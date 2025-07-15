Anyone Under 5’ 4” Knows This Shorts-and-Shoe Combination Always Looks Elevated

Dressing for summer is rarely straightforward, but if you’re under 5' 4", navigating the season’s swishy dresses and sweeping skirts can feel especially challenging. With comfort and ease all high on the agenda, locking in a few go-to outfit formulas is key and, this week, actor Bel Powley just reminded me of one of the chicest.

Skipping dresses and skirts entirely, Powley stepped out for an afternoon at Wimbledon in a petite-friendly take on summer tailoring. Elongating her 5' 2" frame, Powley's look began with a crisp cotton shirt in a soft blue hue, creating a classic and versatile base which she elevated by opting for a knee-grazing pair of high-waisted Bermuda shorts in a vivid poppy red.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Bel Powley: ME+EM Italian Cotton Oversized Shirt (£185), ME+EM Pop Colour Tailored Bermuda Short (£175), ME+EM Reversible Belt (£95), Tory Burch Chain Leather Pumps (£250), Fendi Spy Leather Bag (£2650)

To finish the look, Powley added a pair of sleek pointed-toe Tory Burch heels, the sharp silhouette of which subtly elongated her legs, especially when paired with the lengthening effect of the high-rise shorts, creating a silhouette that felt clean and cleverly proportioned.

This is a trick my petite colleague, deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger, also swears by. "Any time I wear a hemline above my knees, I tend to opt for a pointed toe shoe to finish off the look," she says. "I find they help to give my legs an elongated visual appearance, which I find particularly appealing as it helps level out my longer back, short leg frame."

While Powley’s look nodded to several key summer trends—the Bermuda shorts, the butter-yellow handbag, the powder-blue shirt—it also carried a sense of timelessness that makes it feel like a formula worth returning to summer after summer.

If you're after an easy, elegant outfit to lean on in the heat, consider this your cue. Scroll on to shop Powley’s look and discover the best Bermuda shorts and pointed-toe heels to recreate the silhouette for yourself.

Shop Bel Powley's Outfit:

ME+EM Italian Cotton Oversized Shirt £185 SHOP NOW This fresh shade of pale blue is one of my favourite colours to wear throughout the summer months. ME+EM Pop Colour Tailored Bermuda Short £175 SHOP NOW Style with strappy sandals or pair with a point-toe heels à la Powley. ME+EM Reversible Belt £95 SHOP NOW Style this over Bermuda shorts or layer it over a simple slip dress. Tory Burch Chain Leather Pumps £500 £250 SHOP NOW Shop these while they're on sale. Fendi Spy Leather Bag £2650 SHOP NOW The butter yellow colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Shop Long Shorts and Pointed-Toe Shoes: