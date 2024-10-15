Of All the Flat Shoes You Can Wear With Jeans, These 5 Look the Chicest (In My Humble Opinion)

My jeans preferences have changed drastically through the years—from the skinny pairs I wore religiously ten or so years ago, to the straight-leg styles that dominated since and, more recently, my appreciation for wide-leg and horseshoe silhouettes. Regardless of what I've been embracing, one question I keep coming back to is: What are the best flat shoes to pair with jeans? It seems I’m not alone, as I’ve noticed an increase in searches around this very topic in the past few weeks since autumn really kicked into gear. Of course, jeans are the ultimate wardrobe staple whatever the time of year, but finding the right footwear to complement them can be tricky, especially if you’re aiming for comfort without sacrificing style.

Fortunately, my feed is brimming with fresh ideas for flat shoe and jeans combinations that work for every occasion. Whether you're running errands, heading to brunch, or simply dressing for a casual day at the office, there are endless ways to keep your look polished while staying comfortable. Now, while I think just about any flat shoe works with jeans, there are five that I think match especially well with them.

So, scroll on to discover the best flat shoes to wear with jeans, whether you're styling straight-leg, cropped, or wide-leg denim.

The 5 Best Flat Shoes to Wear With Jeans

1. Ballet Pumps

Style Notes: Ballet flats work to add a pretty twist to casual denim, making them feel dresser in the process. While you could opt for a mary jane complete with vamp strap, this detail will be lost under many styles of jeans. Instead, I always wear classic ballet flats with my denim for a cleaner finish.

Shop Jeans

Arket Cloud Low Loose Jeans £97 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a slouchy-fit jean, this Arket pair is the style to invest in, according to our editors who wear them daily.

Shop the Shoe

AEYDE Delfina Suede Ballet Flats £270 SHOP NOW

ZARA Suede Ballet Flats £50 SHOP NOW

Flattered Flattered Bodil Leather Ballerina Pumps, Black £175 SHOP NOW

Mango Leather Ballet Flats £50 SHOP NOW

2. Suede Clogs

Style Notes: Depending on the wash of my jeans, I can often find leather—especially black leather—can feel a bit harsh against my lighter pairs. When this occurs, try defaulting to a soft suede shoe, such as a Birkenstock clog, in a beige, tan or even brown hue.

Shop Jeans

ZARA Z1975 Flared High-Waist Jeans £28 SHOP NOW Flares give any outfit fashionable appeal.

Shop the Shoe

John Lewis John Lewis Lindos Suede Closed Toe Footbed Mule Sandals £55 SHOP NOW

ZARA Split Leather Clogs With Appliqués £60 SHOP NOW

BIRKENSTOCK Boston Suede Clogs £120 SHOP NOW

ME + EM Suede Clog £250 SHOP NOW

3. Sleek Loafers

Style Notes: Loafers are a key staple in the footwear collections of fashion people thanks to their ability to make everything you pair them with look more polished. And the same goes for jeans. I can't think of a more iconic duo when it comes to denim and shoe combinations, save perhaps for the next option on the list...

Shop Jeans

Autograph High Waisted Flared Jeans £55 SHOP NOW Deep indigo tones are a huge jeans trend this season.

Shop the Shoe

Gucci Jordaan Leather Loafers SHOP NOW

AEYDE Tom Snake-Effect Leather Loafers £415 SHOP NOW

John Lewis Geranium Leather Snaffle Trim Loafers £85 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Suede Loafers £50 SHOP NOW

4. Classic Trainers

Style Notes: If a casual jeans ensemble is what you seek, then lean into their laidback feel with a pair of trainers. Again, just about any trainer works with jeans, but right now it's more streamlined, neutral-toned trainers that the style set are wearing with their favourite blues this season.

Shop Jeans

Reformation Cary Cuffed High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans £168 SHOP NOW Deliberate turn ups always look cool, but of course you can do this yourself with any long jean.

Shop the Shoe

VEJA Volley Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £110 SHOP NOW

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Country Og Leather Sneakers £85 SHOP NOW

ALOHAS Tb.490 Rife Panelled Leather Sneakers £150 SHOP NOW

Loewe Flow Runner in Nylon and Suede £595 SHOP NOW

5. Something Statement

Style Notes: Jeans often act as a blank or, at the very least, a neutral canvas for fancier or more statement pieces—you need only consider the wildly popular combination of jeans and a nice top to know this to be true. This is why jeans make for the ideal accompaniment to bolder flat shoe trends. From leopard print to oversized studding, there are plenty of pairs that fall into that category this season.

Shop Jeans

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Miro Barrel-Leg Recycled Jeans £340 SHOP NOW Between the horseshoe shape and light wash, these jeans feel so fresh.

Shop the Shoe

& Other Stories Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats £125 SHOP NOW

ZARA Studded Leather Ballet Flats £60 SHOP NOW

GIANVITO ROSSI Carla Leather-Trimmed Tweed Mary Jane Ballet Flats £600 SHOP NOW