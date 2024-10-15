7 Flat-Shoe Trends Everyone Is Wearing in Europe

As a Who What Wear editor, I study what European girls are wearing all day every day, and something I've noticed is that they love flat shoes. The reasons why are fairly obvious—many European cities are very walkable, but the road conditions aren't always ideal (think old, cracked sidewalks, hills, and cobblestone streets). While ballet flats and Mary Janes are obvious European-girl favourites, I've noticed a few other styles they're gravitating toward lately that are considerably fresher (not that Mary Janes and ballet flats are going anywhere).

From the luxe trainer trend they're favouring to the specific loafer colour that's dominating across the pond, these European-girl flats would make great fall shoe purchases no matter where you reside. And in case you are in the market for a new pair of flats, I searched the internet high and low and found the best bets for each trend. Keep scrolling to shop them so we can all catch up with the fashion girls in Europe.

1. Brown Loafers

Annabel Rosendahl wearing jeans and brown loafers

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: Sorry, black loafers. Brown is the new It colour for shoes, and European girls are fully on board. They lend a rich, elegant quality to any outfit they're paired with.

Shop Brown Loafers:

Agathea Chunky Loafer
Reformation
Agathea Chunky Loafer

A fresh alternative to black.

Leather Loafers
MANGO
Leather Loafers

I can't believe these are from the high-street.

Adina Suede and Leather Cleated Loafers
Reiss
Adina Suede and Leather Cleated Loafers

How cool is this suede pair?

2. Leopard-Print Flats

Anouk Yve wearing a coat and leopard-print flats

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: All things leopard print are huge in Europe this season, and that includes footwear. A pair of sleek flats is the perfect way to wear the trend.

Shop Leopard-Print Flats:

Classic Leather Loafers
& Other Stories
Classic Leather Loafers

The leopard-print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Animal Print Leather Ballerinas
ZARA
Animal Print Leather Ballerinas

So easy to style.

Toteme, The Everyday Flat Leopard
Toteme
The Everyday Flat Leopard

If you prefer a square toe.

3. Suede Sneakers

Emili Sindlev wearing suede Miu Miu x NB sneakers

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Style Notes: If you want to be comfortable and look chic, a pair of suede sneakers will lend the luxe look you desire. European influencers are embracing designer styles from Miu Miu and Dries Van Noten.

Shop Suede Sneakers

Panelled Suede Sneakers
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Panelled Suede Sneakers

These have such a retro feel to them.

Japan Suede and Textured-Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Japan Suede and Textured-Leather Sneakers

A pair to go with everything.

Campo Suede Sneakers
VEJA
Campo Suede Sneakers

Veja is a fashion-person favourite.

4. Pointed-Toe Slingbacks

Sylvie Mus wearing a white turtleneck and black skirt

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Pointed-toe slingbacks are so wildly elegant that you may never feel the need to wear heels again.

Shop Pointed-Toe Slingbacks:

Vagabond Shoemakers, Hermine Shoes
Vagabond Shoemakers
Hermine Shoes

Simple, but so very effective.

Slingback Ballet Flats With Pointed Toe
Massimo Dutti
Slingback Ballet Flats With Pointed Toe

This cream pair looks so elegant.

GANNI, Leopard Satin Feminine Buckle Ballerinas
GANNI
Leopard Satin Feminine Buckle Ballerinas

Tick off two trends in one.

5. Riding Boots

Amaka Hamelijnck wearing riding boots

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: If English-countryside chic is the aesthetic you're going for, your next purchase should be a pair of riding boots. (Bonus points given for wearing them with a barn jacket.)

Shop Riding Boots:

Leather Riding Boots
COS
Leather Riding Boots

Wear with skirts, dresses and trousers alike.

Mango, Leather boots with decorative buckle
Mango
Leather boots with decorative buckle

Imagine this tan pair with a classic denim midi skirt.

Leather Riding Boots
& Other Stories
Leather Riding Boots

You'll get so much wear out of these.

6. Boat Shoes

Linda Tol wearing a pink sweater and boat shoes

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Style Notes: Thanks in large part to Miu Miu, boat shoes are having a moment. The loafer-adjacent style lends a casual, preppy vibe to an outfit.

Shop Boat Shoes:

Overboard Boat Shoes
Bed Stu
Overboard Boat Shoes

I love the contrast lace on this pair.

Gerockel Leather Boat Shoes
Christian Louboutin
Gerockel Leather Boat Shoes

This white pair is a great way to freshen up your autumn outfits.

Timberland Heritage Noreen Boat Shoes in Brown Full Grain Leather
Timberland
Heritage Noreen Boat Shoes

These will go with everything.

7. Mesh Flats

Anne Laure-Mais wearing red mesh flats

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: Mesh flats continue to be very popular among European girls, who often pair them with skirts.

Shop Mesh Flats:

Mesh Ballerinas
Arket
Mesh Ballerinas

I love how these are styled.

Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
& Other Stories
Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

Use these to show off your autumn pedicure.

Mesh Ballerinas With Bow
ZARA
Mesh Ballerinas With Bow

The bows are so cute!

