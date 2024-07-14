I’m Done With Uncomfortable Denim—15 Paris Of Stretch Jeans I'm Considering For My Capsule Wardrobe
Of all the irritations that can ruin a perfectly good outfit, realising your jeans are slightly too tight ranks pretty highly. It's often said rigid denim equals good-quality denim, but that doesn't matter if it's cutting off your circulation. While choosing a roomy fit is an easy fix, all it takes is a bad case of bloating to feel the waistband digging in again. But there's another solution: stretch denim.
When jeans have stretch, a small amount of elastane or spandex has been mixed in with the cotton, usually one or two per cent of the fabric composition. That low number makes all the difference, as elastane can stretch up to seven times its original size. Thanks to this magical fibre, sitting down or speed-walking to the bus stop no longer has to cost you your comfort.
Some stretch denim can indeed look cheap; if it's poorly constructed, it will quickly lose its shape. But there are plenty of well-made exceptions, even for as little as £25 (looking at you, M&S), where the reviews speak for themselves. We've rounded the best 15 pairs at a mix of price points below, including some testimonials from customers who have bought, worn and loved them.
The Best High-Street Stretch Jeans:
“These are genuinely my new favourite jeans—absolutely LOVE them, get so many compliments on them too and quality is just 10/10.” – Abercrombie customer
“Such a gorgeous pair of jeans. So easy to style and can be dressed up or down . The quality is fantastic.” – Arket customer
Designed with curves in mind, these comfortable jeans will hug you in all the right places.
“Really stretchy soft jeans and good choice of colours. Love the fit of these and no gaping at the back. Excellent value too!” – M&S customer
“The fit is super-flattering (I am 'curvy') and they look great with slim-leg boots, strappy high heels and trainers alike... I've barely had them off since they arrived!” – Whistles customer
The Best Mid-Range Stretch Jeans:
This relaxed pair comes in five different washes.
Between the wide-leg cut and the stretchy denim, this is destined to be your comfiest pair of jeans.
Most of Reformation's denim is rigid, but there are a few stretchy gems in the collection.
“Everyone that sees me in these wants a pair! They are so cute and comfortable.” – Anthropologie customer
The Best Designer Stretch Jeans:
This mid-blue wash will go with everything, making these jeans a sensible investment.
High-rise and straight-leg (with that all-important stretch), this is the perfect everyday pair.
Citizens of Humanity is a favourite brand among editors and influencers, so it's always worth spending a little more on.
Slim-fit jeans are making a comeback—especially pairs with a little give.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
