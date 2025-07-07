Fashion People Are Already Wearing Their Summer Minidresses With Autumn's New Shoe Trends
Leave it to Alexa Chung and Elsa Hosk to be a whole season ahead. Discover how the style set is already wearing autumn's key shoe trends.
We might be basking in the height of summer right now, but I've noticed a small group of stylish dressers already casting their eyes towards autumn. Always one step ahead, the style set is beginning to signal the trends poised to define the new season—and this week, Elsa Hosk and Alexa Chung offered a sneak peek at two of the key shoe styles about to take the lead.
Wearing a jet-black cotton mini, Hosk sidestepped the season's ubiquitous flip-flops and jelly sandals in favour of a pair of leopard-print ballet flats. While it's a timeless motif I’ve long considered seasonless, leopard print really comes into its own during autumn. Perhaps for the way it easily complements rich seasonal tones like chocolate brown and burgundy, or its ability to add instant depth to a simple look, this playful motif adds richness to any ensemble. And this year, it’s set to be one of the defining prints of the season.
Chung, too, gave her breezy cotton dress an autumnal energy, swapping sandals for knee-high boots in sleek patent leather. The high-shine finish introduced texture and gloss, adding contrast to the otherwise soft and romantic outfit. Unlike matte leather, the patent finish imparted extra polish and dimension, making the look feel more directional. Layering on a boxy cream barn jacket—another key outerwear trend for the coming months—Chung has already mastered that tricky summer-to-autumn styling balance.
Of course, there are still a few weeks of warm weather to enjoy, but if you're already plotting your next-season wardrobe, scroll on to shop my edit of the best leopard-print ballet flats and patent knee-high boots to get ahead of the curve.
Shop Leopard-Print Ballet Flats and Patent Leather Knee-High Boots:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
5 Flat Shoe Trends I Refuse To Wear During a Manhattan Summer, and the 5 I Can't Live Without
I'll walk a mile in these shoes.
-
Honestly? These 7 Summer Shoe Trends Feel a Little Dated
But these seven styles feel very 2025.
-
Black Skinny Pants Are Nice, But Another Skinny-Pant Trend Is Winning With Fashion People RN
Alexa Chung is one of them.
-
Kendall Jenner Wore Capris With the Only Shoe Trend Worse for Airport Security Than Flip-Flops
Risky but chic.
-
Amal Clooney Just Brought Back the Shoe Trend That's Been Losing Relevance for Years
Is it due for a resurgence?
-
Brace Yourself—This "Ugly" '90s Sandal Trend Jennifer Aniston Used to Wear Nonstop Is Officially Back
It's about time, if you ask me.
-
The Surprising Shoe Trend I Spotted Everywhere in European Airports
Now boarding: Open-toed sandals.
-
It Can't Just Be Me: Everyone With Good Taste Is Skipping Flats for These Anti-Trend Sandals
With jeans, shorts, and dresses.