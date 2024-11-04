Nobody Does It Better Than the Italians—6 Trends Everyone is Wearing in Milan

Attenzione! The Italian fashion capital is an endless trove of style inspiration and while we keep a close eye on what's happening on the street there during Milan Fashion Week each February and September, the city continues to be flooded with inventive outfit combinations and the latest It buys throughout the year. Which means that ignoring what Italians are wearing there on the daily would be a serious crime.

While we could easily scroll through a street-style gallery, we went straight to the source to uncover what it is Milanesi are reaching for in real time. We chatted with the admin behind popular street style account @milanesiamilano , who are always capturing the sneaky snapshots of people all over the city. "We usually spot the best looks outside cafes and when people are having aperitivo," and they mentioned several particular favourite areas for style spotting, including Porta Venezia, Brera, Corso Magenta Area and Cinque Vie. "Milan is one of the cities where fashion is something tangible, that you can see and touch," they shared. "At the same time, however, it remains extremely conservative insofar as the style of the Milanese is sophisticated and without too many frills."

That is to say that people in Milan are picky with the trends they wear and tend to style them in chic and elevated ways. Ahead, see which six street style trends insiders are spotting the most in the fashion capital right now.

6 Street Style Trends Everyone is Wearing in Milan:

1. Friulane

Style Notes:"Friulane are the most worn shoes by the Milanese," they confirmed, "and never go out of fashion. Colourful and versatile, they are a real must and we find them especially chic when they are also dressed up as flat shoes for the evening." Even if you haven't heard the term before, you've definitely seen the shoes. They're a type of traditional Venetian slippers with rubbery soles and velvet uppers. They're nothing new, yet brands like Vibi Venezia and Flabelus are injecting new life into them via fun colours and on-trend Mary Jane styles.

Shop the Trend:

VIBI VENEZIA Velvet Slippers £95 SHOP NOW Comfy and chic!

FLABELUS Lucrecia Single-Strap Cotton Mary Jane Flats £120 SHOP NOW The red shade will look so good with your all-black outfits.

pull and bear Velvet Ballet Flats £30 SHOP NOW Love this colourway.

M&S Collection Velvet Square Toe Pump Slippers £18 SHOP NOW A great high-street find.

VIBI VENEZIA Bow Velvet Mary Jane Flats £130 SHOP NOW Perfect for party season.

2. Long Skirts

Style Notes: When I think of Milan fashion, I think of a certain timelessness and elegance. Right now, that means styling long A-line skirts with pieces like blazers and ballet flats, two combos that are very Miuccia Prada-coded, and can be spotted on Italian women in their 20s and 70s alike.

Shop the Trend:

ZARA Zw Collection Voluminous Midi Skirt £36 SHOP NOW A white skirt is great way to freshwen up your winter outfits.

COS Double-Faced Wool Midi Skirt £135 SHOP NOW So easy to style.

Pixie Market Lyocell Skirt £97 SHOP NOW Just the right amount of flare.

Reformation Lucy Skirt Es £198 SHOP NOW Take this from day to night, by swapping out your ballet flats with a pair of low kitten heels.

River Island Cream Faux Leather Pleated Midi Skirt £42 SHOP NOW The asymmetric hem really sets this skirt apart.

3. Brown Blazers

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Italian style is generally known for being tailored and polished, which means that you'll always find certain staples in an Italian's closet like a great blazer or tailored coat. The way they're wearing theirs now? In rich chocolate and nutty brown shades, whether that be a suede blazer or a classic wool coat.

Shop the Trend:

Massimo Dutti Suede Leather Blazer With Pockets £329 SHOP NOW I love how this is styled.

MANGO Micro Houndstooth Suit Blazer £90 SHOP NOW The styling possibilities are endless.

Prada Suede Jacket £4600 SHOP NOW Between the shoulder pads and the suede finish, the blazer is seriously elevated.

H&M Double-Breasted Blazer £43 SHOP NOW I love this oversized fit.B

The Frankie Shop Lyra Oversized Blazer £305 SHOP NOW Doesn't the full suit look so chic?

4. Suede Bags

Style Notes: While there are certain trends that tend to be limited to a certain city or country, suede bags are one hot-ticket fall item that is clearly popping off globally. Just like the streets of New York, luscious suede is running equally rampant around Milan's most fashionable neighbourhoods.

Shop the Trend:

COS Serif Tote £200 SHOP NOW Throw in everything and go!

Gucci Small Blondie £2350 SHOP NOW Gucci's Popular Blondie Bag now comes in a suede iteration.

MÉTIER Private Eye Suede Tote £3190 SHOP NOW If you're struggling to get your hands on a Margaux, this a great alternative.

& Other Stories Large Suede Tote £145 SHOP NOW This is finally back in stock for winter, but it won't stick around for long!

Autograph Suede Tote Bag £130 SHOP NOW I almost thought this was designer!

5. Colourful Sneakers

Style Notes: One thing Milanese style never is? Boring. Italians in the fashion capital always have an eye-catching element to their looks and right now they're reaching for a pair of bright sneakers to add a punchy pop of colour. The Adidas Gazelles are the sneakers they spot the most of at the moment and our insiders added that it's very common for Milanesi to combine several trends together, like styling a blazer with a pair of coloured sneakers or cowboy boots with a long denim skirt.

Shop the Trend:

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Handball Spezial Suede and Leather-Trimmed Corduroy Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW This emerald green shade looks so expensive.

Gola Elan Suede Trainers £90 SHOP NOW Red is going nowhere in 2025.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Gazelle Indoor Leather and Suede-Trimmed Nylon Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW Use these to add interest to your neutral outfits.

& Other Stories New Balance 327 Sneakers £110 SHOP NOW For those who prefer a more muted palette.

ZARA Coloured Trainers £36 SHOP NOW To brighten up the drearier winter days.

6. Baggy Jeans

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: It's not as often that Italians wear denim, but when they do it's always in a very forward and intentional way. Baggy jeans are unquestionably the look du jour, which people in Milan like to style with pretty ballet flats or sleek pumps for an added dose of polish.

Shop the Trend:

Levi's Low Loose Jeans £98 SHOP NOW A classic.

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Low Rise Ultra Loose Jean £75 SHOP NOW Just the right amount of slouch.

H&M Baggy High Jeans £38 SHOP NOW H&M's denim always looks so premium.

Arket Cloud Low Loose Jeans £97 SHOP NOW I own these and they're so comfortable.

FRAME Le Low Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans £290 SHOP NOW Dress down with loafers or up with slingback heels.