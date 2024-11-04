Nobody Does It Better Than the Italians—6 Trends Everyone is Wearing in Milan

a collage of street style images featuring trends people are wearing in Milan
(Image credit: @milanesiamilano; @silviadusci; @tamumcpherson; The Style Stalker)
Jump to category:
By
published
in Features

Attenzione! The Italian fashion capital is an endless trove of style inspiration and while we keep a close eye on what's happening on the street there during Milan Fashion Week each February and September, the city continues to be flooded with inventive outfit combinations and the latest It buys throughout the year. Which means that ignoring what Italians are wearing there on the daily would be a serious crime.

While we could easily scroll through a street-style gallery, we went straight to the source to uncover what it is Milanesi are reaching for in real time. We chatted with the admin behind popular street style account @milanesiamilano, who are always capturing the sneaky snapshots of people all over the city. "We usually spot the best looks outside cafes and when people are having aperitivo," and they mentioned several particular favourite areas for style spotting, including Porta Venezia, Brera, Corso Magenta Area and Cinque Vie. "Milan is one of the cities where fashion is something tangible, that you can see and touch," they shared. "At the same time, however, it remains extremely conservative insofar as the style of the Milanese is sophisticated and without too many frills."

That is to say that people in Milan are picky with the trends they wear and tend to style them in chic and elevated ways. Ahead, see which six street style trends insiders are spotting the most in the fashion capital right now.

1. Friulane

street style image in Milan

(Image credit: @milanesiamilano)

Style Notes:"Friulane are the most worn shoes by the Milanese," they confirmed, "and never go out of fashion. Colourful and versatile, they are a real must and we find them especially chic when they are also dressed up as flat shoes for the evening." Even if you haven't heard the term before, you've definitely seen the shoes. They're a type of traditional Venetian slippers with rubbery soles and velvet uppers. They're nothing new, yet brands like Vibi Venezia and Flabelus are injecting new life into them via fun colours and on-trend Mary Jane styles.

Shop the Trend:

Velvet Slippers
VIBI VENEZIA
Velvet Slippers

Comfy and chic!

Lucrecia Single-Strap Cotton Mary Jane Flats
FLABELUS
Lucrecia Single-Strap Cotton Mary Jane Flats

The red shade will look so good with your all-black outfits.

Velvet Ballet Flats
pull and bear
Velvet Ballet Flats

Love this colourway.

Velvet Square Toe Pump Slippers
M&S Collection
Velvet Square Toe Pump Slippers

A great high-street find.

Bow Velvet Mary Jane Flats
VIBI VENEZIA
Bow Velvet Mary Jane Flats

Perfect for party season.

2. Long Skirts

street style image in Milan

(Image credit: @silviadusci)

street style image in Milan

(Image credit: @milanesiamilano)

Style Notes: When I think of Milan fashion, I think of a certain timelessness and elegance. Right now, that means styling long A-line skirts with pieces like blazers and ballet flats, two combos that are very Miuccia Prada-coded, and can be spotted on Italian women in their 20s and 70s alike.

Shop the Trend:

Zw Collection Voluminous Midi Skirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Voluminous Midi Skirt

A white skirt is great way to freshwen up your winter outfits.

Double-Faced Wool Midi Skirt
COS
Double-Faced Wool Midi Skirt

So easy to style.

Lyocell Skirt
Pixie Market
Lyocell Skirt

Just the right amount of flare.

Lucy Skirt Es
Reformation
Lucy Skirt Es

Take this from day to night, by swapping out your ballet flats with a pair of low kitten heels.

River Island, Cream Faux Leather Pleated Midi Skirt
River Island
Cream Faux Leather Pleated Midi Skirt

The asymmetric hem really sets this skirt apart.

3. Brown Blazers

@silviadusci wearing a brown suede blazer in Milan

(Image credit: @silviadusci)

street style image in Milan

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Italian style is generally known for being tailored and polished, which means that you'll always find certain staples in an Italian's closet like a great blazer or tailored coat. The way they're wearing theirs now? In rich chocolate and nutty brown shades, whether that be a suede blazer or a classic wool coat.

Shop the Trend:

Suede Leather Blazer With Pockets
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Blazer With Pockets

I love how this is styled.

Micro Houndstooth Suit Blazer - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Micro Houndstooth Suit Blazer

The styling possibilities are endless.

Suede Jacket
Prada
Suede Jacket

Between the shoulder pads and the suede finish, the blazer is seriously elevated.

Double-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Double-Breasted Blazer

I love this oversized fit.B

Lyra Oversized Blazer
The Frankie Shop
Lyra Oversized Blazer

Doesn't the full suit look so chic?

4. Suede Bags

street style image in Milan

(Image credit: @tamumcpherson)

Style Notes: While there are certain trends that tend to be limited to a certain city or country, suede bags are one hot-ticket fall item that is clearly popping off globally. Just like the streets of New York, luscious suede is running equally rampant around Milan's most fashionable neighbourhoods.

Shop the Trend:

Serif Tote - Suede
COS
Serif Tote

Throw in everything and go!

Gucci, Small Blondie
Gucci
Small Blondie

Gucci's Popular Blondie Bag now comes in a suede iteration.

Private Eye Suede Tote
MÉTIER
Private Eye Suede Tote

If you're struggling to get your hands on a Margaux, this a great alternative.

Large Suede Tote
& Other Stories
Large Suede Tote

This is finally back in stock for winter, but it won't stick around for long!

Suede Tote Bag
Autograph
Suede Tote Bag

I almost thought this was designer!

5. Colourful Sneakers

a street style image in Milan

(Image credit: @milanesiamilano)

Style Notes: One thing Milanese style never is? Boring. Italians in the fashion capital always have an eye-catching element to their looks and right now they're reaching for a pair of bright sneakers to add a punchy pop of colour. The Adidas Gazelles are the sneakers they spot the most of at the moment and our insiders added that it's very common for Milanesi to combine several trends together, like styling a blazer with a pair of coloured sneakers or cowboy boots with a long denim skirt.

Shop the Trend:

Handball Spezial Suede and Leather-Trimmed Corduroy Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Handball Spezial Suede and Leather-Trimmed Corduroy Sneakers

This emerald green shade looks so expensive.

Gola Elan Suede Trainers
Gola
Elan Suede Trainers

Red is going nowhere in 2025.

Gazelle Indoor Leather and Suede-Trimmed Nylon Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Gazelle Indoor Leather and Suede-Trimmed Nylon Sneakers

Use these to add interest to your neutral outfits.

New Balance 327 Sneakers
& Other Stories
New Balance 327 Sneakers

For those who prefer a more muted palette.

Coloured Trainers
ZARA
Coloured Trainers

To brighten up the drearier winter days.

6. Baggy Jeans

street style image in Milan

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

a street style image in Milan

(Image credit: @milanesiamilano)

Style Notes: It's not as often that Italians wear denim, but when they do it's always in a very forward and intentional way. Baggy jeans are unquestionably the look du jour, which people in Milan like to style with pretty ballet flats or sleek pumps for an added dose of polish.

Shop the Trend:

Levi's Low Loose Jeans
Levi's
Low Loose Jeans

A classic.

Curve Love Low Rise Ultra Loose Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love Low Rise Ultra Loose Jean

Just the right amount of slouch.

Baggy High Jeans
H&M
Baggy High Jeans

H&M's denim always looks so premium.

Cloud Low Loose Jeans
Arket
Cloud Low Loose Jeans

I own these and they're so comfortable.

Le Low Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans
FRAME
Le Low Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans

Dress down with loafers or up with slingback heels.

Explore More:
Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸