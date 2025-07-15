Anyone Under 5’ 4” Knows This Shorts-and-Shoe Combination Always Looks Elevated

Dressing for summer is rarely straightforward, but if you’re under 5' 4", navigating the season’s swishy dresses and sweeping skirts can feel especially challenging. With comfort and ease all high on the agenda, locking in a few go-to outfit formulas is key and, this week, actor Bel Powley just reminded me of one of the chicest.

Skipping dresses and skirts entirely, Powley stepped out for an afternoon at Wimbledon in a petite-friendly take on summer tailoring. Elongating her 5' 2" frame, Powley's look began with a crisp cotton shirt in a soft blue hue, creating a classic and versatile base which she elevated by opting for a knee-grazing pair of high-waisted Bermuda shorts in a vivid poppy red.

On Bel Powley: ME+EM Italian Cotton Oversized Shirt (£185), ME+EM Pop Colour Tailored Bermuda Short (£175), ME+EM Reversible Belt (£95), Tory Burch Chain Leather Pumps (£250), Fendi Spy Leather Bag (£2650)

To finish the look, Powley added a pair of sleek pointed-toe Tory Burch heels, the sharp silhouette of which subtly elongated her legs, especially when paired with the lengthening effect of the high-rise shorts, creating a silhouette that felt clean and cleverly proportioned.

This is a trick my petite colleague, deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger, also swears by. "Any time I wear a hemline above my knees, I tend to opt for a pointed toe shoe to finish off the look," she says. "I find they help to give my legs an elongated visual appearance, which I find particularly appealing as it helps level out my longer back, short leg frame."

While Powley’s look nodded to several key summer trends—the Bermuda shorts, the butter-yellow handbag, the powder-blue shirt—it also carried a sense of timelessness that makes it feel like a formula worth returning to summer after summer.

If you're after an easy, elegant outfit to lean on in the heat, consider this your cue. Scroll on to shop Powley’s look and discover the best Bermuda shorts and pointed-toe heels to recreate the silhouette for yourself.

Shop Bel Powley's Outfit:

Italian Cotton Oversized Shirt
ME+EM
Italian Cotton Oversized Shirt

This fresh shade of pale blue is one of my favourite colours to wear throughout the summer months.

Pop Colour Tailored Bermuda Short
ME+EM
Pop Colour Tailored Bermuda Short

Style with strappy sandals or pair with a point-toe heels à la Powley.

Reversible Belt
ME+EM
Reversible Belt

Style this over Bermuda shorts or layer it over a simple slip dress.

Chain Leather Pumps
Tory Burch
Chain Leather Pumps

Shop these while they're on sale.

Fendi Spy Smallyellow Leather Bag
Fendi
Spy Leather Bag

The butter yellow colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Shop Long Shorts and Pointed-Toe Shoes:

Bermuda Shorts With Darts and Belt
Zara
Bermuda Shorts With Darts and Belt

These also come in four other shades.

Patent Heeled Shoes - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Patent Heeled Shoes

The glossy patent finish gives these such an elevated edge.

Linen Blend Lya Bermuda Shorts
Hush
Linen Blend Lya Bermuda Shorts

These come in regular and short lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.

Leather Pointed Shoes 50th Anniversary
Zara
Leather Pointed Shoes 50th Anniversary

Honestly, these look more expansive than they actually are.

Tailored Wide-Leg Shorts
COS
Tailored Wide-Leg Shorts

Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.

Nour Heeled Slingback
Reformation
Nour Heeled Slingback

Don't wait—these are on their way to selling out.

Topshop Tailored Longline Pull on Shorts in Red
Topshop
Tailored Longline Shorts

Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation.

Saba Buckled Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps
AEYDE
Saba Buckled Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps

The slingback detailing adds a sleek point of interest as well as light support.

Striped Linen-Blend Bermuda Shorts - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Striped Linen-Blend Bermuda Shorts

Style with the matching blouse or pair with a boxy shirt.

Anok Patent-Leather Point-Toe Pumps
Amina Muaddi
Anok Patent-Leather Point-Toe Pumps

These also come in a rich burgundy shade.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

