5 "Dated" Denim Trends I'm Pushing to the Back of My Wardrobe Before Autumn Arrives
I know that we're still deep in swimsuit season, but the reality is that summer will soon be wrapping up, and now is the time to start at least thinking about what we might want to add to our autumn wardrobes. But in my case, before I can add a single thing to my rotation, I must do some organising, starting with my denim collection.
Once the weather cools off, I wear jeans almost every day. Because of this, my denim collection is pretty expansive, but I often forget which pairs are in my stacks of jeans and end up just wearing whatever is on top. I'm determined to change this and tackle those piles before September rolls around.
The truth is denim is timeless, but like every other type of clothing, trends emerge and lead me to prioritise certain styles over others. This is why I'm not throwing anything out, but rather storing them away for when I want to wear them again. And since I work in fashion, I have a good idea of what those trends are on their way (or have been) out, so you're in good hands.
Keep scrolling to see which "dated" denim trends I'll be packing away and shop the ones I'm planning on replacing them with before September arrives.
Shop the Denim Trends I'll Be Adding to My Wardrobe for Autumn:
1. Adding: Barrel-Leg Jeans
Pulling: Mom Jeans
Style Notes: Given how popular mom jeans were several years ago, it was once hard to believe that they'd ever fall out of favour, but the trend just isn't as fresh as it once was by any measure. But fast forward to 2024 and perhaps the freshest denim trend we have is barrel jeans. Pretty much every cool brand is co-signing this of-the-moment style.
Shop Barrel-Leg Jeans:
The side stitching on this pair is so elevated.
This pair will wear well with all of the neutrals in your wardrobe.
2. Adding: Low-Rise Baggy Jeans
Pulling: Low-Rise Skinny Jeans
Style Notes: While low-rise jeans continue their reign at the top, it's the type of low-rise jeans that are key. I strongly advise avoiding the dated low-rise skinny jeans and instead shopping for low-rise baggy jeans. They're still as cool as ever and are the celebrity-favourite denim trend, hands down.
Shop Low-Rise Baggy Jeans:
3. Adding: Dark Denim Jeans
Pulling: Ripped Jeans
Style Notes: Ultra-casual ripped jeans don't suit the elegant aesthetic that fashion has taken on this year, but the trend that undoubtedly does is dark denim. The inkiest of washes works beautifully for both day and night.
Shop Dark Denim Jeans:
M&S does high-quality denim at such an affordable price.
4. Adding: Capri Jeans
Pulling: Cropped Jeans
Style Notes: This might be a controversial statement, but cropped jeans aren't it right now. I'm sure they'll make a comeback eventually, but for now, people are favouring full-length, puddle, and the latest on the scene—capri jeans. My advice is to shop for a slim-fit pair and wear them with heels.
Shop Capri Jeans:
5. High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Pulling: Skinny Flared Jeans
Style Notes: Flared jeans have tried very hard to become a trend again in recent seasons, but the public just isn't catching on yet. If you want to look both classic and forward, get a pair of high-rise wide-leg jeans instead.
Shop High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans:
Wide-leg jeans will act as the basis for so many of your outfits.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
I’ve Studied Rochelle Humes' Wardrobe—Her 4 Jeans and Shoe Pairings Are So Easy to Copy
Time to shake things up a bit.
By Natalie Munro
-
I’m Done With Uncomfortable Denim—15 Paris Of Stretch Jeans I'm Considering For My Capsule Wardrobe
Comfy, well-fitting and classic.
By Bébhinn Campbell
-
Sienna Miller Went to a House Party and Wore the Coolest Jeans-and-Shoe Combo
Chic as always.
By Natalie Munro
-
Katie Holmes Wore the Denim Trend Everyone Is Trading Black Jeans for Right Now
Time to lighten up.
By Allyson Payer
-
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Denim Trend I'd Never Choose for the Airport
She looks cool though.
By Allyson Payer
-
Sienna Miller Just Wore the Perfect Casual Jeans Outfit, and I Already Own Every Single Item
Classic Sienna.
By Natalie Munro
-
3 Summer Denim Trends Cannes' Most Stylish Celebrities Have Been Wearing This Week
I'm inspired.
By Natalie Munro
-
Gigi Hadid Just Wore 2024's Prettiest Fancy Shoe Trend With a Casual Denim Trend
10 out of 10.
By Allyson Payer