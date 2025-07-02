Alexa Chung Just Found a New Sandal Trend That Makes "Boring" Black Skirts Feel So Fresh

When the heat reaches its peak, as it has done over the past few days, my wardrobe narrows to a very tight edit of items that can keep up. This summer, the hero of my rotation has been a simple yet sophisticated black skirt.

Classic and endlessly versatile, the black skirt is a summer staple I reach for time and again. It delivers on polish, works for practically any occasion and pairs easily with the rest of my summer capsule. But I’ll admit—without the right supporting act, even the most timeless pieces, like my favourite black skirts, can start to feel a little… flat.

Luckily for me, and the many black skirts that reside in my collection, Alexa Chung has just introduced me to the new-season sandals trend that makes them feel so fresh. Eschewing the usual suspects (read: black leather flip-flops or minimalist slides), Chung gave her look a playful twist with an unexpected footwear choice—rope sandals.

Styling a pair of Miu Miu Rope Sandals (£660), with a slinky black skirt that cropped at her knees, Chung completed her high-summer look with a simple black bra and breezy cotton shirt layered on top.

Though rope sandals have been bubbling up for a while—thanks in part to Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2024 runway collection that introduced us to the trend a few years ago—their influence is peaking right now. Offering a breezy, tactile alternative to leather pairs, this emerging sandals trend is imbued with a playful undertone that feels more in line with a brighter summer mood.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Model wears Miu Miu brown rope sandals on the spring/summer 2024 runway.

While they're a natural pairing for your sleek black skirts, this chic summer trend also looks just as at home with a jeans or shorts pairing.

Read on to discover my edit of the best rope sandals below.

SHOP ROPE SANDALS HERE: