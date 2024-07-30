5 "Dated" Denim Trends I'm Pushing to the Back of My Wardrobe Before Autumn Arrives

Allyson Payer
By
published
in Features

I know that we're still deep in swimsuit season, but the reality is that summer will soon be wrapping up, and now is the time to start at least thinking about what we might want to add to our autumn wardrobes. But in my case, before I can add a single thing to my rotation, I must do some organising, starting with my denim collection.

Once the weather cools off, I wear jeans almost every day. Because of this, my denim collection is pretty expansive, but I often forget which pairs are in my stacks of jeans and end up just wearing whatever is on top. I'm determined to change this and tackle those piles before September rolls around.

The truth is denim is timeless, but like every other type of clothing, trends emerge and lead me to prioritise certain styles over others. This is why I'm not throwing anything out, but rather storing them away for when I want to wear them again. And since I work in fashion, I have a good idea of what those trends are on their way (or have been) out, so you're in good hands.

Keep scrolling to see which "dated" denim trends I'll be packing away and shop the ones I'm planning on replacing them with before September arrives.

1. Adding: Barrel-Leg Jeans

Pulling: Mom Jeans

Style Notes: Given how popular mom jeans were several years ago, it was once hard to believe that they'd ever fall out of favour, but the trend just isn't as fresh as it once was by any measure. But fast forward to 2024 and perhaps the freshest denim trend we have is barrel jeans. Pretty much every cool brand is co-signing this of-the-moment style.

Woman wearing white barrel-leg jeans

(Image credit: @anna_laplaca)

Shop Barrel-Leg Jeans:

Agolde, + NET SUSTAIN Luna cropped high-rise barrel-leg jeans
Agolde
+ NET SUSTAIN Luna cropped high-rise barrel-leg jeans

The side stitching on this pair is so elevated.

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
We The Free
Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

These come in so many different washes.

COS, Arch Jeans - Tapered
COS
Arch Jeans

A darker wash always looks so elegant.

Cropped Barrel-Leg Jeans
& Other Stories
Cropped Barrel-Leg Jeans

This pair will wear well with all of the neutrals in your wardrobe.

Petite Authentic Barrel Leg Jean
Whistles
Petite Authentic Barrel Leg Jean

White jeans are not just for summer.

2. Adding: Low-Rise Baggy Jeans

Pulling: Low-Rise Skinny Jeans

Style Notes: While low-rise jeans continue their reign at the top, it's the type of low-rise jeans that are key. I strongly advise avoiding the dated low-rise skinny jeans and instead shopping for low-rise baggy jeans. They're still as cool as ever and are the celebrity-favourite denim trend, hands down.

Woman taking a mirror selfie in baggy jeans

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Shop Low-Rise Baggy Jeans:

Baggy Wide Low Jeans
H&M
Baggy Wide Low Jeans

I love this double denim look.

Low-Rise Washed Black Baggy Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
Low-Rise Washed Black Baggy Jeans

These come in 3 different lengths.

bershka, Low waist baggy jeans
bershka
Low waist baggy jeans

This grey wash has such a '90s feel to it.

Lexi Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
SLVRLAKE
Lexi Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

The perfect everyday jean.

Low Rise Baggy
EB Denim
Low Rise Baggy

These would look so good paired with black boots.

3. Adding: Dark Denim Jeans

Pulling: Ripped Jeans

Style Notes: Ultra-casual ripped jeans don't suit the elegant aesthetic that fashion has taken on this year, but the trend that undoubtedly does is dark denim. The inkiest of washes works beautifully for both day and night.

Woman wearing a black top and dark denim jeans

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop Dark Denim Jeans:

Dark Blue Stary Jeans
GANNI
Dark Blue Stary Jeans

Ganni has some of the coolest denim on the market at the moment.

Sienna Supersoft Straight Leg Jeans
M&S Collection
Sienna Supersoft Straight Leg Jeans

M&S does high-quality denim at such an affordable price.

DARKPARK, Iris paperbag wide-leg jeans
DARKPARK
Iris paperbag wide-leg jeans

So chic!

Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans

Reformation doesn't only do great dresses.

Reiss Petite Lyle Wide Leg Jeans
Reiss
Lyle Wide Leg Jeans

I love the slouchier fit of these.

4. Adding: Capri Jeans

Pulling: Cropped Jeans

Style Notes: This might be a controversial statement, but cropped jeans aren't it right now. I'm sure they'll make a comeback eventually, but for now, people are favouring full-length, puddle, and the latest on the scene—capri jeans. My advice is to shop for a slim-fit pair and wear them with heels.

Woman wearing a black top and white capri jeans

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Shop Capri Jeans:

Straight-Fit Capri Jeans
MANGO
Straight-Fit Capri Jeans

The wash on this pair is so cool.

Asos Design Capri Jeans in Clean Black
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Capri Jeans in Clean Black

Wear with ballet flats or slingback mules.

Lucy High Rise Capri Jeans
Reformation
Lucy High Rise Capri Jeans

French-girl approved.

The Capri
Still Here
The Capri

The white pair is so classy.

Pull & Bear, Mid-rise capri jeans
Pull & Bear
Mid-rise capri jeans

Capris also look great with sandals in high summer.

5. High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Pulling: Skinny Flared Jeans

Style Notes: Flared jeans have tried very hard to become a trend again in recent seasons, but the public just isn't catching on yet. If you want to look both classic and forward, get a pair of high-rise wide-leg jeans instead.

Woman wearing a leather jacket, wide-leg jeans, and The Row Margaux bag

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Shop High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans:

DARKPARK, Lisa wide-leg jeans
DARKPARK
Lisa wide-leg jeans

This pair comes with a detachable gold chain.

Trf Wide-Leg High-Waist Jeans
ZARA
Trf Wide-Leg High-Waist Jeans

Wide-leg jeans will act as the basis for so many of your outfits.

Reformation, Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

This brown pair is just as versatile as black.

Wide Leg High Waist Jean
Whistles
Wide Leg High Waist Jean

i have these and they're so comfortable.

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

Just add a button-up and simple slingbacks.

Explore More:
Jeans
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸