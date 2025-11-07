Not Your Boring Black or Blue—Fashion People Are Shopping For Jeans In This Wintery Hue Right Now

Above all else, I’m a jeans person. I’ll wear them to the office, I’ll wear them on evenings out—in short, I’ll wear them absolutely everywhere I can. Faithful as I may be to the fabric that’s seen me through so much, even I sometimes find myself growing tired of the same blue and black pairs that dominate my rotation.
Not one to suddenly embrace technicolour tones, I still found myself craving a little variety this winter, which is when burgundy jeans appeared on my radar. Still rich and saturated but with a certain depth, this moody red feels like the perfect seasonal update.
In fact, I'd argue that this trend is as easy to style as your average blue or black denim. The deep shade complements the neutral palette we instinctively reach for at this time of year, think blacks, browns and greys, while adding a richness that makes a simple outfit feel elevated. Yet, it’s not as heavy as black denim, offering a softer, more luxurious alternative.
For a fresher spin, try pairing burgundy jeans with lighter tones—soft creams, buttery yellows, or blush pinks all create an elegant tonal look that still feels unexpected.
Tapping into the perennial appeal of winter reds, burgundy jeans are a trend piece that promises longevity. And I’m clearly not the only one taking note—retailers everywhere are experimenting with the shade right now. Below, I’ve rounded up the best burgundy jeans to shop this season.
Shop Burgundy Jeans:
H&M
Wide Regular Jeans
While I love these in the burgundy, they also come in two shades of blue, as well as black and cream.
Free People
Stride Straight 'n Wide Jeans
These have a relaxed, slouchy fit for the perfect day-to-day silhouette.
Damson Madder
Drew Burgundy Jeans
These crop right at the ankle, making them perfect for styling with ballet flats or loafers.
& Other Stories
Wide-Leg Jeans
Style these with a pointed-toe boot to make you legs go on and on.
Mango
High-Waisted Barrel Jeans
The barrel leg jeans trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Asos
Slim Barrel Jeans
These are cut to a relaxed, barrel leg silhouette, giving them a casual energy and making them perfect for daily styling.
Reformation
Alyssa Stretch High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
These feature 2% spandex content, meaning that they have a stretchy, comfortable fit.
Reiss
Patch-Pocket Flared Jeans in Burgundy
These come in regular and petite lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.