I'm Calling It: These 6 Sophisticated Boot Trends Will Define Winter 2024

As winter descends, one footwear choice reigns supreme: boots. Loafers with socks, suede trainers and Mary Janes all deserve some air time, too, but for me, nothing rivals the marriage of functionality and style that boots offer.

If last year's boots are starting to look a little tired and you're looking to invest in a new pair, you might either be excited by the abundance of fresh trends for AW24 or feel overwhelmed by the variety. Don't worry, I get it. Between fold-over boots, bold leopard print pairs and minimal kitten-heel iterations, deciding on one style to buy is easier said than done. So, I've streamlined the selection and pulled out six classy winter boot trends that deserve all the attention they're getting right now.

There's a mix of statement and simple options for your perusal, sported by some of our most trusted influencers—so whichever boots you choose, you'll be in good company. Keep scrolling for six winter boot trends to bookmark for 2024 and beyond.

See the Winter Boot Trends to Take Note of:

1. Brown Suede Boots

Style Notes: No one will be surprised to see brown suede boots topping this list—brown suede everything is unavoidable this season. Fashion people have wholeheartedly embraced its versatility and the rich texture it adds to any outfit.

Shop the Trend:

Reformation Belinda Knee High Boot £448 SHOP NOW Style with mini dresses and midi skirts.

AEYDE Belinda Suede Ankle Boots £380 SHOP NOW A great everyday boot.

M&S Collection Suede Chisel Toe Knee High Boots £125 SHOP NOW The angled heel makes this pair look so much more expensive than it is.

Reformation Roberta Ankle Boot £348 SHOP NOW Another pair of Reformation winners.

2. Burgundy Boots

Style Notes: Another no-brainer, burgundy boots have stolen our collective hearts this season. They offer a refreshing update on classic black stompers while remaining just as wearable. We're favouring deep, oxblood versions as they're infinitely easy to style.

Shop the Trend:

PARIS TEXAS Stiletto 60 Suede Mid-Calf Boots £580 SHOP NOW These are just dreamy.

ZARA Leather Ankle Boots With Square Toe £109 SHOP NOW Mid-calf boots deserve a shout-out.

Dune Kitten-Heeled Knee-High Boots £220 SHOP NOW Guaranteed to go with lots of wardrobe staples, from midi skirts to leggings.

MANGO Zipped Leather Ankle Boots £80 SHOP NOW These are bound to sell out.

3. Subtle Western Boots

Style Notes: Cowboy boots are nothing new, but the latest iteration brings a more refined, streamlined silhouette into the spotlight. Picture a sleek, subtly angled heel or a touch of western-inspired stitching.

Shop the Trend:

& Other Stories Sleek Leather Cowboy Boots £175 SHOP NOW This silhouette won't go out of style any time soon.

COS Suede Cowboy Chelsea Boots £180 SHOP NOW COS always gets it right.

ZARA Leather Cowboy Boots £119 SHOP NOW The wider shaft means you can tuck jeans into these ones.

Matisse Elyse Ankle Boots £188 SHOP NOW These would look so chic with white denim and a chunky cable knit sweater.

4. Square-Toe Boots

Style Notes: Sorry, pointed boots and almond toes, but squared-off boots are dominating the street-style scene. More specifically: chunky biker boots and thick-soled designs—but we're also seeing some slimmer, elegant styles emerge as we move through the season.

Shop the Trend:

& Other Stories Leather Biker Chelsea Boots £195 SHOP NOW The perfect blend of several key trends.

AEYDE Tabitha Leather Ankle Boots £565 SHOP NOW I've already spotted influencers wearing this pair.

Reformation Francesca Moto Boot £498 SHOP NOW Biker boots are hugely popular this season.

Massimo Dutti Heeled Square-Toe Ankle Boots £189 SHOP NOW Subtle and chic, this pair will go with basically everything in your wardrobe.

5. Metallic Boots

Style Notes: Silver boots might seem like a wild card, but with party season fast approaching, they're set to peak in popularity. Watch this space.

Shop the Trend:

Russell & Bromley Sleek Heeled Knee-High Boot £495 SHOP NOW Expect to be showered in compliments when you step out in these.

PARIS TEXAS Texas Star Embroidered Debossed Metallic Leather Cowboy Boots £655 SHOP NOW Party ready.

Sezane Apolline Thigh High Boots - Silver £420 SHOP NOW For those who want to make a statement.

Mint Velvet Silver Leather Ankle Boots £149 SHOP NOW Mint Velvet is killing it this season, and these kitten-heel boots prove it.

6. Riding Boots

Style Notes: Knee-high boots are trending in a major way this season, but equestrian-style designs offer a timeless sophistication that’s truly unmatched. Wear with leggings on casual days, then dress them up with tights and a short skirt.

Shop the Trend:

TOTEME + Net Sustain the Riding Leather Knee Boots £860 SHOP NOW Well worth the investment in my eyes.

COS Leather Riding Boots £270 SHOP NOW You can also pick these up in black.

M&S Collection Leather Flat Knee High Boots £110 SHOP NOW One customer describes these boots as their “buy of the season”.