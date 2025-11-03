The Shoe Colour Trend That Makes Wearing Jeans With Blazers Look 2025 Instead of Dated

Brown suede shoes have been the talk of the town lately, so it only seems fair that J.Lo has entered the chat.

Jennifer Lopez wears a beige blazer, white ruffle blouse, western belt, wide-leg jeans, and brown suede heels.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
By
published
in News

There was a time when the blazer-and-jeans outfit combination was the go-to outfit formula for fashion people who wanted to look effortlessly chic and put-together. Over the years, though, it's become a rare sight on the streets—until now. Jennifer Lopez just revived the look with a fresh 2025 twist—and it's all in her footwear choice: brown suede shoes.

While out in L.A., J.Lo wore a sophisticated denim ensemble that consisted of a tan blazer, white ruffled blouse, high-waisted, wide-leg jeans, a Western-inspired belt, and brown suede platform heels. The actress and singer could have chosen any footwear, but it seems she intentionally picked brown suede shoes to take her jeans-and-blazer look from outdated to modern and fresh.

J LO walking in LA

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The suede fabric of the shoes softened the blazer's usual corporate, business-like appearance while still keeping it sharp and elegant. The chocolate-brown hue added interest and depth, giving the entire look an updated edge. And since suede shoes—whether suede trainers, boots, or flats—are trending now, they made the look feel current and relatable. That said, I've rounded up the best wide-leg jeans, blazers, and suede shoes to re-create this chic styling formula below. Read on to discover my picks.

Shop Blazers:

Shop Wide-Leg Jeans:

Shop Brown Suede Shoes:

Explore More:
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸