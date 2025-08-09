This Fresh Autumn Shoe Trend Will Fool Anyone Into Thinking You’re a Rich Girl

Autumn might still be a few weeks away, but if you're anything like me—or most fashion people I know—you're already feeling the itch for a styling refresh. After a summer of swishy dresses and easy tank tops, I’m starting to crave the structure and edge that comes with cooler-weather dressing. But with temperatures still leaning warm, I’m easing into the new season one step at a time—literally—by switching up my footwear.
First to go into storage? The strappy sandals I’ve lived in for months. In their place, I’m reaching for a transitional favourite: suede boat shoes. Lighter than their leather equivalents but still offering full coverage, they’re the ideal in-between shoe—not too heavy, but substantial enough to signal a shift in season.
Their soft, supple texture adds a gentle polish to every kind of outfit. Whether paired with breezy linen shorts or trusty denim cut-offs, they instantly smarten up a look without feeling overly formal. And as we inch closer to true autumn, they work just as effortlessly with longline trousers or relaxed jeans.
With their rounded toe, lace-up detail, and loafer-adjacent silhouette, suede boat shoes bring an air of sophistication, while feeling less predictable than the loafers we've stomped in for seasons. Their connection with boating, which we all know isn't the most affordable pastime a person can enjoy, makes boat shoes feel like a luxury item, no matter what you spent on them or which brand they come from. So, if you want to look richer than you are for the season ahead (or if you genuinely are rich and have the taste to match) this is the shoe trend for you.
Whichever camp you fall into, there's a suede boat shoe for you. Plenty of brands are backing the silhouette, from H&M with its soft, light brown style to Miu Miu’s soon-to-sell-out deeper-hued pair.
So, if you're looking to freshen up your wardrobe ahead of autumn in a considered way, this your first step. Keep scrolling to shop the chicest suede boat shoes of the season.
Shop Suede Boat Shoes:
H&M
Leather Driving Loafers
Shop these while they're on sale.
Free People
Yachting Day Boat Shoes
These also come in 11 other colours!
Reformation
Annette Moccasin
Style these with denim shorts or pair with slouchy jeans.
Boden
Boat Shoes-Tan
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Arket
Suede Moccasin Loafers
In a dark brown shade, these are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Massimo Dutti
Gathered Split Suede Loafers
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.
Miu Miu
Faded Unlined Suede Loafers
These elegant suede boat shoes are a fashion person's favourites.
Sandro Paris
Suede Boat Shoes
Style these without socks for a casual, preppy look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.