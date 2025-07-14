Sorry, Flats—These Anti-Trend Heels Are Every French Woman's Quiet Go-To for a Night Out in Paris

Yes, ballet flats are popular in Paris but, when twilight descends upon the French capital, the city's stylish residents find another shoe to slip into. See it here.

We talk a lot about French women and their ballet flats, but the shoes they wear out at night don't get quite as much airtime. No, they don't have a cute rounded toe with a bow on top, but they are just as classic as any pair of ballet flats, and they're guaranteed to do the job every single time you need something a touch more formal on your feet. I'm talking about black heels—the kind with an elegant pointed toe and long stiletto heel—and every French woman has a pair that she quietly swears by for parties, events, dinners, and more in Paris and beyond.

Camille Rowe spotted during the Bal d'Ete at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Camille Rowe

Don't believe me? Just see French American model Camille Rowe's look for the Bal d'Été at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, a black-tie gala hosted by Sofia Coppola during Haute Couture Week. Rowe, who's been dishing French-girl fashion inspiration for years, attended the event wearing a champagne-coloured long-sleeve gown made of sheer silk organza that featured allover beaded embroidery. She carried a tiny silk handbag and black scarf, finishing off the ensemble with a pair of timeless black patent-leather pumps.

What's great about this footwear style is that it's not groundbreaking. Not everything has to be as controversial as jelly sandals or PVC wedges. You can—and should!—just have a beautiful pair of hardworking shoes. Clearly, French women appreciate them. If you do too, keep scrolling. Shop the best black heels of 2025 below.

Shop Classic Black Heels:

Pointed Court Shoes
H&M
Pointed Court Shoes

As classic a shoe as you'll ever see.

Black Corie Suede Heeled Pump
Whistles
Black Corie Suede Heeled Pump

The cut of this shoe is just so elegant.

Stuart Sculpt Leather-Trimmed Suede Slingback Pumps
STUART WEITZMAN
Stuart Sculpt Leather-Trimmed Suede Slingback Pumps

If you usually live in flats, these micro kitten heels will be more aligned to you than stilettos.

55 Satin Mules
ALAÏA
55 Satin Mules

So chic—the satin fabrication also feels very French to me!

Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes
Marks & Spencer
Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes

These heels also come in a chic ecru colour.

Naplack Stiletto Slingbacks Black
Toteme
Naplack Stiletto Slingbacks Black

The addition of straps doesn't take away from how timeless these heels are.

Topshop Dorota Kitten Heel Pointed Mule in Black
Topshop
Dorota Kitten Heel Pointed Mule in Black

I love the unusual-shaped heel on this Topshop pair.

Nagoya 55 Embellished Leather Slingback Pumps
ROGER VIVIER
Nagoya 55 Embellished Leather Slingback Pumps

These will look so cute worn with crop trousers and shorter hemlines so you can see the buckle detail.

Leather Slingback Shoes 50th Anniversary
ZARA
Leather Slingback Shoes 50th Anniversary

A shoe that will never, ever date.

Traci Embellished Suede Pumps
FERRAGAMO
Traci Embellished Suede Pumps

The gold T-bar might feel fancy, but this shoe is just as classic as the rest of my edit.

