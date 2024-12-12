The Forgotten Shoe Trend That's Suddenly All Over Zara, Chanel and Reformation

If you're looking for an easy way to elevate your day-to-day style, then I have good news for you: you probably have exactly the item up to the job sitting in your wardrobe.

While sleek and sexy pointed-toe shoes have been trending hard for the past few seasons, recently, I've noticed the quiet but commanding round-toe shoe trend start to acquire some devoted fans once again.

While these fell off our radar for some time as square-toe and pointed styles enjoyed some time in the sun, these underrated shoes are once again becoming a staple across high street and designer brands.

With a softly rounded toe and sinuous design, round-toe shoes have a naturally elegant energy. Perhaps it's the deep association with the classic Chanel ballet flats that we've seen fashion people style for decades that makes them feel so chic, or maybe it's the fact that these elegant shoes have a soft and flattering finish on the foot that gives them such a polished energy. Either way—they're an elegant buy that can give your outfits a neat energy for the new season.

When I'm thinking about the round-toe flats that are new to my wish list, I've also spotted some really elegant round-toe boots, loafers and heels that are well worth a look-in right now. Zara's rounded-toe heeled boots have created waves in the Who What Wear office, while Mango's suede pumps look well beyond their price point.

If however, you find it hard to let go of some of your older buys, then you'll probably find a chic pair tucked into the back of your wardrobe from when they first trended across the noughties and early '10s.

If you're yet to find your perfect pair, read on to discover our edit of the styles we're loving this season.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST ROUND TOE SHOES NOW:

Round-Toe Ballet Flats With Buckle - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Round-Toe Ballet Flats With Buckle

Style with red socks or wear without any.

Suede Heeled Shoe - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Suede Heeled Shoe

These elegant pumps look much more expensive than they are.

High-Leg Stiletto Heel Boots
Zara
High-Leg Stiletto Heel Boots

These burgundy boots are a favourite within the Who What Wear office.

Knee-High Leather Boots
H&M
Knee-High Leather Boots

Style with a miniskirt or wear these over jeans.

Patent Mary Janes
H&M
Patent Mary Janes

Trust me—these won't stay in stock for long.

Rina Flat, Black Patent
Dear Frances
Rina Flats

The patent leather flats trend is taking off right now.

Nancy Knee Boot
Reformation
Nancy Knee Boot

These also come in two other shades.

Moccasins
CHANEL
Moccasins

These are quickly becoming a fashion person's favourites.

Wide Leg Split Suede Boots
Zara
Wide Leg Split Suede Boots

Fashion people are swapping their leather boots for suede styles this season.

Bon Bon Leather Black
Flattered
Bon Bon Leather Black

Fashion people are reaching for gathered loafers this season.

Ankle-High Sock Boots
H&M
Ankle-High Sock Boots

Ankle boots are a capsule wardrobe staple you'll keep coming back to.

Schuh Lillian Leather Penny Loafer Flat Shoes in Black
Schuh
Lillian Leather Penny Loafer Flat Shoes

I always reach for black loafers when I want to smarten up my daily style.

Leather Block Heel Shoes
Zara
Leather Block Heel Shoes

The burgundy shoe trend is taking off this winter.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

