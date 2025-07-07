Fashion People Are Already Wearing Their Summer Minidresses With Autumn's New Shoe Trends

We might be basking in the height of summer right now, but I've noticed a small group of stylish dressers already casting their eyes towards autumn. Always one step ahead, the style set is beginning to signal the trends poised to define the new season—and this week, Elsa Hosk and Alexa Chung offered a sneak peek at two of the key shoe styles about to take the lead.

Wearing a jet-black cotton mini, Hosk sidestepped the season's ubiquitous flip-flops and jelly sandals in favour of a pair of leopard-print ballet flats. While it's a timeless motif I’ve long considered seasonless, leopard print really comes into its own during autumn. Perhaps for the way it easily complements rich seasonal tones like chocolate brown and burgundy, or its ability to add instant depth to a simple look, this playful motif adds richness to any ensemble. And this year, it’s set to be one of the defining prints of the season.

Chung, too, gave her breezy cotton dress an autumnal energy, swapping sandals for knee-high boots in sleek patent leather. The high-shine finish introduced texture and gloss, adding contrast to the otherwise soft and romantic outfit. Unlike matte leather, the patent finish imparted extra polish and dimension, making the look feel more directional. Layering on a boxy cream barn jacket—another key outerwear trend for the coming months—Chung has already mastered that tricky summer-to-autumn styling balance.

Of course, there are still a few weeks of warm weather to enjoy, but if you're already plotting your next-season wardrobe, scroll on to shop my edit of the best leopard-print ballet flats and patent knee-high boots to get ahead of the curve.

Shop Leopard-Print Ballet Flats and Patent Leather Knee-High Boots: