I Just Came Back From Paris—9 Anti-Trend Shoes I Saw French Women Wear With Dresses

Even if you barely follow French style, you probably at least know that French women love wearing dresses in the summer. (Learn more about what dress trends they're wearing this summer here.) And while it used to be the case that they'd typically pair them with espadrilles, 2024 has proved that times have changed.

I've seen several examples of French women wearing dresses since the weather warmed up, and the shoe trends I've spotted them wearing on repeat are vastly different. It shows that anything goes when it comes to what shoes you wear with dresses, and I love that for us.

Below, you'll see nine of the main summer shoe trends French fashion girls are wearing with dresses, and if it leaves you inspired, I've shopped incredibly chic versions of each trend.

1. Ankle-Wrap Ballet Flats

Ballet flats have been a thing for a minute, but I've seen several examples of French girls wearing ankle-wrap iterations with dresses lately. It's a fresh variation on a very saturated trend.

Shop Ankle-Wrap Ballet Flats:

All Saints Alia Leather Ribbon Ballet Pumps £199 SHOP NOW You can wear these well into autumn.

Repetto Paris Ballerines Sophia £220 SHOP NOW So pretty!

Jeffrey Campbell That's a Wrap Ballet Flats £158 SHOP NOW These come in 6 different colours.

2. Western Boots

It may not be a typical summer shoe trend, but Western boots—especially with minidresses—are trending this summer, and French girls are embracing the fun look.

Shop Western Boots:

And/or Thorn Suede Embroidered Long Western Boots, Sand £159 SHOP NOW I love the embroidery on this pair.

GIANVITO ROSSI Wylie 60 Suede Boots £1095 SHOP NOW These are so sleek.

mango Suede Leather Ankle Boots £110 SHOP NOW A colour that will go with everything in your summer wardrobe.

3. Kitten-Heel Sandals

If you want to look instantly sophisticated and timeless, do as the French do and pair a dress with sleek kitten heels.

Shop Kitten-Heel Sandals:

STAUD Brigitte Suede Mules £285 SHOP NOW A classic shoe that will pair well with all of your dresses.

The Row Combo Kitten Heel Sandal £890 SHOP NOW So elegant.

mango Strappy Heeled Sandals £46 SHOP NOW Pale yellow is back again this season as a trending colour.

4. Sneakers

Sneakers with dresses is a defining look of the 2020s, and it's still going strong in Paris. French girls are especially into wearing retro sneakers like Adidas Sambas, and Asics, and Salomons.

Shop Sneakers:

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba Og Suede and Metallic Leather Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW This fashion-person favourite is constantly selling out, so act fast!

ASICS Asics Gel-1130 Trainers £88 SHOP NOW Asics is known for its comfy footwear.

SALOMON Xt-Slate Advanced Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £178 SHOP NOW A classic white trainer will never go out of style.

5. Fisherman Sandals

Because fisherman sandals are one of the biggest sandal trends of the year, it's not surprising that French women have embraced wearing them with dresses, especially for daytime.

Shop Fisherman Sandals:

The Row Fisherman Sandal in Leather £1060 SHOP NOW A sandal you won't regret investing in.

M&S Collection Leather Strappy Sandals £50 SHOP NOW M&S have some of the comfiest sandals on the high street.

ZARA Leather Track Sole Cage Sandals £60 SHOP NOW Don't these look way more expensive?

6. Fancy Flip-Flops

Fancy flip-flops were once polarizing, but now they're acceptable. (If French women are wearing them with dresses, there's no denying it.)

Shop Fancy Flip-Flops:

Reformation Sophie Heeled Sandal £248 SHOP NOW A pop of red to wear with your white maxi dresses.

The Row Ginza Sandal in Suede £960 SHOP NOW These are the epitome of quiet luxury.

Miista Miista Palmira Leather Toe-Strap Heeled Sandals £190 SHOP NOW I love a flared heel.

7. Mary Janes

Sweet Mary Janes and dresses go hand-in-hand, and this combo perfectly suits the classic French aesthetic. You'll get bonus points for adding white socks.

Shop Mary Janes:

AEYDE Uma Leather Mary Jane Flats £375 SHOP NOW Metallics are not just for winter.

LE MONDE BERYL Woven Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £455 SHOP NOW This mesh pair will immediately elevate any outfit.

M&S Collection Buckle Flat Square Toe Ballet Pumps £35 SHOP NOW A black mary jane is a versatile choice that will go with all of your dresses.

8. Ultra-Minimal Sandals

Minimal sandals are great because they go with any dress style under the sun. It's a universally beloved style that makes the dress the focal point of your look.

Shop Ultra-Minimal Sandals:

mango Combined Lace-Up Sandal £50 SHOP NOW These could easily be mistaken for designer.

Reformation Lake Flat Sandal £168 SHOP NOW Reformation has some great sandal options this summer.

KHAITE Marion Leather Mules £690 SHOP NOW Khaite is known for its minimalist designs.

9. Wedges

Last but not least, wedges are an easy way to make your dresses look fresh and forward this summer. French girls are especially gravitating toward sleek, non-bulky styles.

Shop Wedges:

H&M Wedge-Heeled Espadrilles £38 SHOP NOW Raffia is a forever summer staple.

ST. AGNI Leather Wedge Sandals £265 SHOP NOW These also come in black or white.