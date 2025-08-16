If your nails are constantly peeling, flaking, splitting at the tips or snagging on everything you touch, you're not alone. Nail peeling—also known as nail lamellar dystrophy or onychoschisis—is one of those annoying beauty woes that we're too frequently reminded of (why is it always when you have a cute event coming up?!), and the gag is, nail peeling is surprisingly hard to fix long term.
We tend to associate peeling nails with upkeep issues (too many gel manicures, not enough cuticle oil application), but it can also point to deeper deficiencies, dehydration or simply be down to how you're filing them. I tapped a dermatologist for the science-y take, plus two manicurists to help decode what’s going wrong at the salon (or at home) and how to actually stop the nail peeling cycle for good. Here's what they want you to know...
“Peeling nails—medically known as onychoschizia—are usually the result of external trauma,” says Dr Jessica Halliley, aesthetics doctor and founder of Your Beauty Doctor. “This includes repeated soaking in water, harsh filing or buffing, using nails to prise things open, improper removal of polish or enhancements, or exposure to cleaning agents and acetone. Repeated cycles of hydration and dehydration—like washing dishes or frequent hand-washing—stress the keratin layers, causing separation and flaking.”
Dr Hailliley also adds that sometimes the cause can be internal: “Possible general health causes include nutrient deficiencies like iron, zinc, selenium, calcium and folate.” So how do we fix it? It comes down to six simple enough steps.
1. Hydrate Your Nails Like You Hydrate Your Face
Nails might be hard/look hard, but they’re not impermeable; in fact, they’re porous and lose moisture easily, which means dehydration is a top trigger for peeling.
“One of the biggest culprits is skipping proper hydration,” says Tinu Bello, senior Mylee ambassador and A-list manicurist. “Nails, like skin, need moisture to stay healthy and flexible. Over-washing hands, using harsh chemicals without gloves, or frequently using hand sanitiser can dry out nails and lead to peeling.” So, in order to restore the much-needed hydration to your nailbed, daily use of cuticle oil and hand cream can go a long way.
Shop Cuticle Oils:
Mylee
Sweet Almond Cuticle Oil Roller Pen
This rollerball might not look like a lot, but trust me, it works ultra hard to leave your nailbed and cuticles feeling nourished, moisturised, softened and also adds shine to the nail itself. Bello recommends applying it “daily, ideally morning and night, and after washing your hands.”
Essie
Apricot Nail & Cuticle Oil Treatment
Celebrity manicurist Michelle Humphrey agrees that daily oiling is essential and suggests this for its nourishing blend and ease of use. Apply it as you would your base polish and pass around your cuticles to reap the benefits of this jojoba oil fusion.
2. Use a Strengthener That Supports, Not Strips
The wrong nail strengthener can sabotage your recovery before it starts. Many drugstore hardeners use formaldehyde, which temporarily stiffens nails but eventually makes them more brittle.
If you’re committing to a nail-strengthening routine, treat it like skincare, with a consistent, layered approach. Apply the strengthener as directed, avoid over-buffing and pair it with daily cuticle oil to lock in flexibility. Think of it as giving your nails both a shield and a soft under layer, so they can resist peeling while still bending slightly under pressure rather than snapping.
For severe cases, Humphrey recommends in-salon treatments, such as IBX Repair, which “penetrates the nail plate to strengthen from within.”
Shop Nail Strengtheners:
Essie
Hard to Resist Nail Strengthener
Humphrey recommends this “as it helps reinforce weak nails and prevent peeling.”
Orly
Nailtrition Nail Growth Treatment
This strengthening treatment is formulated with collagen, wheat protein, keratin and bamboo extract that promotes healthier, faster nail growth and repairs peeling or splitting nails. Apply it daily for 14 days to see your nail appearance and strength noticeably improve.
3. Rethink Your Removal Routine
If you’ve ever been tempted to pick off your gel polish, your nails probably paid the price. “It’s a bit like pulling up tiles from a floor,” says Humphrey. “You’re not just removing polish, you’re potentially forcing off layers of your natural nail. This leads to thinning, peeling and a rough surface—don't do it!”
For safe removal at home, Bello advises: “Gently filing off the top coat first, then wrapping nails in acetone-soaked cotton and foil for 10–15 minutes is the safest method. After that, use a wooden cuticle stick to nudge off softened gel—no scraping or forcing! Always follow up with a nourishing oil or treatment to restore hydration.”
Remember, the removal process is just as important as the manicure itself. Get it wrong, and you could undo weeks of careful nail care in minutes. In the salon, make sure your technician uses gentle techniques rather than aggressive scraping or excessive buffing, which can thin the nail plate. At home, apply that same level of care and patience. Give the acetone time to work, avoid metal tools, and always follow with a nourishing cuticle oil to rehydrate nails after soaking.
Shop Nail Polish Removal Tools:
Mylee
Get Soaked! Gel Polish Removal Kit
This is Bello's go-to is remover kit, which contains “everything you need for safe gel removal without damaging the natural nail.”
Boots
Nail Polish Remover Dip & Twist
Don't be tempted to pick with your other nails at chipped nail polish. This nail polish dip remover does all the hard work for you. All you have to do is dip and twist
4. Feed Your Nails from the Inside
Dr Halliley notes that nutrition plays a role in your nail health. Nutritional deficiencies, such as iron, zinc or folate can contribute to nail peeling. "Systemic disorders can also be a trigger, like thyroid dysfunction, kidney issues and lung disease," she adds.
While topical care strengthens nails from the outside, what you eat can make just as much of a difference. Iron helps carry oxygen to the nail matrix (the growth centre under your cuticle), zinc supports cell repair and folate aids in the production of new cells. If you’re low in any of these, nails can become brittle, weak, and prone to peeling.
Dr Halliley notes that good sources include leafy greens, lentils, chickpeas, pumpkin seeds, lean meats and fortified cereals. Pairing iron-rich foods with vitamin C can also help with absorption, while including enough protein overall ensures your body has the building blocks it needs to produce good keratin. And although supplements are widely marketed for nail health, most experts agree that food-first is best, unless a deficiency is confirmed by your doctor.
Not to forget the all-important H2O. “Ensure you drink plenty of water, as dehydration can cause brittle nails,"Dr Halliley adds.
If you are concerned about any nail issues, it is important that you consult a doctor to rule out any deficiencies or underlying health issues.
5. File Smarter
Rough filing can encourage layers of the nail to separate, leading to peeling. “Using a nail file that’s too coarse can cause shredding at the free edge, which encourages splitting and peeling,” says Humphrey.
“Always file in one direction, never saw back and forth, and finish by lightly buffing the edge to prevent layers from lifting,” Bello adds.
When filing, work on completely dry nails, as filing wet nails can cause the keratin layers to bend and fray. Keep the file angled slightly under the nail rather than flat against it to create a smoother edge, and file regularly to maintain shape rather than waiting for nails to chip or split. Think of it as preventative maintenance: a few careful strokes once or twice a week will help protect the integrity of the nail plate and reduce the risk of peeling over time.
Shop Nail Files:
Mylee
Foam Nail Files 100/180 Grit
These double-sided nail files are perfect for that soft yet precise finish.
Leighton Denny
Small Crystal Nail File (135mm) & Case
Humphrey recommends this Leighton Denny Crystal Nail File, because it's “gentle, reusable and seals the edge as you go.”
6. Be Patient
Peeling nails won’t transform overnight. Fingernails grow at roughly 3mm a month, so full recovery can take several months.
“On average, it takes anything between three to six months for a nail to grow out and become fully healthy again. But you’ll feel a difference in two to four weeks with consistent TLC. Be patient, nail rehab can be a slow process,” says Humphrey.
In the meantime, keep nails short, protect them with gloves during chores, and stick to gentle maintenance until they’re back to full strength again.
