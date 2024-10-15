7 Flat-Shoe Trends Everyone Is Wearing in Europe
As a Who What Wear editor, I study what European girls are wearing all day every day, and something I've noticed is that they love flat shoes. The reasons why are fairly obvious—many European cities are very walkable, but the road conditions aren't always ideal (think old, cracked sidewalks, hills, and cobblestone streets). While ballet flats and Mary Janes are obvious European-girl favourites, I've noticed a few other styles they're gravitating toward lately that are considerably fresher (not that Mary Janes and ballet flats are going anywhere).
From the luxe trainer trend they're favouring to the specific loafer colour that's dominating across the pond, these European-girl flats would make great fall shoe purchases no matter where you reside. And in case you are in the market for a new pair of flats, I searched the internet high and low and found the best bets for each trend. Keep scrolling to shop them so we can all catch up with the fashion girls in Europe.
7 Flat Shoe Trends Everyone Is Wearing in Europe:
1. Brown Loafers
Style Notes: Sorry, black loafers. Brown is the new It colour for shoes, and European girls are fully on board. They lend a rich, elegant quality to any outfit they're paired with.
Shop Brown Loafers:
2. Leopard-Print Flats
Style Notes: All things leopard print are huge in Europe this season, and that includes footwear. A pair of sleek flats is the perfect way to wear the trend.
Shop Leopard-Print Flats:
The leopard-print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
3. Suede Sneakers
Style Notes: If you want to be comfortable and look chic, a pair of suede sneakers will lend the luxe look you desire. European influencers are embracing designer styles from Miu Miu and Dries Van Noten.
Shop Suede Sneakers
4. Pointed-Toe Slingbacks
Style Notes: Pointed-toe slingbacks are so wildly elegant that you may never feel the need to wear heels again.
Shop Pointed-Toe Slingbacks:
5. Riding Boots
Style Notes: If English-countryside chic is the aesthetic you're going for, your next purchase should be a pair of riding boots. (Bonus points given for wearing them with a barn jacket.)
Shop Riding Boots:
6. Boat Shoes
Style Notes: Thanks in large part to Miu Miu, boat shoes are having a moment. The loafer-adjacent style lends a casual, preppy vibe to an outfit.
Shop Boat Shoes:
This white pair is a great way to freshen up your autumn outfits.
7. Mesh Flats
Style Notes: Mesh flats continue to be very popular among European girls, who often pair them with skirts.
Shop Mesh Flats:
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
