The Forgotten Shoe Trend That's Suddenly All Over Zara, Chanel and Reformation
If you're looking for an easy way to elevate your day-to-day style, then I have good news for you: you probably have exactly the item up to the job sitting in your wardrobe.
While sleek and sexy pointed-toe shoes have been trending hard for the past few seasons, recently, I've noticed the quiet but commanding round-toe shoe trend start to acquire some devoted fans once again.
While these fell off our radar for some time as square-toe and pointed styles enjoyed some time in the sun, these underrated shoes are once again becoming a staple across high street and designer brands.
With a softly rounded toe and sinuous design, round-toe shoes have a naturally elegant energy. Perhaps it's the deep association with the classic Chanel ballet flats that we've seen fashion people style for decades that makes them feel so chic, or maybe it's the fact that these elegant shoes have a soft and flattering finish on the foot that gives them such a polished energy. Either way—they're an elegant buy that can give your outfits a neat energy for the new season.
When I'm thinking about the round-toe flats that are new to my wish list, I've also spotted some really elegant round-toe boots, loafers and heels that are well worth a look-in right now. Zara's rounded-toe heeled boots have created waves in the Who What Wear office, while Mango's suede pumps look well beyond their price point.
If however, you find it hard to let go of some of your older buys, then you'll probably find a chic pair tucked into the back of your wardrobe from when they first trended across the noughties and early '10s.
If you're yet to find your perfect pair, read on to discover our edit of the styles we're loving this season.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST ROUND TOE SHOES NOW:
These burgundy boots are a favourite within the Who What Wear office.
Fashion people are swapping their leather boots for suede styles this season.
I always reach for black loafers when I want to smarten up my daily style.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
