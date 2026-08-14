Even as a beauty editor who writes about manicures daily, I find it hard to keep up with the ever-changing nail trends. Sure, some classic looks have stuck around for a while now, from French tips to milky nails, but there's also always a new nail polish colour or nail art look to be trying almost every week, and honestly? Sometimes it's a bit too much.
That's why, these days, I tend to stick to timeless shades and nail designs that I know will always be in style. That being said, I still like to switch up my manicure now and again, so I wanted to get an expert's opinion on some of the most timeless nail trends to see what other looks I could try.
Below, I spoke to expert manicurist Ami Streets, and she shared the six most classic manicures of all time, and I have to say, they are giving my clear nail polish a run for its money. Below, you'll find some of the most elegant options, whether you prefer a barely-there nail look or something statement-yet-sophisticated...
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6 of the Most Timeless Nail Trends 2026
1. Rouge Noir
Inspired by Chanel's iconic Rouge Noir nail polish, this dark burgundy shade will never go out of style. "[It's] an absolute classic and super popular each A/W season," Streets tells me. "A deep, decadent burgundy looks totally timeless and adds some edge to an outfit." Although it comes into its own in the autumn and winter months, I happen to think it looks incredibly chic in summer, too.
If you want something more subtle, this sheer, glowy nail look will work year-round. "[Think] your nails but better, with a beautiful thin veil of tinted pink polish that enhances your natural colour and [adds] shine," explains Streets.
Get the Look:
Kure Bazaar
Bubble Vvee
Streets recommends this Kure Bazaar polish for a glowing nail look with a subtle tint.
Dior
Nail Glow
Another chic option from Dior.
3. Earth Tones
A trend I will definitely be trying come September is earthy tones. "These versatile, tonal colours offer an endless variety of shades to complement skin tones and match your mood," Streets tells me. "Go darker and choose delicious chocolate brown to add depth and richness, or select taupe for a sleek and modern-looking mani." Whilst I love all those shades, it's this earthy green that I can't stop thinking about.
Get the Look:
Manucurist
Khaki Nail Polish
I'll be ordering this ASAP.
Essie
Core Nail Varnish Odd Squad
A favourite of mine from Essie.
4. Red Hot
According to Streets, this is the ultimate classic manicure colour. "Red adds vibrancy to your mani or pedi, and works well all year round from summer holidays to the winter festive season," she says. I couldn't agree more.
To me, iridescent nails are the perfect mix of trendy and timeless. "These subtle metallic effects can work with any outfit whilst adding interest and dimension compared to standard colours," Streets says. "Choose opalescent polishes in sparkling pale or pastel shades; these are a softer, more minimalistic option and a contemporary, timeless update to a traditional bold metallic or glitter mani."
Gel Couture Metallic Glaze Top Coats 563 Blushed Metal
Apply this top coat over your go-to nail polish shade for an iridescent finish.
6. Monochrome Moment
If in doubt, you can't go wrong with monochrome. "Black or white both give a great timeless look and are favourite colours for the French tip, which will forever trend in its various styles," Streets tells me. "Choose luxe and highly pigmented formulas for a bold, high-shine manicure that is always versatile whatever the season."
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.