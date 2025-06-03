Hold the Miniskirts—This Elegant Trend Is Set to Replace Them This Summer
Whilst miniskirts will never fully disappear, this summer is all about their more sophisticated counterpart—knee-length skirts. Scroll down to see and shop the style.
Miniskirts will always have their place, but summer's new silhouette is dialling things up with a little more polish. Knee-length skirts are officially the style every cool fashion person is slipping into, and they're making even the simplest outfits look instantly elevated. The vibe is less "Y2K party girl" and more "'90s minimalism" meets modern-day quiet luxury." Honestly, we're here for the switch.
From crisp poplin skirts styled with tanks and flip-flops to tailored pencil skirts paired with shirts and kitten heels, the styling potential is endless. It's the kind of item that looks just as good running errands as it does at a summer dinner party, which might explain why it's suddenly everywhere—from NYC sidewalks to French-girl Instagram feeds.
If your miniskirt collection is feeling a little tired, consider this your cue to give it a break. The new summer skirt isn't about showing more—it's about styling smarter. Once you slip into one, you'll be wearing it on repeat.
Keep scrolling to see and shop our edit of the best knee-length skirts for summer 2025.
Shop the Best Knee-Length Skirts:
-
I Want to Look Elegant and Put-Together This Summer—9 Skirt Trends That Nail the Brief
Summer is finally here!
-
Is It Just Me, or Is Every Cool Girl Suddenly Pairing Ballet Flats With This Anti-Denim Pant Trend?
You probably already own it.
-
Not a Maxi, Not a Midi: This In-Between Skirt Trend Is the Most Elegant of Them All
If it's good enough for Gwyneth…
-
These Sandals Used to Look "Cheap" But Now They've Transformed Into Classy
What an overhaul.
-
This Is the Only Way to Wear Your Baggy Jeans This Summer, According to Stylish Celebs
I know you pay attention to fashion if you're wearing this style...
-
This Is *the* Skirt Trend to Wear With Trainers This Summer
Confirmed by Bella Hadid.
-
Every Day, I See Another Chic Fashion Person Wearing This Romantic Skirt Trend
Sorry, jeans.
-
Hold the Linen Trousers—Try the Elegant Skirt Trend I've Seen on So Many Stylish People
It's so pretty.