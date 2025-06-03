Hold the Miniskirts—This Elegant Trend Is Set to Replace Them This Summer

Whilst miniskirts will never fully disappear, this summer is all about their more sophisticated counterpart—knee-length skirts. Scroll down to see and shop the style.

(Image credit: @hollyjone_s, @_imanirandolph, @_paulineleroy_)
Miniskirts will always have their place, but summer's new silhouette is dialling things up with a little more polish. Knee-length skirts are officially the style every cool fashion person is slipping into, and they're making even the simplest outfits look instantly elevated. The vibe is less "Y2K party girl" and more "'90s minimalism" meets modern-day quiet luxury." Honestly, we're here for the switch.

Woman wearing knee-length skirt outfit summer 2025.

(Image credit: @hollyjone_s)

From crisp poplin skirts styled with tanks and flip-flops to tailored pencil skirts paired with shirts and kitten heels, the styling potential is endless. It's the kind of item that looks just as good running errands as it does at a summer dinner party, which might explain why it's suddenly everywhere—from NYC sidewalks to French-girl Instagram feeds.

Woman wearing knee-length skirt outfit summer 2025.

(Image credit: @_imanirandolph)

If your miniskirt collection is feeling a little tired, consider this your cue to give it a break. The new summer skirt isn't about showing more—it's about styling smarter. Once you slip into one, you'll be wearing it on repeat.

Woman wearing knee-length skirt outfit summer 2025.

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Keep scrolling to see and shop our edit of the best knee-length skirts for summer 2025.

Shop the Best Knee-Length Skirts:

Crinkled Pencil Skirt
H&M
Crinkled Pencil Skirt

I've had my eye on this exact skirt for a while.

Midi Denim Skirt – Dark Blue – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Midi Denim Skirt

A longline denim skirt will always look cool.

Maeve 90's Bias Midi Slip Skirt
Anthropologie
Maeve 90's Bias Midi Slip Skirt

This will pair well with a blouse, tank or simple tee.

Peyton Pintuck Midi Skirt
Free People
Peyton Pintuck Skirt

Free People never lets me down.

Women's Light Bleached Denim Midi Skirt in Light Bleach
Bottega Veneta
Denim Skirt

Light-wash denim is perfect for summer.

Collusion Drop Waist Poplin Skirt Co-Ord in Black
Collusion
Drop Waist Poplin Skirt

I'd style mine exactly like this.

Maltinto Skirt With Seam Details
Massimo Dutti
Maltinto Skirt With Seam Details

Dress it up or down, the choice is yours!

Lace Skirt
SELF-PORTRAIT
Lace Skirt

The perfect evening skirt.

Pacome Skirt
Rouje
Pacome Skirt

French-girl approved.

Layered Midi Skirt
Weekday
Layered Midi Skirt

I love the asymmetric cut on this one.

Butter Clean Leather Pencil Skirt
Whistles
Butter Clean Leather Pencil Skirt

Pale yellow is back for 2025.

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor
