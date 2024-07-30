5 "Dated" Denim Trends I'm Pushing to the Back of My Wardrobe Before Autumn Arrives

I know that we're still deep in swimsuit season, but the reality is that summer will soon be wrapping up, and now is the time to start at least thinking about what we might want to add to our autumn wardrobes. But in my case, before I can add a single thing to my rotation, I must do some organising, starting with my denim collection.

Once the weather cools off, I wear jeans almost every day. Because of this, my denim collection is pretty expansive, but I often forget which pairs are in my stacks of jeans and end up just wearing whatever is on top. I'm determined to change this and tackle those piles before September rolls around.

The truth is denim is timeless, but like every other type of clothing, trends emerge and lead me to prioritise certain styles over others. This is why I'm not throwing anything out, but rather storing them away for when I want to wear them again. And since I work in fashion, I have a good idea of what those trends are on their way (or have been) out, so you're in good hands.



Keep scrolling to see which "dated" denim trends I'll be packing away and shop the ones I'm planning on replacing them with before September arrives.

Shop the Denim Trends I'll Be Adding to My Wardrobe for Autumn:

1. Adding: Barrel-Leg Jeans

Pulling: Mom Jeans

Style Notes: Given how popular mom jeans were several years ago, it was once hard to believe that they'd ever fall out of favour, but the trend just isn't as fresh as it once was by any measure. But fast forward to 2024 and perhaps the freshest denim trend we have is barrel jeans. Pretty much every cool brand is co-signing this of-the-moment style.

Shop Barrel-Leg Jeans:

Agolde + NET SUSTAIN Luna cropped high-rise barrel-leg jeans £320 SHOP NOW The side stitching on this pair is so elevated.

We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans £88 SHOP NOW These come in so many different washes.

COS Arch Jeans £85 SHOP NOW A darker wash always looks so elegant.

& Other Stories Cropped Barrel-Leg Jeans £87 SHOP NOW This pair will wear well with all of the neutrals in your wardrobe.

Whistles Petite Authentic Barrel Leg Jean £95 SHOP NOW White jeans are not just for summer.

2. Adding: Low-Rise Baggy Jeans

Pulling: Low-Rise Skinny Jeans

Style Notes: While low-rise jeans continue their reign at the top, it's the type of low-rise jeans that are key. I strongly advise avoiding the dated low-rise skinny jeans and instead shopping for low-rise baggy jeans. They're still as cool as ever and are the celebrity-favourite denim trend, hands down.

Shop Low-Rise Baggy Jeans:

H&M Baggy Wide Low Jeans £38 SHOP NOW I love this double denim look.

Abercrombie & Fitch Low-Rise Washed Black Baggy Jeans £40 SHOP NOW These come in 3 different lengths.

bershka Low waist baggy jeans £36 SHOP NOW This grey wash has such a '90s feel to it.

SLVRLAKE Lexi Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £335 SHOP NOW The perfect everyday jean.

EB Denim Low Rise Baggy £271 SHOP NOW These would look so good paired with black boots.

3. Adding: Dark Denim Jeans

Pulling: Ripped Jeans

Style Notes: Ultra-casual ripped jeans don't suit the elegant aesthetic that fashion has taken on this year, but the trend that undoubtedly does is dark denim. The inkiest of washes works beautifully for both day and night.

Shop Dark Denim Jeans:

GANNI Dark Blue Stary Jeans £225 SHOP NOW Ganni has some of the coolest denim on the market at the moment.

M&S Collection Sienna Supersoft Straight Leg Jeans £33 SHOP NOW M&S does high-quality denim at such an affordable price.

DARKPARK Iris paperbag wide-leg jeans £480 SHOP NOW So chic!

Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans £168 SHOP NOW Reformation doesn't only do great dresses.

Reiss Lyle Wide Leg Jeans £138 SHOP NOW I love the slouchier fit of these.

4. Adding: Capri Jeans

Pulling: Cropped Jeans

Style Notes: This might be a controversial statement, but cropped jeans aren't it right now. I'm sure they'll make a comeback eventually, but for now, people are favouring full-length, puddle, and the latest on the scene—capri jeans. My advice is to shop for a slim-fit pair and wear them with heels.

Shop Capri Jeans:

MANGO Straight-Fit Capri Jeans £36 SHOP NOW The wash on this pair is so cool.

ASOS DESIGN Asos Design Capri Jeans in Clean Black £24 SHOP NOW Wear with ballet flats or slingback mules.

Reformation Lucy High Rise Capri Jeans £148 SHOP NOW French-girl approved.

Still Here The Capri £242 SHOP NOW The white pair is so classy.

Pull & Bear Mid-rise capri jeans £30 SHOP NOW Capris also look great with sandals in high summer.

5. High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Pulling: Skinny Flared Jeans

Style Notes: Flared jeans have tried very hard to become a trend again in recent seasons, but the public just isn't catching on yet. If you want to look both classic and forward, get a pair of high-rise wide-leg jeans instead.

Shop High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans:

DARKPARK Lisa wide-leg jeans £525 SHOP NOW This pair comes with a detachable gold chain.

ZARA Trf Wide-Leg High-Waist Jeans £36 SHOP NOW Wide-leg jeans will act as the basis for so many of your outfits.

Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans £168 SHOP NOW This brown pair is just as versatile as black.

Whistles Wide Leg High Waist Jean £119 SHOP NOW i have these and they're so comfortable.