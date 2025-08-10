The Pretty Top Trend Everyone in Fashion Is Using to Elevate Their Jeans

Maybe it’s the millennial in me, but I’m not sure my lifelong quest to find a nice top to wear with jeans will ever truly end. You’d think the pairing might feel played out by now, but with new textures, fabrications, cuts and colours constantly breathing fresh life into the trusty combo, I can’t imagine tiring of it anytime soon. And right now, there's a very clear solution emerging on which top to wear with jeans to look the stylish part. Enter lace.
A lace top with jeans brings offers everything a great outfit should: a hint of elegance, a touch of seductiveness and the comfort of denim. It’s a throw-on two-piece that feels considered without trying too hard.
I’m seeing it everywhere, yet it feels like the trend is only just starting. The contrast works beautifully—the softness of lace against sturdy denim creates a mix that always looks interesting.
There are plenty of ways to wear it. A lace-trim camisole with straight-leg jeans is an easy warm-weather pairing. Then as autumn arrives, you can add a chunky knit or cropped jacket, letting the lace peek out from underneath.
Sorry, T-shirts. Hold the phone, vest tops. This season, I'll be pairing my jeans with lace tops. If you’re feeling the same, here are the best styles on the market to shop now.
Shop Lace Tops and Jeans:
Zara
Lace Camisole Top
Be quick! This won't stay in stock for long.
H&M
Wide High Jeans
These come in UK sizes 4—22.
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Halterneck Top
Every great wardrobe starts with a pretty, throw-on top.
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans
Style with sandals or pair with a pointed-toe shoe.
Reformation
Lilu Top
Style with denim or pair this with a swishy skirt.
Mother
The Reifler
Mother Denim's jeans are some of the best in my collection.
Rixo
Ursula Blouse
Rixo's vintage-inspired blouses are some of my all-time favourites.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans
These also come in four other shades.
Massimo Dutti
Silk Blend Camisole Top - Studio
I would easily believe you if you told me this was designer.
DALA
Lido Ankle
The tapered silhouette gives these a chic, sculptural finish.
DÔEN
Henri Ruffled Pintucked Lace Blouse
This elegant blouse is a piece you'll treasure for years to come.
Paige
Sawyer Straight Jean
These also come in a petite length, so you can find your perfect fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.