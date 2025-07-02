Alexa Chung Just Found a New Sandal Trend That Makes "Boring" Black Skirts Feel So Fresh
Eschewing simple flip-flops and basic slides, Alexa Chung just made her sleek black skirt look incredibly 2025 with the news summer sandals trend out editors are watching right now.
When the heat reaches its peak, as it has done over the past few days, my wardrobe narrows to a very tight edit of items that can keep up. This summer, the hero of my rotation has been a simple yet sophisticated black skirt.
Classic and endlessly versatile, the black skirt is a summer staple I reach for time and again. It delivers on polish, works for practically any occasion and pairs easily with the rest of my summer capsule. But I’ll admit—without the right supporting act, even the most timeless pieces, like my favourite black skirts, can start to feel a little… flat.
Luckily for me, and the many black skirts that reside in my collection, Alexa Chung has just introduced me to the new-season sandals trend that makes them feel so fresh. Eschewing the usual suspects (read: black leather flip-flops or minimalist slides), Chung gave her look a playful twist with an unexpected footwear choice—rope sandals.
Styling a pair of Miu Miu Rope Sandals (£660), with a slinky black skirt that cropped at her knees, Chung completed her high-summer look with a simple black bra and breezy cotton shirt layered on top.
Though rope sandals have been bubbling up for a while—thanks in part to Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2024 runway collection that introduced us to the trend a few years ago—their influence is peaking right now. Offering a breezy, tactile alternative to leather pairs, this emerging sandals trend is imbued with a playful undertone that feels more in line with a brighter summer mood.
Model wears Miu Miu brown rope sandals on the spring/summer 2024 runway.
While they're a natural pairing for your sleek black skirts, this chic summer trend also looks just as at home with a jeans or shorts pairing.
Read on to discover my edit of the best rope sandals below.
SHOP ROPE SANDALS HERE:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
I'm a Shopping Editor—These 31 Under-$50 Amazon Finds Are Giving Main Character Energy
These were really hard not to gatekeep.
-
Put the Flip-Flops Down—This Classic These Sandals Make White Skirts Look Much Prettier
The simplest swap.
-
Addison Rae, Olivia Rodrigo, and I All Cosign These Trending $30 Sandals
They're a dorm bathroom classic.
-
Kendall Jenner Wore Capris With the Only Shoe Trend Worse for Airport Security Than Flip-Flops
Risky but chic.
-
Against All Logic, This Is the Stylish Boot Trend Fashion People Are Still Wearing in the Heat
Spotted on Camila Morrone and Kendall Jenner.
-
Amal Clooney Just Brought Back the Shoe Trend That's Been Losing Relevance for Years
Is it due for a resurgence?
-
25 Criminally Good Madewell Sale Finds That Fashion People Are Adding to Their Carts
Up to 60% off? Yes, please!
-
27 Incredibly Tempting Summer Picks From Nordstrom and Zara That Scream It Girl
Did I mention everything is under $150?