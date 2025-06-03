Hold the Miniskirts—This Elegant Trend Is Set to Replace Them This Summer

Miniskirts will always have their place, but summer's new silhouette is dialling things up with a little more polish. Knee-length skirts are officially the style every cool fashion person is slipping into, and they're making even the simplest outfits look instantly elevated. The vibe is less "Y2K party girl" and more "'90s minimalism" meets modern-day quiet luxury." Honestly, we're here for the switch.

From crisp poplin skirts styled with tanks and flip-flops to tailored pencil skirts paired with shirts and kitten heels, the styling potential is endless. It's the kind of item that looks just as good running errands as it does at a summer dinner party, which might explain why it's suddenly everywhere—from NYC sidewalks to French-girl Instagram feeds.

If your miniskirt collection is feeling a little tired, consider this your cue to give it a break. The new summer skirt isn't about showing more—it's about styling smarter. Once you slip into one, you'll be wearing it on repeat.

Keep scrolling to see and shop our edit of the best knee-length skirts for summer 2025.

Shop the Best Knee-Length Skirts: