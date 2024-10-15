As a Who What Wear editor, I study what European girls are wearing all day every day, and something I've noticed is that they love flat shoes. The reasons why are fairly obvious—many European cities are very walkable, but the road conditions aren't always ideal (think old, cracked sidewalks, hills, and cobblestone streets). While ballet flats and Mary Janes are obvious European-girl favourites, I've noticed a few other styles they're gravitating toward lately that are considerably fresher (not that Mary Janes and ballet flats are going anywhere).

From the luxe trainer trend they're favouring to the specific loafer colour that's dominating across the pond, these European-girl flats would make great fall shoe purchases no matter where you reside. And in case you are in the market for a new pair of flats, I searched the internet high and low and found the best bets for each trend. Keep scrolling to shop them so we can all catch up with the fashion girls in Europe.

7 Flat Shoe Trends Everyone Is Wearing in Europe:

1. Brown Loafers

Style Notes: Sorry, black loafers. Brown is the new It colour for shoes, and European girls are fully on board. They lend a rich, elegant quality to any outfit they're paired with.

Shop Brown Loafers:

Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer £268 SHOP NOW A fresh alternative to black.

MANGO Leather Loafers £90 SHOP NOW I can't believe these are from the high-street.

Reiss Adina Suede and Leather Cleated Loafers £148 SHOP NOW How cool is this suede pair?

2. Leopard-Print Flats

Style Notes: All things leopard print are huge in Europe this season, and that includes footwear. A pair of sleek flats is the perfect way to wear the trend.

Shop Leopard-Print Flats:

& Other Stories Classic Leather Loafers £125 SHOP NOW The leopard-print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

ZARA Animal Print Leather Ballerinas £56 SHOP NOW So easy to style.

Toteme The Everyday Flat Leopard £550 SHOP NOW If you prefer a square toe.

3. Suede Sneakers

Style Notes: If you want to be comfortable and look chic, a pair of suede sneakers will lend the luxe look you desire. European influencers are embracing designer styles from Miu Miu and Dries Van Noten.

Shop Suede Sneakers

DRIES VAN NOTEN Panelled Suede Sneakers £360 SHOP NOW These have such a retro feel to them.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Japan Suede and Textured-Leather Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW A pair to go with everything.

VEJA Campo Suede Sneakers £125 SHOP NOW Veja is a fashion-person favourite.

4. Pointed-Toe Slingbacks

Style Notes: Pointed-toe slingbacks are so wildly elegant that you may never feel the need to wear heels again.

Shop Pointed-Toe Slingbacks:

Vagabond Shoemakers Hermine Shoes £100 SHOP NOW Simple, but so very effective.

Massimo Dutti Slingback Ballet Flats With Pointed Toe £100 SHOP NOW This cream pair looks so elegant.

GANNI Leopard Satin Feminine Buckle Ballerinas £325 SHOP NOW Tick off two trends in one.

5. Riding Boots

Style Notes: If English-countryside chic is the aesthetic you're going for, your next purchase should be a pair of riding boots. (Bonus points given for wearing them with a barn jacket.)

Shop Riding Boots:

COS Leather Riding Boots £270 SHOP NOW Wear with skirts, dresses and trousers alike.

Mango Leather boots with decorative buckle £160 SHOP NOW Imagine this tan pair with a classic denim midi skirt.

& Other Stories Leather Riding Boots £295 SHOP NOW You'll get so much wear out of these.

6. Boat Shoes

Style Notes: Thanks in large part to Miu Miu, boat shoes are having a moment. The loafer-adjacent style lends a casual, preppy vibe to an outfit.

Shop Boat Shoes:

Bed Stu Overboard Boat Shoes £128 SHOP NOW I love the contrast lace on this pair.

Christian Louboutin Gerockel Leather Boat Shoes £870 SHOP NOW This white pair is a great way to freshen up your autumn outfits.

Timberland Heritage Noreen Boat Shoes £180 SHOP NOW These will go with everything.

7. Mesh Flats

Style Notes: Mesh flats continue to be very popular among European girls, who often pair them with skirts.

Shop Mesh Flats:

Arket Mesh Ballerinas £139 SHOP NOW I love how these are styled.

& Other Stories Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats £110 SHOP NOW Use these to show off your autumn pedicure.