versions of each trend.
1. Ankle-Wrap Ballet Flats
Ballet flats have been a thing for a minute, but I've seen several examples of French girls wearing ankle-wrap iterations with dresses lately. It's a fresh variation on a very saturated trend.
Shop Ankle-Wrap Ballet Flats:
2. Western Boots
It may not be a typical summer shoe trend, but Western boots—especially with minidresses—are trending this summer, and French girls are embracing the fun look.
Shop Western Boots:
3. Kitten-Heel Sandals
If you want to look instantly sophisticated and timeless, do as the French do and pair a dress with sleek kitten heels.
Shop Kitten-Heel Sandals:
4. Sneakers
Sneakers with dresses is a defining look of the 2020s, and it's still going strong in Paris. French girls are especially into wearing retro sneakers like Adidas Sambas, and Asics, and Salomons.
Shop Sneakers:
This fashion-person favourite is constantly selling out, so act fast!
A classic white trainer will never go out of style.
5. Fisherman Sandals
Because fisherman sandals are one of the biggest sandal trends of the year, it's not surprising that French women have embraced wearing them with dresses, especially for daytime.
Shop Fisherman Sandals:
6. Fancy Flip-Flops
Fancy flip-flops were once polarizing, but now they're acceptable. (If French women are wearing them with dresses, there's no denying it.)
Shop Fancy Flip-Flops:
7. Mary Janes
Sweet Mary Janes and dresses go hand-in-hand, and this combo perfectly suits the classic French aesthetic. You'll get bonus points for adding white socks.
Shop Mary Janes:
This mesh pair will immediately elevate any outfit.
A black mary jane is a versatile choice that will go with all of your dresses.
8. Ultra-Minimal Sandals
Minimal sandals are great because they go with any dress style under the sun. It's a universally beloved style that makes the dress the focal point of your look.
Shop Ultra-Minimal Sandals:
9. Wedges
Last but not least, wedges are an easy way to make your dresses look fresh and forward this summer. French girls are especially gravitating toward sleek, non-bulky styles.
Shop Wedges:
