Fashion People Are Already Wearing Their Summer Minidresses With Autumn's New Shoe Trends

Leave it to Alexa Chung and Elsa Hosk to be a whole season ahead. Discover how the style set is already wearing autumn's key shoe trends.

Alexa Chung and Elsa Hosk wear cotton minidress with patent leather knee high boots and leopard ballet flats.
(Image credit: @alexachung, @hoskelsa)
We might be basking in the height of summer right now, but I've noticed a small group of stylish dressers already casting their eyes towards autumn. Always one step ahead, the style set is beginning to signal the trends poised to define the new season—and this week, Elsa Hosk and Alexa Chung offered a sneak peek at two of the key shoe styles about to take the lead.

Wearing a jet-black cotton mini, Hosk sidestepped the season's ubiquitous flip-flops and jelly sandals in favour of a pair of leopard-print ballet flats. While it's a timeless motif I’ve long considered seasonless, leopard print really comes into its own during autumn. Perhaps for the way it easily complements rich seasonal tones like chocolate brown and burgundy, or its ability to add instant depth to a simple look, this playful motif adds richness to any ensemble. And this year, it’s set to be one of the defining prints of the season.

@hoskelsa walks outside wearing a black cotton minidress with leopard print ballet flats and oversized sunglasses.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Chung, too, gave her breezy cotton dress an autumnal energy, swapping sandals for knee-high boots in sleek patent leather. The high-shine finish introduced texture and gloss, adding contrast to the otherwise soft and romantic outfit. Unlike matte leather, the patent finish imparted extra polish and dimension, making the look feel more directional. Layering on a boxy cream barn jacket—another key outerwear trend for the coming months—Chung has already mastered that tricky summer-to-autumn styling balance.

Alexa Chung wears a white cotton minidress with a cream barn jacket and black knee-high heeled boots.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Of course, there are still a few weeks of warm weather to enjoy, but if you're already plotting your next-season wardrobe, scroll on to shop my edit of the best leopard-print ballet flats and patent knee-high boots to get ahead of the curve.

Shop Leopard-Print Ballet Flats and Patent Leather Knee-High Boots:

Mesh Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
H&M
Mesh Mary Jane Ballet Pumps

I really can't see these staying in stock for long.

Knee-High Boots
H&M
Knee-High Boots

Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.

Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats
& Other Stories
Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats

These also come in a sleek black style.

Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots
& Other Stories
Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots

Ninon Low Ballerinas - Leopard - Split Cowhide Leather - Sézane
Sezane
Ninon Low Ballerinas - Leopard - Split Cowhide Leather - Sézane

The Slim Leather Knee-High-Boots
Toteme
The Slim Leather Knee-High-Boots

The small kitten heel adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.

Leopard-Print Pony Hair Ballet Flats
COS
Leopard-Print Pony Hair Ballet Flats

The pony hair finish gives these such an elevated edge.

Lauren 70 Patent Leather Knee-High Boots
Saint Laurent
Lauren 70 Patent Leather Knee-High Boots

Style these with a cotton mini or pair with a structure skirt.

Leather Ballerinas – Black – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Leather Ballerinas – Black – Women – Arket Gb

Patent Block Heel Knee Boots
Charles & Keith
Patent Block Heel Knee Boots

Shop these while they're on sale.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

