I Just Came Back From Paris—9 Anti-Trend Shoes I Saw French Women Wear With Dresses

Allyson Payer
By
published

Even if you barely follow French style, you probably at least know that French women love wearing dresses in the summer. (Learn more about what dress trends they're wearing this summer here.) And while it used to be the case that they'd typically pair them with espadrilles, 2024 has proved that times have changed.

I've seen several examples of French women wearing dresses since the weather warmed up, and the shoe trends I've spotted them wearing on repeat are vastly different. It shows that anything goes when it comes to what shoes you wear with dresses, and I love that for us.

Below, you'll see nine of the main summer shoe trends French fashion girls are wearing with dresses, and if it leaves you inspired, I've shopped incredibly chic versions of each trend.

1. Ankle-Wrap Ballet Flats

french-girl-shoes-with-dresses-307954-1687479129329-image

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Ballet flats have been a thing for a minute, but I've seen several examples of French girls wearing ankle-wrap iterations with dresses lately. It's a fresh variation on a very saturated trend.

Shop Ankle-Wrap Ballet Flats:

Alia Leather Ribbon Ballet Pumps
All Saints
Alia Leather Ribbon Ballet Pumps

You can wear these well into autumn.

Ballerines Sophia

Repetto Paris
Ballerines Sophia

So pretty!

That's a Wrap Ballet Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
That's a Wrap Ballet Flats

These come in 6 different colours.

2. Western Boots

french-girl-shoes-with-dresses-307954-1687479126511-image

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

It may not be a typical summer shoe trend, but Western boots—especially with minidresses—are trending this summer, and French girls are embracing the fun look.

Shop Western Boots:

And/or, Thorn Suede Embroidered Long Western Boots, Sand
And/or
Thorn Suede Embroidered Long Western Boots, Sand

I love the embroidery on this pair.

Wylie 60 Suede Boots
GIANVITO ROSSI
Wylie 60 Suede Boots

These are so sleek.

Suede Leather Ankle Boots - Women
mango
Suede Leather Ankle Boots

A colour that will go with everything in your summer wardrobe.

3. Kitten-Heel Sandals

french-girl-shoes-with-dresses-307954-1687479128006-image

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

If you want to look instantly sophisticated and timeless, do as the French do and pair a dress with sleek kitten heels.

Shop Kitten-Heel Sandals:

Brigitte Suede Mules
STAUD
Brigitte Suede Mules

A classic shoe that will pair well with all of your dresses.

Combo Kitten Heel in Silk
The Row
Combo Kitten Heel Sandal

So elegant.

Strappy Heeled Sandals - Women
mango
Strappy Heeled Sandals

Pale yellow is back again this season as a trending colour.

4. Sneakers

french-girl-shoes-with-dresses-307954-1687479124927-image

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Sneakers with dresses is a defining look of the 2020s, and it's still going strong in Paris. French girls are especially into wearing retro sneakers like Adidas Sambas, and Asics, and Salomons.

Shop Sneakers:

Samba Og Suede and Metallic Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Samba Og Suede and Metallic Leather Sneakers

This fashion-person favourite is constantly selling out, so act fast!

Asics Gel-1130 Trainers
ASICS
Asics Gel-1130 Trainers

Asics is known for its comfy footwear.

Xt-Slate Advanced Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
SALOMON
Xt-Slate Advanced Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

A classic white trainer will never go out of style.

5. Fisherman Sandals

french-girl-shoes-with-dresses-307954-1687479128613-image

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Because fisherman sandals are one of the biggest sandal trends of the year, it's not surprising that French women have embraced wearing them with dresses, especially for daytime.

Shop Fisherman Sandals:

Fisherman Sandal in Leather
The Row
Fisherman Sandal in Leather

A sandal you won't regret investing in.

M&S Collection, Leather Strappy Sandals
M&S Collection
Leather Strappy Sandals

M&S have some of the comfiest sandals on the high street.

Leather Track Sole Cage Sandals
ZARA
Leather Track Sole Cage Sandals

Don't these look way more expensive?

6. Fancy Flip-Flops

french-girl-shoes-with-dresses-307954-1687479124386-image

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Fancy flip-flops were once polarizing, but now they're acceptable. (If French women are wearing them with dresses, there's no denying it.)

Shop Fancy Flip-Flops:

Reformation, Sophie Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Sophie Heeled Sandal

A pop of red to wear with your white maxi dresses.

Ginza Sandal in Suede
The Row
Ginza Sandal in Suede

These are the epitome of quiet luxury.

Miista Palmira Leather Toe-Strap Heeled Sandals
Miista
Miista Palmira Leather Toe-Strap Heeled Sandals

I love a flared heel.

7. Mary Janes

french-girl-shoes-with-dresses-307954-1687479127247-image

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Sweet Mary Janes and dresses go hand-in-hand, and this combo perfectly suits the classic French aesthetic. You'll get bonus points for adding white socks.

Shop Mary Janes:

AEYDE, Uma Leather Mary Jane Flats
AEYDE
Uma Leather Mary Jane Flats

Metallics are not just for winter.

Woven Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Woven Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

This mesh pair will immediately elevate any outfit.

M&S Collection, Buckle Flat Square Toe Ballet Pumps
M&S Collection
Buckle Flat Square Toe Ballet Pumps

A black mary jane is a versatile choice that will go with all of your dresses.

8. Ultra-Minimal Sandals

french-girl-shoes-with-dresses-307954-1687479123945-image

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Minimal sandals are great because they go with any dress style under the sun. It's a universally beloved style that makes the dress the focal point of your look.

Shop Ultra-Minimal Sandals:

Combined Lace-Up Sandal - Women
mango
Combined Lace-Up Sandal

These could easily be mistaken for designer.

Reformation, Lake Flat Sandal
Reformation
Lake Flat Sandal

Reformation has some great sandal options this summer.

Marion Leather Mules
KHAITE
Marion Leather Mules

Khaite is known for its minimalist designs.

9. Wedges

french-girl-shoes-with-dresses-307954-1687479123253-image

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Last but not least, wedges are an easy way to make your dresses look fresh and forward this summer. French girls are especially gravitating toward sleek, non-bulky styles.

Shop Wedges:

Wedge-Heeled Espadrilles
H&M
Wedge-Heeled Espadrilles

Raffia is a forever summer staple.

Leather Wedge Sandals
ST. AGNI
Leather Wedge Sandals

These also come in black or white.

STUART WEITZMAN, Aleena Patent-Leather Wedge Sandals
STUART WEITZMAN
Aleena Patent-Leather Wedge Sandals

A neutral tone to go with everything.

Explore More:
French Style
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸