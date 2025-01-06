What the Insiders Want: 2025's Chicest Buys According to Instagram's Best Dressed

Instagram is wonderful for many reasons—endless dog reels, candid celebrity snapshots and silly memes, to name a few—but if you're interested in fashion, you'll know it's a goldmine for style inspiration.

Unlike photos of Fashion Week runways and red-carpet looks, Instagram outfit posts often feel relatable and accessible. Most of the time, influencers are showcasing everyday outfits rather than full-glam ensembles that most people will never have the opportunity to wear. And not only that, but they're also shopping from places we're all familiar with. You can admire a particular dress or handbag, look at the IG tags, and realise it's from the high street rather than some exclusive, out-of-budget designer brand.

That's why we so often turn to fashion influencers for ideas and inspiration. And as we find ourselves in the first chapter of a new year, now is the perfect time to pick their brains—and their wardrobes. So, I reached out to five style insiders whose outfits always leave me envious, eager to find out exactly which pieces they plan on purchasing in 2025. They've carefully selected from a mix of high street and high end brands, resulting in a lineup that's a clear insight into what the hottest products of the year will be. Wish lists at the ready...

1. Taffy Msipa

Shop Taffy's picks:

TOTEME T-Lock Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag £1100 SHOP NOW “The structure of this bag is not only beautiful but the size is perfect. I'm someone who likes to carry a lot of things—if I did a ‘what's in my bag’ I'd have the ultimate selection.”

Entire Studios Off-Shoulder Jersey Maxi Dress £185 SHOP NOW “I adore this off-shoulder dress by Entire Studios. I have a big birthday this year so I have my eye on a few statement dresses.”

Pangaia Womens DNA Heavyweight Polo Sweatshirt £180 SHOP NOW “There's something super chic about a matching tracksuit, whether it's for post-pilates or an airport outfit, it always feels comfortable and put-together. Accessorise with a cute bag, sunglasses and a stylish pair of shoes.”

2. Rachael Keegan

Shop Rachael's picks:

BARBOUR X GANNI X Ganni Duffle Panelled Waxed Cotton Coat £545 SHOP NOW “I’ve had my eye on this Barbour x GANNI jacket since the day it launched and I think it might be time to treat myself! It's practical AND chic.”

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY + Net Sustain Ayla Wide-Leg Organic Jeans £350 SHOP NOW “I have the Ayla jeans in light blue and they’ve become a wardrobe staple, so the black ones are now firmly on my wish list.”

A LOPES & CA COMERCIO Mystic £295 SHOP NOW “I’ve been on the hunt for a chunky brown suede boot this season, and I think I’ve finally found them in this Russell & Bromley pair.”

3. Léna Farl

Shop Léna's picks:

MARANT ÉTOILE Drussell Striped Mohair-Blend Sweater £455 SHOP NOW “I’ve always been a fan of cosy yet elevated knitwear, and this mohair-blend sweater is no exception. This one is perfect for layering on chilly days while adding a touch of Parisian cool to any outfit.”

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Deep Brown Suede £580 SHOP NOW “A timeless, chic bag is my ultimate winter staple, and this one is the perfect blend of understated elegance and versatility. The rich brown suede feels luxurious, and its structured silhouette is ideal for everything from brunch to business meetings.”

Jimmy Choo Scarlett 50 £1075 SHOP NOW “I spotted these heels in a Who What Wear article, and they’ve been living rent-free in my mind ever since. The mix of leopard print pony hair and leather details is bold yet sophisticated—perfect for elevating an outfit while keeping it playful.”

4. Magdalena Maria Gontarz

Shop Magdalena's picks:

H&M Textured-Knit Cardigan £45 SHOP NOW “Ladylike pieces like this cardigan will be one of the main trends in 2025. I love items that are elegant but comfy and easy to style.”

MANGO Guipure Slip Dress £80 SHOP NOW “Lace never goes out of style. I love wearing it in the daytime paired with an oversized sweater and at night with an hourglass blazer or faux fur coat.”

Massimo Dutti Braided Nappa Leather Bag £249 SHOP NOW “This is the perfect everyday bag which will elevate every simple look.”

5. Thandi Maqubela

Shop Thandi's picks:

ALIGNE Isobel Colour Block Waisted Cardigan £125 SHOP NOW “The colour blocking on this zip-up jumper feels like it's something from the seventies which I love. It's the perfect weekend staple for me.”

RÓHE Tie-Detailed Polka-Dot Silk Blouse £510 SHOP NOW “Bows and polka dots are a winning combination. This blouse has a point of difference as the bow can be tied in different ways. I like that you can play with the proportions to get a unique aesthetic—tucked in for a ladylike look or worn loose for a more casual vibe.”

Arket Panel Leather Skirt £223 SHOP NOW “I have a weakness for leather in the colder months as I find it adds just the right amount of edge to my workwear and easily translates to downtime. This skirt would work well with a number of pieces in my wardrobe, making it stylish and versatile.”

6. Marissa Cox

Marissa's picks:

Destree Blurry Black & Ochre Top With Puff Sleeves £390 SHOP NOW “I'm currently loving this Parisian brand—the tailoring is on-point and they also do great blazers and trousers, plus the handbags and vintage-inspired jewellery are really fun too. This patterned top would brilliantly transform a pair of jeans for the evening.”

House of Dagmar Collarless Blazer £1620 SHOP NOW “I love a good blazer and recently I've had my eye on collarless styles. This is a piece I know would wear forever!”

Arket Leather Ballerinas £159 SHOP NOW “Leopard print is such an easy pattern to wear as it goes with everything and adds a fun touch to your wardrobe if your style leans more on the minimalist end of the spectrum, as mine does. I have these ballerinas from Arket firmly on my wish list.”

7. Indira Cachon

Shop Indira's picks:

Reiss Twill-Jersey Draped Midi Dress in Black £198 SHOP NOW “All women need to own a perfect black dress, and for me, this one goes beyond that. The silhouette is just divine.”

KHAITE Simona Shoulder Bag £1615 SHOP NOW “I adore this bag. I’m a very ‘90s minimalist fashion girl, so this has ‘me’ written all over it.”

SourceUnknown Nangy Double Breasted Cinched Blazer, Pecan $245 SHOP NOW “If I had to choose only one blazer for 2025, this would be it. Brown is the new black, and I love the fitted silhouette.”