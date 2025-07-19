Spotted in Paris: 6 Chic, Trend-Proof Sandals French Women Are Actually Wearing

French girls have long been considered the blueprint for effortless style and, as cliché as that might sound, I definitely think there's truth to it. It’s not just what they wear but how they wear it: the simple silhouettes, selection of tones, quiet confidence. Their capsule wardrobes tend to strike that perfect balance between considered and carefree—unfussy but undeniably chic. And while we often look to them for denim styling, tailored layers and great outerwear, this summer I’ve found myself zeroing in on their footwear choices. Specifically? 2025's sandal trends.
This season, French women are gravitating toward sandals that feel understated yet elevated (go figure). There’s nothing overly trend-driven or attention-seeking here—in fact, most of the styles I’ve spotted feel timeless enough to wear for many summers to come, while even the more current-looking options are still what I'd describe as being pretty timeless. Whether it’s a sleek take on the flip-flop or a barely-there metallic detail, the common thread seems to be a commitment to simplicity, polish and wearability.
If you’re looking to invest in a style that feels both current and classic, the following are the French-inspired sandal trends worth considering for summer 2025 and beyond.
6 French-Girl Sandal Trends I Keep Seeing Parisians Wear
1. Metal Detail Sandals
Style Notes: Rather than loud logos or chunky hardware, French women are favouring more sculptural metallic details this season. Think gold toe rings or orbs delicately placed where straps cross, these glimmering touches instantly elevate a sandal without overwhelming it, which is why I imagine they're proving so popular amongst Parisians who prescribe to this sort of aesthetic right now.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Sandals With Metal Detail
EMME PARSONS
Laurie Leather and Gold-Tone Sandals
MANGO
Kitten Heel Sandal With Metallic Detail
2. Thin-Strap Flip-Flops
Style Notes: This summer’s take on the flip-flop is slimmer, sleeker and far more polished than its poolside predecessors. French women are pairing ultra-thin leather versions with wide-leg linen trousers, cotton dresses and even jeans on cooler days for a look that’s quietly luxe and incredibly current.
Shop the Trend:
Russell & Bromley
Radford Flip-Flops
Next
Chocolate Brown Leather Toe Thong
AEYDE
Melody Leather Flip Flops
3. Peep-Toe Mules
Style Notes: For a more dressed-up feel, peep-toe mules are cropping up across the Parisian style set. They’re the ideal in-between shoe—formal without feeling stiff. French women are slipping them on with slouchy tailoring or simple monochrome skirt looks for an effortless day-to-evening transition.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule
Jimmy Choo
Skye 70 Mules
Reformation
Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal
4. Butter Yellow Tones
Style Notes: Soft and surprisingly wearable, butter yellow has emerged as one of the standout shades among French dressers this summer. Used as a subtle pop against otherwise neutral outfits, this hue offers the perfect mix of feeling current and sophistication. Though it's definitely on trend, this is a shade that doesn't date easily, so you can invest confident that this purchase will stand the test of time.
Shop the Trend:
Next
Buttermilk Yellow Toe Loop Heeled Sandals
TOTEME
Satin Sandals
ASOS DESIGN
Hammock Strappy Kitten Heel Sandals in Buttermilk
5. T-Bar Silhouettes
Style Notes: T-bar sandals are making a return and French women have taken to them with their usual sense of restraint. Whether flat or with a slight heel, this silhouette adds structure to any look and offers a subtle nod to vintage elegance—especially when styled with midi skirts, elegant dresses or Riviera-worthy tailored shorts.
Shop the Trend:
6. Patent Leather
Style Notes: Glossy finishes add a touch of shine to otherwise pared-back outfits and patent leather sandals—particularly in black or rich neutrals—are something I keep seeing on stylish Parisian minimalists. Expect to see them styled with jeans, cotton maxi skirts and easy summer dresses.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.