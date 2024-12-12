The Forgotten Shoe Trend That's Suddenly All Over Zara, Chanel and Reformation

If you're looking for an easy way to elevate your day-to-day style, then I have good news for you: you probably have exactly the item up to the job sitting in your wardrobe.

While sleek and sexy pointed-toe shoes have been trending hard for the past few seasons, recently, I've noticed the quiet but commanding round-toe shoe trend start to acquire some devoted fans once again.

While these fell off our radar for some time as square-toe and pointed styles enjoyed some time in the sun, these underrated shoes are once again becoming a staple across high street and designer brands.

With a softly rounded toe and sinuous design, round-toe shoes have a naturally elegant energy. Perhaps it's the deep association with the classic Chanel ballet flats that we've seen fashion people style for decades that makes them feel so chic, or maybe it's the fact that these elegant shoes have a soft and flattering finish on the foot that gives them such a polished energy. Either way—they're an elegant buy that can give your outfits a neat energy for the new season.

When I'm thinking about the round-toe flats that are new to my wish list, I've also spotted some really elegant round-toe boots, loafers and heels that are well worth a look-in right now. Zara's rounded-toe heeled boots have created waves in the Who What Wear office, while Mango's suede pumps look well beyond their price point.

If however, you find it hard to let go of some of your older buys, then you'll probably find a chic pair tucked into the back of your wardrobe from when they first trended across the noughties and early '10s.

If you're yet to find your perfect pair, read on to discover our edit of the styles we're loving this season.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST ROUND TOE SHOES NOW:

Mango Round-Toe Ballet Flats With Buckle £46 SHOP NOW Style with red socks or wear without any.

Mango Suede Heeled Shoe £50 SHOP NOW These elegant pumps look much more expensive than they are.

Zara High-Leg Stiletto Heel Boots £70 SHOP NOW These burgundy boots are a favourite within the Who What Wear office.

H&M Knee-High Leather Boots £120 SHOP NOW Style with a miniskirt or wear these over jeans.

H&M Patent Mary Janes £33 SHOP NOW Trust me—these won't stay in stock for long.

Dear Frances Rina Flats £400 SHOP NOW The patent leather flats trend is taking off right now.

Reformation Nancy Knee Boot £448 SHOP NOW These also come in two other shades.

CHANEL Moccasins £1020 SHOP NOW These are quickly becoming a fashion person's favourites.

Zara Wide Leg Split Suede Boots £139 SHOP NOW Fashion people are swapping their leather boots for suede styles this season.

Flattered Bon Bon Leather Black £175 SHOP NOW Fashion people are reaching for gathered loafers this season.

H&M Ankle-High Sock Boots £43 SHOP NOW Ankle boots are a capsule wardrobe staple you'll keep coming back to.

Schuh Lillian Leather Penny Loafer Flat Shoes £55 SHOP NOW I always reach for black loafers when I want to smarten up my daily style.