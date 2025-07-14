Sorry, Flats—These Anti-Trend Heels Are Every French Woman's Quiet Go-To for a Night Out in Paris

We talk a lot about French women and their ballet flats, but the shoes they wear out at night don't get quite as much airtime. No, they don't have a cute rounded toe with a bow on top, but they are just as classic as any pair of ballet flats, and they're guaranteed to do the job every single time you need something a touch more formal on your feet. I'm talking about black heels—the kind with an elegant pointed toe and long stiletto heel—and every French woman has a pair that she quietly swears by for parties, events, dinners, and more in Paris and beyond.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Camille Rowe

Don't believe me? Just see French American model Camille Rowe's look for the Bal d'Été at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, a black-tie gala hosted by Sofia Coppola during Haute Couture Week. Rowe, who's been dishing French-girl fashion inspiration for years, attended the event wearing a champagne-coloured long-sleeve gown made of sheer silk organza that featured allover beaded embroidery. She carried a tiny silk handbag and black scarf, finishing off the ensemble with a pair of timeless black patent-leather pumps.

What's great about this footwear style is that it's not groundbreaking. Not everything has to be as controversial as jelly sandals or PVC wedges. You can—and should!—just have a beautiful pair of hardworking shoes. Clearly, French women appreciate them. If you do too, keep scrolling. Shop the best black heels of 2025 below.

Shop Classic Black Heels: