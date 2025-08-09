Sorry to My Jeans—This Easy, Throw-on Dress Has My Full Attention

Isn’t it funny how some items can be completely overlooked for years (or, at the very least, seasons) only to suddenly be everywhere almost overnight? That’s the realisation I came to this week when I spotted so many people wearing what some would argue is a bit of a dated (or, to be gentler, not very trendy) garment. I’m talking about denim dresses.
When it comes to my capsule wardrobe, denim dresses have never quite stuck (save for a TikTok-famous Zara style I, and everyone else, seemed to treat themselves to earlier this year). But, where my denim preferences are concerned, jeans always win out. That said, a girl can be persuaded, and that’s what happened this week when the influx of new denim dress trends on my feed became hard to ignore.
Part of the appeal has to be nostalgia, right? From ‘80s shoulder-padded styles to some very iconic ‘90s fashion moments (Britney and Justin’s matching ensembles at the AMAs, anyone?), the denim dress is deeply rooted in the fashion subconsciousness. However, over the past few years, it hasn’t been quite as relevant. Aside from button-up shirt dresses, which, let’s face it, aren’t the most exciting option, there really hasn’t been an evolution of the denim dress. That is, until now.
Suddenly, the chicest dresses I’m seeing are all denim. I went to buy the exact ruched ASOS style Rochelle Humes posted on her Instagram only to find it had already sold out—this tells me that I’m not the only one whose eye has been turned onto them. Far from a one-trick pony, however, I’ve spotted a few fresh-looking denim dress trends slowly bubbling up this season—none of which look like the denim dresses that we’ve come to expect.
Firmly back on radar, scroll on to see the four denim dress trends that feel modern and very new for 2025.
4 Denim Dress Trends Taking Over in 2025
1. Ruched Denim Dresses
Style Notes: The dress that started it all, Humes’s ASOS ruched midi sold out in a matter of hours after she wore it, but I’ve seen plenty of the style at other brands, at a range of price points. Of course, the draped dress is nothing new but in denim it feels new, exciting and perfect for autumn.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Midi Denim Dress
This dress is tried and true by yours truly—I loved how it looked on.
Sportmax
Voto Ruched Denim Midi Dress
The full-length back zip is a nice touch.
ZARA
Draped Denim Short Dress
Pair with patterned tights when the weather dips.
ONLY
Button Through Denim Midi Dress
The soft dark wash makes this feel luxe.
Ganni
Printed Ruched Mesh Maxi Dress
This faded denim style feels so fresh. Plus, it's on sale.
2. Denim Tunic Dresses
Style Notes: With minimalist appeal, the denim tunic dress has been a core essential in the capsule wardrobes of pared-back dressers this summer. The best bit? They still work for autumn—just add a chic knee-high boot.
Shop the Trend:
Autograph
Pure Cotton Mini Shirt Dress
This dress is selling out fast!
ALIGNE
Lucas Mini Denim Dress
I’d style layered over a turtleneck and with a trench for work.
ARKET
Denim Dress
Style with a pair of loafers for a casual look.
Anthropologie
Denim Long-Sleeve Eyelet Mini Dress
Such a cute swing shape.
Zimmermannwear
Rhiannon Fringe Denim Mini
The frayed edges give this tunic a USP from the rest.
3. Fitted Denim Dresses
Style Notes: The words “bodycon” and “denim” don’t sound like they’d work on paper but, when the combination looks this chic, it really can’t be overlooked. Polished but still casual, it works just as well with heels for evening as it does with loafers for every day.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Kendi Denim Midi Dress
Sheer perfection.
ASOS DESIGN
Bodycon Denim Midi Dress With Square Neck
The straps are ideally positioned if you want to wear a bra underneath.
Jacquemus
La Robe De-Nîmes Spoglio Denim Bustier Dress
This has gone straight to the top of my wish list.
Alaïa
Denim Midi Dress
The contrast red stitch really elevates this dress
River Island
Denim Plunge Neckline Bodycon Maxi Dress
Perfect with a pair of strappy heels and a clutch bag.
4. Denim Shift Dresses
Style Notes: Another silhouette cropping up everywhere right now is the denim shift dress. Boasting the clean lines of traditional ‘60s shifts, these styles (usually minis) are ideal for layering over tees or pairing with knitwear when autumn rolls around. Shoe wise, try anything from cute ballet flats to trending trainers.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Myla Denim Mini Dress
You know it's a thing if Reformation is doing it.
H&M
Denim Shift Dress
This looks far more expensive than its affordable price tag.
Nobody's Child
Blue Denim Delta Mini Dress
This would work just as well in spring as it would in autumn.
Levi
90s Shift Dress
Levi's always has some of my favourite denim options.
FRAME
City Shift Polo-Collar Cotton-Blend Denim Mini Dress