Sorry to My Jeans—This Easy, Throw-on Dress Has My Full Attention

Isn’t it funny how some items can be completely overlooked for years (or, at the very least, seasons) only to suddenly be everywhere almost overnight? That’s the realisation I came to this week when I spotted so many people wearing what some would argue is a bit of a dated (or, to be gentler, not very trendy) garment. I’m talking about denim dresses.

When it comes to my capsule wardrobe, denim dresses have never quite stuck (save for a TikTok-famous Zara style I, and everyone else, seemed to treat themselves to earlier this year). But, where my denim preferences are concerned, jeans always win out. That said, a girl can be persuaded, and that’s what happened this week when the influx of new denim dress trends on my feed became hard to ignore.

Part of the appeal has to be nostalgia, right? From ‘80s shoulder-padded styles to some very iconic ‘90s fashion moments (Britney and Justin’s matching ensembles at the AMAs, anyone?), the denim dress is deeply rooted in the fashion subconsciousness. However, over the past few years, it hasn’t been quite as relevant. Aside from button-up shirt dresses, which, let’s face it, aren’t the most exciting option, there really hasn’t been an evolution of the denim dress. That is, until now.

Suddenly, the chicest dresses I’m seeing are all denim. I went to buy the exact ruched ASOS style Rochelle Humes posted on her Instagram only to find it had already sold out—this tells me that I’m not the only one whose eye has been turned onto them. Far from a one-trick pony, however, I’ve spotted a few fresh-looking denim dress trends slowly bubbling up this season—none of which look like the denim dresses that we’ve come to expect.

Firmly back on radar, scroll on to see the four denim dress trends that feel modern and very new for 2025.

4 Denim Dress Trends Taking Over in 2025

1. Ruched Denim Dresses

Celeberity Rochelle Humes wears the denim dress trend. She is wearing a sold out ASOS design dress with black wedge kitten heels. She is stood outside the BBC's brown brick wals looking away from the camera in a recent image taken from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @Rochellehumes)

Style Notes: The dress that started it all, Humes’s ASOS ruched midi sold out in a matter of hours after she wore it, but I’ve seen plenty of the style at other brands, at a range of price points. Of course, the draped dress is nothing new but in denim it feels new, exciting and perfect for autumn.

Shop the Trend:

2. Denim Tunic Dresses

Brooke is wearing the denim dress trend. She pairs her Aligne denim dress, with knee high boots and sunnies. She is looking into the distance in a recent image from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @brooke_schul)

Style Notes: With minimalist appeal, the denim tunic dress has been a core essential in the capsule wardrobes of pared-back dressers this summer. The best bit? They still work for autumn—just add a chic knee-high boot.

Shop the Trend:

3. Fitted Denim Dresses

Fashion person Ruby Cox wears the denim dress trend. She pairs it with a vintage Dior shoulder bag. She is taking a selfie, looking into a mirror in a recent image from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @rubyy_cox)

Style Notes: The words “bodycon” and “denim” don’t sound like they’d work on paper but, when the combination looks this chic, it really can’t be overlooked. Polished but still casual, it works just as well with heels for evening as it does with loafers for every day.

Shop the Trend:

4. Denim Shift Dresses

Fashion person Emma wears the denim dress trend. She pairs her dress with a white shirt, white socks, and black Mary Janes. She is in front of a brick wall, walking, looking at the camera in a recent image from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @emmanuelle_)

Style Notes: Another silhouette cropping up everywhere right now is the denim shift dress. Boasting the clean lines of traditional ‘60s shifts, these styles (usually minis) are ideal for layering over tees or pairing with knitwear when autumn rolls around. Shoe wise, try anything from cute ballet flats to trending trainers.

Shop the Trend:

