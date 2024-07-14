I’m Done With Uncomfortable Denim—15 Paris Of Stretch Jeans I'm Considering For My Capsule Wardrobe

Best stretch jeans: @femmeblk wears stretch jeans

(Image credit: @femmeblk)

Of all the irritations that can ruin a perfectly good outfit, realising your jeans are slightly too tight ranks pretty highly. It's often said rigid denim equals good-quality denim, but that doesn't matter if it's cutting off your circulation. While choosing a roomy fit is an easy fix, all it takes is a bad case of bloating to feel the waistband digging in again. But there's another solution: stretch denim.

When jeans have stretch, a small amount of elastane or spandex has been mixed in with the cotton, usually one or two per cent of the fabric composition. That low number makes all the difference, as elastane can stretch up to seven times its original size. Thanks to this magical fibre, sitting down or speed-walking to the bus stop no longer has to cost you your comfort.

Some stretch denim can indeed look cheap; if it's poorly constructed, it will quickly lose its shape. But there are plenty of well-made exceptions, even for as little as £25 (looking at you, M&S), where the reviews speak for themselves. We've rounded the best 15 pairs at a mix of price points below, including some testimonials from customers who have bought, worn and loved them.

The Best High-Street Stretch Jeans:

Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

“These are genuinely my new favourite jeans—absolutely LOVE them, get so many compliments on them too and quality is just 10/10.” – Abercrombie customer

Lupine High Flared Stretch Jeans - Blue - Arket Gb
Arket
Lupine High Flared Stretch Jeans

“Such a gorgeous pair of jeans. So easy to style and can be dressed up or down . The quality is fantastic.” – Arket customer

Glow Curve High Flared Jeans
Weekday
Glow Curve High Flared Jeans

Designed with curves in mind, these comfortable jeans will hug you in all the right places.

M&S Lily Slim Fit Jeans With Stretch
M&S Collection
Lily Slim Fit Jeans With Stretch

“Really stretchy soft jeans and good choice of colours. Love the fit of these and no gaping at the back. Excellent value too!” – M&S customer

Whistles Black High-Waisted Barrel-Leg Jeans
Whistles
Stretch Barrel Leg Jean

“The fit is super-flattering (I am 'curvy') and they look great with slim-leg boots, strappy high heels and trainers alike... I've barely had them off since they arrived!” – Whistles customer

The Best Mid-Range Stretch Jeans:

Cynthia Stretch High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Cynthia Stretch High Rise Straight Jeans

This relaxed pair comes in five different washes.

Tyne Wide Leg Cropped Jean | Vintage Mid Blue
Jigsaw
Tyne Wide Leg Cropped Jean

Between the wide-leg cut and the stretchy denim, this is destined to be your comfiest pair of jeans.

Cary Stretch High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary Stretch High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

Most of Reformation's denim is rigid, but there are a few stretchy gems in the collection.

The Colette Denim Cropped Wide-Leg Jeans by Maeve
Maeve
The Colette Denim Cropped Wide-Leg Jeans

“Everyone that sees me in these wants a pair! They are so cute and comfortable.” – Anthropologie customer

Mid Rise Straight Jean
Lauren
Mid Rise Straight Jean

A great price for a forever pair.

The Best Designer Stretch Jeans:

Selfridges Rag & Bone jeans
RAG & BONE
Peyton Belt-Loop Mid-Rise Flared-Leg Stretch-Denim Jeans

This mid-blue wash will go with everything, making these jeans a sensible investment.

+ Net Sustain Sarah Cropped Stretch High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
PAIGE
Sarah Cropped Stretch High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

High-rise and straight-leg (with that all-important stretch), this is the perfect everyday pair.

Dylan Straight-Leg Jean | Cuffed
Veronica Beard
Dylan Straight-Leg Jean | Cuffed

The turn-up hem is a nice detail.

Loli Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Loli Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Citizens of Humanity is a favourite brand among editors and influencers, so it's always worth spending a little more on.

Kimmie Straight Slim Illusion Santa Monica
7 For All Mankind
Kimmie Straight Slim Illusion Santa Monica

Slim-fit jeans are making a comeback—especially pairs with a little give.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

