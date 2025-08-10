The Pretty Top Trend Everyone in Fashion Is Using to Elevate Their Jeans

My never-ending search for a "nice top" to wear with jeans might finally be complete. Discover the elegant combination that's won me over, below.

Influencers and Elsa Hosk wear leave tops with white jeans and blue.
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn, @hoskelsa, @holliemercedes)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

Maybe it’s the millennial in me, but I’m not sure my lifelong quest to find a nice top to wear with jeans will ever truly end. You’d think the pairing might feel played out by now, but with new textures, fabrications, cuts and colours constantly breathing fresh life into the trusty combo, I can’t imagine tiring of it anytime soon. And right now, there's a very clear solution emerging on which top to wear with jeans to look the stylish part. Enter lace.

Model Elsa Hosk walks through a field wearing a blue lace-trim top with jeans and a white Hermes bag.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

A lace top with jeans brings offers everything a great outfit should: a hint of elegance, a touch of seductiveness and the comfort of denim. It’s a throw-on two-piece that feels considered without trying too hard.

I’m seeing it everywhere, yet it feels like the trend is only just starting. The contrast works beautifully—the softness of lace against sturdy denim creates a mix that always looks interesting.

Influencer @holliemercedes wears a lace top over jeans and underneath a denim jacket. She accessories with black flip flops, a yellow headscarf and black sungalsses.

(Image credit: @holliemercedes)

There are plenty of ways to wear it. A lace-trim camisole with straight-leg jeans is an easy warm-weather pairing. Then as autumn arrives, you can add a chunky knit or cropped jacket, letting the lace peek out from underneath.

Influencer @nlmarilyn wears a lace-trim top over white jeans and underneath a red funnel neck jumper. She accessories with a clutch bag and red flip-flops.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Sorry, T-shirts. Hold the phone, vest tops. This season, I'll be pairing my jeans with lace tops. If you’re feeling the same, here are the best styles on the market to shop now.

Shop Lace Tops and Jeans:

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸