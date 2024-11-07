5 Rich-Looking Winter Colour Trends You Can Find Now at Zara

Winter is coming, and while that does mean a sudden drop in temperatures and darker afternoons, it's also the perfect time for a seasonal refresh. Ready for fresh style inspiration and new outfit combinations? We are too, and there is no better time to update our wardrobes, retiring our summer layers back into storage and making way for cosier knits and wool coats. After taking stock of my own cold-weather clothing, I realised that in amongst the camel jumpers and black coats, the easiest way to breathe new life into my reliable staples was simply the addition of colour, and more specifically, some of the most elegant-looking colour trends of 2024.



While you might expect my inspiration to come solely from the runways (and designer collections are always a good place to start), it's actually the high street that has been championing experimenting with colour in abandon this season, and one store I keep coming back to deliver on luxe for less is Zara. Whilst Zara was undoubtedly my summer go-to (the white dresses and boho blouses were a smash hit), it's also nailed the moodier tones we'd expect to see in the darker months, albeit with fashionable edge.

(Image credit: Zara)

Rich merlot continues to be a perennial favourite for autumn/winter, and this year it replaces the hot chilli red that dominated 2023. And, for those bored of black but looking for an equally versatile neutral, charcoal grey pairs perfectly with all of the other colour trends on our list, and from scarf coats to knit dresses, Zara has mastered how to style up this sleek hue. Interested to see which other colours made the cut? Keep scrolling to see the five most expensive-looking winter colour trends that Zara is backing in 2024.

Burgundy and Merlot

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: According to Who What Wear US' senior editor Allyson Payer, this deep hue first cropped up over a year ago, but in the months it took us all to catch on, burgundy has only continued to mature.



"We predicted autumn's biggest colour trend way back in October 2023, and guess what? We were right. It's burgundy that's emerged as *the* colour to wear, and even though the rich, elegant hue is typically thought to be a fall colour, people have been embracing it all summer long too... From the first indication of it's bright future on the S/S 24 runways where Gucci and Bottega Veneta, among others, laid the groundwork to the F/W 24 collections of Prada and Ferragamo, oxblood and burgundy has been all over the red carpet and my Instagram feed as of late, and every time I check a site's new arrivals, there are new burgundy goods to shop."

Shop Burgundy:

ZARA Zw Collection Wool Blend Coat With Belt £119 SHOP NOW An outfit all on its own,

ZARA Midi Dress £28 SHOP NOW The full skirt makes for a strong silhouette.

ZARA Zw Collection Box Pleat Midi Skirt £70 SHOP NOW So chic with knee-high boots.

ZARA High-Heeled Boots £60 SHOP NOW There's something about patent burgundy that feels more exciting than black.

ZARA Plain Knit Fitted Cardigan £46 SHOP NOW Great on it's own, even better as a co-ord.

ZARA Oval Handbag £36 SHOP NOW Zara excels at could-be-designer accessories.

ZARA Short Velvet Dress £36 SHOP NOW Party season, sorted.

ZARA Draped Balloon Skirt £36 SHOP NOW The balloon skirt continues into autumn/winter.

ZARA Trousers With Double Pleat £40 SHOP NOW A dressy option for those who don't like dresses.

ZARA Zip-Up Bomber Jacket With Pockets £50 SHOP NOW How to toughen up pretty dresses.

Charcoal Grey

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: The top choice of minimalist expert and deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger? Unassuming grey. "Okay, so I know what you're thinking—grey isn't really a trend! I get that, but when it featured in so many outfits across the entire breadth of runways, it's definitely a tone with noting," adds Eggenberger. "The key here is in the styling—wearing all-grey outfits is perhaps one of the easiest runway trends to emulate, as most of us will have enough grey pieces to do so already with items we already own. Still, if you'd like to invest in something fresh to celebrate grey's new fashion status, there are plenty of chic pieces to choose from."

Shop Grey:

ZARA Zw Collection Wool Blend Scarf Coat £169 SHOP NOW I predict a bestseller.

ZARA Oversize Soft Faux-Fur Blazer £70 SHOP NOW The perfect blazer for colder weather.

ZARA V-Neck Midi Dress £28 SHOP NOW A simple but effective outfit that's easy to replicate.

ZARA Trf Wide-Leg Mid-Waist Jeans £30 SHOP NOW Infinitely cooler than skinnies.

ZARA Suede Bucket Bag £149 SHOP NOW The first suede hobo bag we've seen in this sophisticated wolf grey.

ZARA Ribbed Wool Sleeveless Jumper £46 SHOP NOW Wear for work, dinner, and weekends.

ZARA Knit Cardigan With Golden Buttons £37 SHOP NOW This comes in three different colours, but the grey is our favourite.

ZARA Velvet Ballerinas With Straps £28 SHOP NOW Hello, new party flats.

ZARA Box Pleat Skort With Belt £30 SHOP NOW Channel Miu Miu styling by pairing a schoolgirl mini with a chunky knit and tall boots.

ZARA Wide Fringed Scarf £26 SHOP NOW You'll be thankful for this when the cold snap hits.

Cocoa Brown

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: If Zara has invested heavily in one colour over the last 6 months, it has to be deep chocolate shades of brown. From summer sandals to suede bags and party dresses, this sumptuous shade might be enough to compete with black says Who What Wear US fashion editor Jess Kelham-Hohler.



"Thankfully, this season also happens to be the time when brown is still trending, on and off the runway. At their AW23 shows, the likes of Paco Rabanne, Stella McCartney and The Row all sent gorgeous pieces in camel, mocha, chocolate and umber down the catwalk. From separates to handbags, dresses to knee-high boots, top labels proved that brown is the modern classic colour that is a softer, more effortless alternative to black staples."

Shop Brown:

ZARA 100% Wool Beaded Knit Cardigan £80 SHOP NOW This looks so much more expensive than it's price tag.

ZARA Faux Leather Reversible Double-Faced Coat £80 SHOP NOW It's a miracle this is still in stock.

ZARA Gathered Velvet Effect Slingbacks £50 SHOP NOW A subtle way to nod to the trend.

ZARA Double-Faced Short Jacket £70 SHOP NOW Aviator jackets never fall out of favour.

ZARA Trousers With Double Pleat £30 SHOP NOW I love this head-to-toe brown look.

ZARA Oversize Pinstripe Blazer £70 SHOP NOW Throw on over a white tee and jeans.

ZARA Long Draped Dress £40 SHOP NOW We predict that brown dresses might rival the LBD this year.

ZARA Plain Knit Fitted Cardigan £46 SHOP NOW The cinched waist is so chic.

ZARA Asymmetric Soft Split Suede Bucket Bag £90 SHOP NOW Big enough for all of your essentials and then some.

ZARA Flat Ankle Boots With Track Soles £40 SHOP NOW We're into this glossy chestnut brown.

ZARA Waistcoat With Side Vents £30 SHOP NOW Be warned, this is selling fast for good reason.

Olive Green

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: 2024 isn't all dark and gloomy points out news writer Natalie Munro, as pops of olive green are perfect for those looking into introduce more colour into their wardrobes. Thankfully, Zara is one step ahead when it comes to even olive green shoes, so you can even wear the look from head-to-toe.

"I'm newly inspired to work with a natural colour palette that feels a little more grounded and versatile, but with a lighter lift than the colours I've found myself wearing these past few months. Whilst the red colour trend offered some respite here, I've started to find myself looking for new colours to incorporate into my outfits. Right on cue, the seasonal switch is seeing a pickup in the understated and elegant olive green colour trend, and I'm here for it... This warm, earthy hue is one of the easiest new-season shades to tap into, regardless of your style and wearing well with the blacks and greys that dominate a minimalistic wardrobe."

Shop Khaki:

ZARA SOFT KNIT CARDIGAN £30 SHOP NOW This also comes in sky blue and black.

ZARA Zw Collection Short Hooded Trench Coat £69 SHOP NOW Proof that not all trenches all camel maxi coats.

ZARA Midi Dress With Shoulder Pads £36 SHOP NOW Dress this up with strappy sandals or down with easy boots.

ZARA Wide Lapel 100% Wool Coat £119 SHOP NOW It's impossible to be cold in this.

ZARA Sequinned Midi Skirt £50 SHOP NOW Now this is an evening skirt.

ZARA Buckled Leather Mules £50 SHOP NOW Dreamy with the above skirt.

ZARA Knit Cardigan With Scarf £36 SHOP NOW Scarf coats, scarf jumpers, scarf cardigans—we'll take them all.

ZARA Striped Satin Shirt £28 SHOP NOW Your everyday shirt, but better.

ZARA Split Suede Crossbody Bag With Studs £28 SHOP NOW Plenty of Isabel Marant energy.

ZARA Gathered Elastic Top £20 SHOP NOW Dressy and comfortable.

Classic Cream

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: Last, but almost certainly not least, cream might not feel like reinventing the wheel (ivory for winter, groundbreaking), but looking from warmer shades of off-white makes an elegant alternative to optic ice whites as a slightly buttermilk undertone helps warm up the other pieces that it's paired with. Cream knits are particularly effective (and work well with denim and leather), but Zara has also made a hero of ecru coats and even shoes (the ivory loafers are currently top of my wish list).

Shop Cream:

ZARA Soft High Neck Top £18 SHOP NOW Comfy co-ords? Sign me up.

ZARA Faux Shearling Jacket £26 SHOP NOW Cute as a button.

ZARA Zw Collection Fitted Manteco Wool Blend Coat £149 SHOP NOW If you'd told me this is designer I'd believe you.

ZARA Contouring Stretch Midi Skirt £23 SHOP NOW Pull on with a slouchy knit.

ZARA Wool and Alpaca Pointelle Top £30 SHOP NOW A great layering piece.

ZARA Gathered Leather Loafers £56 SHOP NOW Race you to the checkout.

ZARA Tailored Waistcoat £30 SHOP NOW Smart, sleek, sophisticated.

ZARA Mini Dress With Sequins £36 SHOP NOW Could even pass for bridal!

ZARA Soft-Touch Knit Cardigan £33 SHOP NOW Just be careful around red wine.

Up Next, I'm a Skirt Devotee, But These Chic Winter Trouser Trends Have a Hold on Me Right Now