Summer, we've missed you. And as much as we may complain when temperatures have been reaching a less-than-gentle 35 degrees in the UK, as soon as the sun hits, you'll find us flocking to the nearest open spaces for alfresco dining, plenty of sunbathing, and, if you're lucky enough to find yourself in proximity to a pool, plenty of swimming. (Or at the very least, looking good on a sun lounger).
What we wear during summer has to tick a lot of boxes. Fashionable and functional, keeping cool is as necessary as looking cool, and so we often fall back on the same staples: linen, cotton, shorts and sandals to get us through the warmer months. Whilst the runways work through the same cycles of sheer separates and light dresses, one area that is often overlooked (but is just as important) is swimwear. What we end up wearing in and out of the pool has to contend with the very best of the season's ready-to-wear: enter the swimwear trends of summer 2026.
"[Swimwear] used to feel like an afterthought, something you grabbed before a holiday. Now, it's one of the most considered purchases a woman makes," notes Candice Swanepoel, model, founder and creative director of swimwear brand Tropic of C. "Part of that is travel; people are going further, staying longer and documenting more. When you're in Miami, the Maldives or Ibiza, your swim look matters just as much as anything else in your suitcase.
"Beyond travel, I think the design conversation has genuinely evolved. We're seeing real craft in this space now [through] thoughtful construction and beautiful fabrics that last. There's also a lot more comfort intelligence; cuts that actually work for different bodies rather than just one very narrow ideal. That excites me enormously. Women are demanding more, and the industry is finally delivering."
With more options and better fits than ever before, next on the agenda is deciding which style to go for. Simple classics? Experimental shapes? Brights and prints, or monochrome minimalism? To help you sort through the saturated market, we've compiled the swimwear report 2026; a comprehensive guide to the trends you really need to know now, and it just so happens that they come editor (and supermodel)-approved.