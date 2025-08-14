When Bella Hadid shares a sneak peek inside her makeup bag, you best believe I'm trying out every product she recommends, especially when it comes to foundation. One look at the star's Instagram and you'll see that her skin is practically glowing. I've been dying to know what she uses to achieve this radiant finish. As it turns out, it's not a foundation at all. It's actually a tinted moisturiser from none other than Clinique.
In a recent TikTok video, Bella filmed herself getting ready in the car and could be seen using the Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator. "What I just found recently, which I love, is this from Clinique. It's a really good tinted moisturiser," she says in the clip. After applying the product with her hands, she says, "I don't even wear foundation over this. We look like we just went to the beach!"
Like any good beauty editor, I decided to try out the product myself to see if it would live up to the hype. As it turns out, it's just as good as Bella claims. Check out my full review below...
Clinique is known and loved for its skincare products, so it's no surprise that this tinted moisturiser has a whole heap of skincare benefits. Designed with both dry and oily skin types in mind, the oil-free formula is packed with hyaluronic acid and activated aloe water, helping to keep the skin looking plump and naturally dewy for up to 12 hours of wear. Thanks to the formula, I also think this product would be an ideal tinted moisturiser for mature skin.
It's a great option for summer as it's both sweat and humidity-resistant. Plus, the natural-looking finish is the perfect mix between matte and glowy, adding a sheer hint of colour to enhance your complexion.
The Shades
I would love to give this product a 10/10, as the formula itself is so impressive, but sadly, the shades do let it down slightly. There are five shades on offer, ranging from Very Light to Medium Deep, and each option contains Mimetic-Shade™ technology to blend flawlessly with a range of skin tones. While the shade Very Light worked well for my skin tone, it would be great to see a wider range of shades in the future, and it would also be great to see a larger selection of shades for deep skin tones.
The Application
Although Bella applies the product with her hands, I decided to use a foundation brush to apply the tinted moisturiser to my skin. While some skin tints can look slightly cakey on me, this blended in like an absolute dream. In fact, I would say that this feels more like a luxurious moisturiser with a very slight hint of colour, compared to other base products I have tried, where the skincare elements can feel like an afterthought.
The Result
Junior beauty editor, Grace Lindsay, after testing the Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator SPF 25.
I have to say, I am impressed with this product. I thought it would be like all other tinted moisturisers I have tried, but straight after applying it, I could tell that this formula had been designed with skincare in mind. Not only that, but it's one of the only tinted moisturisers I have tried that gives a more naturally dewy-looking finish. As someone with both dry and oily skin, I often have to opt for hydrating base products that can leave me looking a little more radiant than I would like, but this gives me that healthy-looking, lit-from-within glow that makes it look as if my diet consists of lemon water and green juice (when in reality it's more like diet coke and coffee). Bella, if you're reading, I owe you big time for this recommendation. And Clinique, if you're also reading, please diversify the shade offering.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.