Sorry, Flats—These Anti-Trend Heels Are Every French Woman's Quiet Go-To for a Night Out in Paris
Yes, ballet flats are popular in Paris but, when twilight descends upon the French capital, the city's stylish residents find another shoe to slip into. See it here.
We talk a lot about French women and their ballet flats, but the shoes they wear out at night don't get quite as much airtime. No, they don't have a cute rounded toe with a bow on top, but they are just as classic as any pair of ballet flats, and they're guaranteed to do the job every single time you need something a touch more formal on your feet. I'm talking about black heels—the kind with an elegant pointed toe and long stiletto heel—and every French woman has a pair that she quietly swears by for parties, events, dinners, and more in Paris and beyond.
WHO: Camille Rowe
Don't believe me? Just see French American model Camille Rowe's look for the Bal d'Été at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, a black-tie gala hosted by Sofia Coppola during Haute Couture Week. Rowe, who's been dishing French-girl fashion inspiration for years, attended the event wearing a champagne-coloured long-sleeve gown made of sheer silk organza that featured allover beaded embroidery. She carried a tiny silk handbag and black scarf, finishing off the ensemble with a pair of timeless black patent-leather pumps.
What's great about this footwear style is that it's not groundbreaking. Not everything has to be as controversial as jelly sandals or PVC wedges. You can—and should!—just have a beautiful pair of hardworking shoes. Clearly, French women appreciate them. If you do too, keep scrolling. Shop the best black heels of 2025 below.
Shop Classic Black Heels:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
