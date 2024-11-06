I'm Calling It: These 6 Sophisticated Boot Trends Will Define Winter 2024
As winter descends, one footwear choice reigns supreme: boots. Loafers with socks, suede trainers and Mary Janes all deserve some air time, too, but for me, nothing rivals the marriage of functionality and style that boots offer.
If last year's boots are starting to look a little tired and you're looking to invest in a new pair, you might either be excited by the abundance of fresh trends for AW24 or feel overwhelmed by the variety. Don't worry, I get it. Between fold-over boots, bold leopard print pairs and minimal kitten-heel iterations, deciding on one style to buy is easier said than done. So, I've streamlined the selection and pulled out six classy winter boot trends that deserve all the attention they're getting right now.
There's a mix of statement and simple options for your perusal, sported by some of our most trusted influencers—so whichever boots you choose, you'll be in good company. Keep scrolling for six winter boot trends to bookmark for 2024 and beyond.
See the Winter Boot Trends to Take Note of:
1. Brown Suede Boots
Style Notes: No one will be surprised to see brown suede boots topping this list—brown suede everything is unavoidable this season. Fashion people have wholeheartedly embraced its versatility and the rich texture it adds to any outfit.
Shop the Trend:
The angled heel makes this pair look so much more expensive than it is.
2. Burgundy Boots
Style Notes: Another no-brainer, burgundy boots have stolen our collective hearts this season. They offer a refreshing update on classic black stompers while remaining just as wearable. We're favouring deep, oxblood versions as they're infinitely easy to style.
Shop the Trend:
Guaranteed to go with lots of wardrobe staples, from midi skirts to leggings.
3. Subtle Western Boots
Style Notes: Cowboy boots are nothing new, but the latest iteration brings a more refined, streamlined silhouette into the spotlight. Picture a sleek, subtly angled heel or a touch of western-inspired stitching.
Shop the Trend:
These would look so chic with white denim and a chunky cable knit sweater.
4. Square-Toe Boots
Style Notes: Sorry, pointed boots and almond toes, but squared-off boots are dominating the street-style scene. More specifically: chunky biker boots and thick-soled designs—but we're also seeing some slimmer, elegant styles emerge as we move through the season.
Shop the Trend:
Subtle and chic, this pair will go with basically everything in your wardrobe.
5. Metallic Boots
Style Notes: Silver boots might seem like a wild card, but with party season fast approaching, they're set to peak in popularity. Watch this space.
Shop the Trend:
Expect to be showered in compliments when you step out in these.
Mint Velvet is killing it this season, and these kitten-heel boots prove it.
6. Riding Boots
Style Notes: Knee-high boots are trending in a major way this season, but equestrian-style designs offer a timeless sophistication that’s truly unmatched. Wear with leggings on casual days, then dress them up with tights and a short skirt.
Shop the Trend:
One customer describes these boots as their “buy of the season”.
These honestly could be three times their price tag. I especially love the gold hardware detail.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
