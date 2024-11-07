5 Rich-Looking Winter Colour Trends You Can Find Now at Zara

Remy Farrell
By
published
in Features

Winter is coming, and while that does mean a sudden drop in temperatures and darker afternoons, it's also the perfect time for a seasonal refresh. Ready for fresh style inspiration and new outfit combinations? We are too, and there is no better time to update our wardrobes, retiring our summer layers back into storage and making way for cosier knits and wool coats. After taking stock of my own cold-weather clothing, I realised that in amongst the camel jumpers and black coats, the easiest way to breathe new life into my reliable staples was simply the addition of colour, and more specifically, some of the most elegant-looking colour trends of 2024.

While you might expect my inspiration to come solely from the runways (and designer collections are always a good place to start), it's actually the high street that has been championing experimenting with colour in abandon this season, and one store I keep coming back to deliver on luxe for less is Zara. Whilst Zara was undoubtedly my summer go-to (the white dresses and boho blouses were a smash hit), it's also nailed the moodier tones we'd expect to see in the darker months, albeit with fashionable edge.

zara winter colour trends

(Image credit: Zara)

Rich merlot continues to be a perennial favourite for autumn/winter, and this year it replaces the hot chilli red that dominated 2023. And, for those bored of black but looking for an equally versatile neutral, charcoal grey pairs perfectly with all of the other colour trends on our list, and from scarf coats to knit dresses, Zara has mastered how to style up this sleek hue. Interested to see which other colours made the cut? Keep scrolling to see the five most expensive-looking winter colour trends that Zara is backing in 2024.

Burgundy and Merlot

zara winter colour trends

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: According to Who What Wear US' senior editor Allyson Payer, this deep hue first cropped up over a year ago, but in the months it took us all to catch on, burgundy has only continued to mature.

"We predicted autumn's biggest colour trend way back in October 2023, and guess what? We were right. It's burgundy that's emerged as *the* colour to wear, and even though the rich, elegant hue is typically thought to be a fall colour, people have been embracing it all summer long too... From the first indication of it's bright future on the S/S 24 runways where Gucci and Bottega Veneta, among others, laid the groundwork to the F/W 24 collections of Prada and Ferragamo, oxblood and burgundy has been all over the red carpet and my Instagram feed as of late, and every time I check a site's new arrivals, there are new burgundy goods to shop."

Shop Burgundy:

Zw Collection Wool Blend Coat With Belt
ZARA
Zw Collection Wool Blend Coat With Belt

An outfit all on its own,

Midi Dress
ZARA
Midi Dress

The full skirt makes for a strong silhouette.

Zw Collection Box Pleat Midi Skirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Box Pleat Midi Skirt

So chic with knee-high boots.

High-Heeled Boots
ZARA
High-Heeled Boots

There's something about patent burgundy that feels more exciting than black.

Plain Knit Fitted Cardigan
ZARA
Plain Knit Fitted Cardigan

Great on it's own, even better as a co-ord.

Oval Handbag
ZARA
Oval Handbag

Zara excels at could-be-designer accessories.

Short Velvet Dress
ZARA
Short Velvet Dress

Party season, sorted.

Draped Balloon Skirt
ZARA
Draped Balloon Skirt

The balloon skirt continues into autumn/winter.

Trousers With Double Pleat
ZARA
Trousers With Double Pleat

A dressy option for those who don't like dresses.

Zip-Up Bomber Jacket With Pockets
ZARA
Zip-Up Bomber Jacket With Pockets

How to toughen up pretty dresses.

Charcoal Grey

zara winter colour trends

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: The top choice of minimalist expert and deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger? Unassuming grey. "Okay, so I know what you're thinking—grey isn't really a trend! I get that, but when it featured in so many outfits across the entire breadth of runways, it's definitely a tone with noting," adds Eggenberger. "The key here is in the styling—wearing all-grey outfits is perhaps one of the easiest runway trends to emulate, as most of us will have enough grey pieces to do so already with items we already own. Still, if you'd like to invest in something fresh to celebrate grey's new fashion status, there are plenty of chic pieces to choose from."

Shop Grey:

Zw Collection Wool Blend Scarf Coat
ZARA
Zw Collection Wool Blend Scarf Coat

I predict a bestseller.

Oversize Soft Faux-Fur Blazer
ZARA
Oversize Soft Faux-Fur Blazer

The perfect blazer for colder weather.

V-Neck Midi Dress
ZARA
V-Neck Midi Dress

A simple but effective outfit that's easy to replicate.

Trf Wide-Leg Mid-Waist Jeans
ZARA
Trf Wide-Leg Mid-Waist Jeans

Infinitely cooler than skinnies.

Suede Bucket Bag
ZARA
Suede Bucket Bag

The first suede hobo bag we've seen in this sophisticated wolf grey.

Ribbed Wool Sleeveless Jumper
ZARA
Ribbed Wool Sleeveless Jumper

Wear for work, dinner, and weekends.

Knit Cardigan With Golden Buttons
ZARA
Knit Cardigan With Golden Buttons

This comes in three different colours, but the grey is our favourite.

Velvet Ballerinas With Straps
ZARA
Velvet Ballerinas With Straps

Hello, new party flats.

Box Pleat Skort With Belt
ZARA
Box Pleat Skort With Belt

Channel Miu Miu styling by pairing a schoolgirl mini with a chunky knit and tall boots.

Wide Fringed Scarf
ZARA
Wide Fringed Scarf

You'll be thankful for this when the cold snap hits.

Cocoa Brown

zara winter colour trends

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: If Zara has invested heavily in one colour over the last 6 months, it has to be deep chocolate shades of brown. From summer sandals to suede bags and party dresses, this sumptuous shade might be enough to compete with black says Who What Wear US fashion editor Jess Kelham-Hohler.

"Thankfully, this season also happens to be the time when brown is still trending, on and off the runway. At their AW23 shows, the likes of Paco Rabanne, Stella McCartney and The Row all sent gorgeous pieces in camel, mocha, chocolate and umber down the catwalk. From separates to handbags, dresses to knee-high boots, top labels proved that brown is the modern classic colour that is a softer, more effortless alternative to black staples."

Shop Brown:

100% Wool Beaded Knit Cardigan
ZARA
100% Wool Beaded Knit Cardigan

This looks so much more expensive than it's price tag.

Faux Leather Reversible Double-Faced Coat
ZARA
Faux Leather Reversible Double-Faced Coat

It's a miracle this is still in stock.

Gathered Velvet Effect Slingbacks
ZARA
Gathered Velvet Effect Slingbacks

A subtle way to nod to the trend.

Double-Faced Short Jacket
ZARA
Double-Faced Short Jacket

Aviator jackets never fall out of favour.

Trousers With Double Pleat
ZARA
Trousers With Double Pleat

I love this head-to-toe brown look.

Oversize Pinstripe Blazer
ZARA
Oversize Pinstripe Blazer

Throw on over a white tee and jeans.

Long Draped Dress
ZARA
Long Draped Dress

We predict that brown dresses might rival the LBD this year.

Plain Knit Fitted Cardigan
ZARA
Plain Knit Fitted Cardigan

The cinched waist is so chic.

Asymmetric Soft Split Suede Bucket Bag
ZARA
Asymmetric Soft Split Suede Bucket Bag

Big enough for all of your essentials and then some.

Flat Ankle Boots With Track Soles
ZARA
Flat Ankle Boots With Track Soles

We're into this glossy chestnut brown.

Waistcoat With Side Vents
ZARA
Waistcoat With Side Vents

Be warned, this is selling fast for good reason.

Olive Green

zara winter colour trends

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: 2024 isn't all dark and gloomy points out news writer Natalie Munro, as pops of olive green are perfect for those looking into introduce more colour into their wardrobes. Thankfully, Zara is one step ahead when it comes to even olive green shoes, so you can even wear the look from head-to-toe.

"I'm newly inspired to work with a natural colour palette that feels a little more grounded and versatile, but with a lighter lift than the colours I've found myself wearing these past few months. Whilst the red colour trend offered some respite here, I've started to find myself looking for new colours to incorporate into my outfits. Right on cue, the seasonal switch is seeing a pickup in the understated and elegant olive green colour trend, and I'm here for it... This warm, earthy hue is one of the easiest new-season shades to tap into, regardless of your style and wearing well with the blacks and greys that dominate a minimalistic wardrobe."

Shop Khaki:

Straight Fit Trousers With Belt
ZARA
SOFT KNIT CARDIGAN

This also comes in sky blue and black.

Zw Collection Short Hooded Trench Coat
ZARA
Zw Collection Short Hooded Trench Coat

Proof that not all trenches all camel maxi coats.

Midi Dress With Shoulder Pads
ZARA
Midi Dress With Shoulder Pads

Dress this up with strappy sandals or down with easy boots.

Wide Lapel 100% Wool Coat
ZARA
Wide Lapel 100% Wool Coat

It's impossible to be cold in this.

Sequinned Midi Skirt
ZARA
Sequinned Midi Skirt

Now this is an evening skirt.

Buckled Leather Mules
ZARA
Buckled Leather Mules

Dreamy with the above skirt.

Knit Cardigan With Scarf
ZARA
Knit Cardigan With Scarf

Scarf coats, scarf jumpers, scarf cardigans—we'll take them all.

Striped Satin Shirt
ZARA
Striped Satin Shirt

Your everyday shirt, but better.

Split Suede Crossbody Bag With Studs
ZARA
Split Suede Crossbody Bag With Studs

Plenty of Isabel Marant energy.

Gathered Elastic Top
ZARA
Gathered Elastic Top

Dressy and comfortable.

Classic Cream

zara winter colour trends

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: Last, but almost certainly not least, cream might not feel like reinventing the wheel (ivory for winter, groundbreaking), but looking from warmer shades of off-white makes an elegant alternative to optic ice whites as a slightly buttermilk undertone helps warm up the other pieces that it's paired with. Cream knits are particularly effective (and work well with denim and leather), but Zara has also made a hero of ecru coats and even shoes (the ivory loafers are currently top of my wish list).

Shop Cream:

Soft High Neck Top
ZARA
Soft High Neck Top

Comfy co-ords? Sign me up.

Faux Shearling Jacket
ZARA
Faux Shearling Jacket

Cute as a button.

Zw Collection Fitted Manteco Wool Blend Coat
ZARA
Zw Collection Fitted Manteco Wool Blend Coat

If you'd told me this is designer I'd believe you.

Contouring Stretch Midi Skirt
ZARA
Contouring Stretch Midi Skirt

Pull on with a slouchy knit.

Wool and Alpaca Pointelle Top
ZARA
Wool and Alpaca Pointelle Top

A great layering piece.

Gathered Leather Loafers
ZARA
Gathered Leather Loafers

Race you to the checkout.

Tailored Waistcoat
ZARA
Tailored Waistcoat

Smart, sleek, sophisticated.

Mini Dress With Sequins
ZARA
Mini Dress With Sequins

Could even pass for bridal!

Soft-Touch Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Soft-Touch Knit Cardigan

Just be careful around red wine.

Up Next, I'm a Skirt Devotee, But These Chic Winter Trouser Trends Have a Hold on Me Right Now

Explore More:
Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸