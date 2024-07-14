I’m Done With Uncomfortable Denim—15 Paris Of Stretch Jeans I'm Considering For My Capsule Wardrobe

Of all the irritations that can ruin a perfectly good outfit, realising your jeans are slightly too tight ranks pretty highly. It's often said rigid denim equals good-quality denim, but that doesn't matter if it's cutting off your circulation. While choosing a roomy fit is an easy fix, all it takes is a bad case of bloating to feel the waistband digging in again. But there's another solution: stretch denim.

When jeans have stretch, a small amount of elastane or spandex has been mixed in with the cotton, usually one or two per cent of the fabric composition. That low number makes all the difference, as elastane can stretch up to seven times its original size. Thanks to this magical fibre, sitting down or speed-walking to the bus stop no longer has to cost you your comfort.

Some stretch denim can indeed look cheap; if it's poorly constructed, it will quickly lose its shape. But there are plenty of well-made exceptions, even for as little as £25 (looking at you, M&S), where the reviews speak for themselves. We've rounded the best 15 pairs at a mix of price points below, including some testimonials from customers who have bought, worn and loved them.

The Best High-Street Stretch Jeans:

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean £75 SHOP NOW “These are genuinely my new favourite jeans—absolutely LOVE them, get so many compliments on them too and quality is just 10/10.” – Abercrombie customer

Arket Lupine High Flared Stretch Jeans £87 SHOP NOW “Such a gorgeous pair of jeans. So easy to style and can be dressed up or down . The quality is fantastic.” – Arket customer

Weekday Glow Curve High Flared Jeans £55 SHOP NOW Designed with curves in mind, these comfortable jeans will hug you in all the right places.

M&S Collection Lily Slim Fit Jeans With Stretch £25 SHOP NOW “Really stretchy soft jeans and good choice of colours. Love the fit of these and no gaping at the back. Excellent value too!” – M&S customer

Whistles Stretch Barrel Leg Jean £95 SHOP NOW “The fit is super-flattering (I am 'curvy') and they look great with slim-leg boots, strappy high heels and trainers alike... I've barely had them off since they arrived!” – Whistles customer

The Best Mid-Range Stretch Jeans:

Reformation Cynthia Stretch High Rise Straight Jeans £168 SHOP NOW This relaxed pair comes in five different washes.

Jigsaw Tyne Wide Leg Cropped Jean £95 SHOP NOW Between the wide-leg cut and the stretchy denim, this is destined to be your comfiest pair of jeans.

Reformation Cary Stretch High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans £168 SHOP NOW Most of Reformation's denim is rigid, but there are a few stretchy gems in the collection.

Maeve The Colette Denim Cropped Wide-Leg Jeans £98 SHOP NOW “Everyone that sees me in these wants a pair! They are so cute and comfortable.” – Anthropologie customer

Lauren Mid Rise Straight Jean £159 SHOP NOW A great price for a forever pair.

The Best Designer Stretch Jeans:

RAG & BONE Peyton Belt-Loop Mid-Rise Flared-Leg Stretch-Denim Jeans £265 SHOP NOW This mid-blue wash will go with everything, making these jeans a sensible investment.

PAIGE Sarah Cropped Stretch High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans £280 SHOP NOW High-rise and straight-leg (with that all-important stretch), this is the perfect everyday pair.

Veronica Beard Dylan Straight-Leg Jean | Cuffed £298 SHOP NOW The turn-up hem is a nice detail.

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Loli Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £330 SHOP NOW Citizens of Humanity is a favourite brand among editors and influencers, so it's always worth spending a little more on.