I'm Calling It: These 6 Sophisticated Boot Trends Will Define Winter 2024

As winter descends, one footwear choice reigns supreme: boots. Loafers with socks, suede trainers and Mary Janes all deserve some air time, too, but for me, nothing rivals the marriage of functionality and style that boots offer.

If last year's boots are starting to look a little tired and you're looking to invest in a new pair, you might either be excited by the abundance of fresh trends for AW24 or feel overwhelmed by the variety. Don't worry, I get it. Between fold-over boots, bold leopard print pairs and minimal kitten-heel iterations, deciding on one style to buy is easier said than done. So, I've streamlined the selection and pulled out six classy winter boot trends that deserve all the attention they're getting right now.

There's a mix of statement and simple options for your perusal, sported by some of our most trusted influencers—so whichever boots you choose, you'll be in good company. Keep scrolling for six winter boot trends to bookmark for 2024 and beyond.

1. Brown Suede Boots

Winter boot trends: @jeannine.roxas wears brown suede boots

(Image credit: @jeannine.roxas)

Style Notes: No one will be surprised to see brown suede boots topping this list—brown suede everything is unavoidable this season. Fashion people have wholeheartedly embraced its versatility and the rich texture it adds to any outfit.

Shop the Trend:

Belinda Knee High Boot
Reformation
Belinda Knee High Boot

Style with mini dresses and midi skirts.

Belinda Suede Ankle Boots
AEYDE
Belinda Suede Ankle Boots

A great everyday boot.

Suede Chisel Toe Knee High Boots
M&S Collection
Suede Chisel Toe Knee High Boots

The angled heel makes this pair look so much more expensive than it is.

Roberta Ankle Boot
Reformation
Roberta Ankle Boot

Another pair of Reformation winners.

2. Burgundy Boots

Winter boot trends: @andreasteen wears burgundy boots

(Image credit: @andreasteen)

Style Notes: Another no-brainer, burgundy boots have stolen our collective hearts this season. They offer a refreshing update on classic black stompers while remaining just as wearable. We're favouring deep, oxblood versions as they're infinitely easy to style.

Shop the Trend:

Stiletto 60 Suede Mid-Calf Boots
PARIS TEXAS
Stiletto 60 Suede Mid-Calf Boots

These are just dreamy.

Leather Ankle Boots With Square Toe
ZARA
Leather Ankle Boots With Square Toe

Mid-calf boots deserve a shout-out.

Dune, Kitten-Heeled Knee-High Boots
Dune
Kitten-Heeled Knee-High Boots

Guaranteed to go with lots of wardrobe staples, from midi skirts to leggings.

Zipped Leather Ankle Boots - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Zipped Leather Ankle Boots

These are bound to sell out.

3. Subtle Western Boots

Winter boot trends: @indiraci wears western-inspired boots

(Image credit: @indiraci)

Style Notes: Cowboy boots are nothing new, but the latest iteration brings a more refined, streamlined silhouette into the spotlight. Picture a sleek, subtly angled heel or a touch of western-inspired stitching.

Shop the Trend:

Sleek Leather Cowboy Boots
& Other Stories
Sleek Leather Cowboy Boots

This silhouette won't go out of style any time soon.

Suede Cowboy Chelsea Boots
COS
Suede Cowboy Chelsea Boots

COS always gets it right.

Leather Cowboy Boots
ZARA
Leather Cowboy Boots

The wider shaft means you can tuck jeans into these ones.

Elyse Ankle Boots
Matisse
Elyse Ankle Boots

These would look so chic with white denim and a chunky cable knit sweater.

4. Square-Toe Boots

Winter boot trends: @lizzyhadfield wears square-toe boots

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

Style Notes: Sorry, pointed boots and almond toes, but squared-off boots are dominating the street-style scene. More specifically: chunky biker boots and thick-soled designs—but we're also seeing some slimmer, elegant styles emerge as we move through the season.

Shop the Trend:

Leather Biker Chelsea Boots
& Other Stories
Leather Biker Chelsea Boots

The perfect blend of several key trends.

Tabitha Leather Ankle Boots
AEYDE
Tabitha Leather Ankle Boots

I've already spotted influencers wearing this pair.

Francesca Moto Boot
Reformation
Francesca Moto Boot

Biker boots are hugely popular this season.

Heeled Square-Toe Ankle Boots
Massimo Dutti
Heeled Square-Toe Ankle Boots

Subtle and chic, this pair will go with basically everything in your wardrobe.

5. Metallic Boots

Winter boot trends: @louisahatt wear metallic boots

(Image credit: @louisahatt)

Style Notes: Silver boots might seem like a wild card, but with party season fast approaching, they're set to peak in popularity. Watch this space.

Shop the Trend:

Sleek
Russell & Bromley
Sleek Heeled Knee-High Boot

Expect to be showered in compliments when you step out in these.

Texas Star Embroidered Debossed Metallic Leather Cowboy Boots
PARIS TEXAS
Texas Star Embroidered Debossed Metallic Leather Cowboy Boots

Party ready.

Apolline Thigh High Boots - Silver - Sézane
Sezane
Apolline Thigh High Boots - Silver

For those who want to make a statement.

Silver Leather Ankle Boots
Mint Velvet
Silver Leather Ankle Boots

Mint Velvet is killing it this season, and these kitten-heel boots prove it.

6. Riding Boots

Winter boot trends: @daniellejinadu wears riding boots

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: Knee-high boots are trending in a major way this season, but equestrian-style designs offer a timeless sophistication that’s truly unmatched. Wear with leggings on casual days, then dress them up with tights and a short skirt.

Shop the Trend:

+ Net Sustain the Riding Leather Knee Boots
TOTEME
+ Net Sustain the Riding Leather Knee Boots

Well worth the investment in my eyes.

Leather Riding Boots
COS
Leather Riding Boots

You can also pick these up in black.

Leather Flat Knee High Boots
M&S Collection
Leather Flat Knee High Boots

One customer describes these boots as their “buy of the season”.

Riding-Style Boots
Massimo Dutti
Riding-Style Boots

These honestly could be three times their price tag. I especially love the gold hardware detail.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

