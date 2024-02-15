After Copenhagen Fashion Week kicked things off to a colourful start, it's time to head over to one of the biggest cities in the fashion month schedule: New York. If what we've seen is anything to go by, the autumn/winter show season is already one to remember. Beyoncé front row at Luar? Snow at Moncler? Living dolls at Marc Jacobs? Only in New York. And whilst the shows had to contend with a certain other major US event (by which I mean the 2024 Super Bowl and its halftime show, of course), all eyes were clearly on New York to trendspot for the year ahead.

From Khaite's restrained colour palette and sleek separates to a cacophony of colour and texture at Carolina Herrera, it was a hotchpotch of high-low dressing and minimalism vs. maximalism. And where do we sit in this opposed narrative of dressing up or keeping it cool? Probably somewhere comfortably in the middle (just don't make us choose between heels and flats).

So, out of all of the celebrity sightings, double-tapped moments and runway finales, which trends have risen to the top and are worth noting for A/W 24? Well, we've done the legwork for you. After sifting through the shows and busily discussing our favourite pieces, we noticed a handful of reoccurring trends that we'll be more than happy to factor into our wardrobes, and unlike flash-in-the-pan aesthetics (sorry, mob wives), these have the potential to carry on long into 2025, too.

As there are still three more cities to go, hold tight for our take on the London, Milan and Paris shows in due course, but until then, keep scrolling for our pick of the five key autumn/winter trends to come out of this New York Fashion Week. Just remember—you heard them here first.

1. A Case for Lace

(Image credit: Getty Images: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho, Rodin Banica/WWD)

Style Notes: In recent years, you might have been more likely to spot white lace on coquettish dresses and trimming pretty hemlines than as a sultry, after-dark nod, but when the spring/summer season draws to a close, expect to see more of this sheer, suggestive fabric as the dark answer to 2023's ultra-romantic ode to the cute and colourful. Whether worn head to toe à la Gabriela Hearst or layered under a sensible puffer coat as seen at Michael Kors, the new way to show a little skin (without having to bear all), is through a lace curtain.

Shop the Trend:

2. Pretty in Pink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: After two years of Barbiecore, we were convinced that the pink buzz had died down in favour of hot red, but before you pack away your pink palette, let's discuss a candy floss renaissance. It might not pack the same punch as fuschia or scarlet, but there's something decidedly chic about this muted pastel, especially for autumn/winter. Just imagine how well soft pink pairs with the other colours of the season—charcoal grey, chocolate brown and of course, winter white. And if the accessorising at Coach and Carolina Herrera are anything to go by, it looks particularly good with our current rich-looking colour obsession too—luxe burgundy.

Shop the Trend:

3. All Tied Up

(Image credit: Getty Images: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho)

Style Notes: Less of a major trend and more of an easy-to-replicate styling hack, the clever use of shoulder-robed jumpers, scarves and neckerchief detailing is a reminder of just how easy it is to take your look from good to great in just one step. There is an art form to this kind of nonchalant draping (see the expert knitwear-knotting at Ulla Johnson above), and generally, matching tones elevate it all. But should you find yourself wondering how to make an old jumper feel new again, try loosely tying it around a knitted dress or across your shoulders. It's the new way to do "old money".

Shop the Trend:

4. Back to Business

(Image credit: Getty Images: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho, Rodin Banica/WWD )

Style Notes: Given that the beginning of the 2020s was all about easing out of workwear and into loungewear, it's only taken a couple of years for us to get back to suits and sharp tailoring. Granted, we aren't quite ready for shoulder pads and stilettos, but retro officewear was all over the New York runways, pulling references from everyone from 1950s secretaries to 1980s "She-E-Os". If one thing is clear it's that 2024 marks a return to dressing up for work again, and to get ahead you're going to want to make sure you have a good blazer, collared shirt and pencil skirt in your arsenal.

Shop the Trend:

5. Ready, Set, Faux

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Let's be honest: there's simply no reason to buy real fur when faux now looks this good. Big, fluffy faux-fur coats came back onto the agenda in 2023 as a street style favourite, and in an act of reverse influence, the runway has cottoned on to the undeniable glamour of a statement coat and made it a certified trend for 2024 too. As seen at Helmut Lang and Puppets and Puppets [pictured above], faux-fur coats toe the line between comfort and elegance, delivering a resoundingly chic silhouette that will keep you looking put-together and feeling cosy all winter long. What's not to love?

Shop the Trend: