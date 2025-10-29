Autumn denim has never looked so directional. This season’s jeans feel less like a wardrobe basic and more like a style statement in their own right—subtle yet impactful, lived-in yet elevated. The silhouettes are longer, the washes are moodier and the styling cues lean polished rather than predictable. Think of it as denim’s grown-up era: It's less about finding the perfect pair and more about mastering how to wear them. Whether you’re slipping them under boots, layering with luxe leather, or pairing with crisp staples, there’s a sense of intentionality behind every outfit.
Colour is the story here—dark, raw and quietly luxurious. The new “dirty denim” wash brings that undone feel that makes even the simplest jeans-and-tee look editorial, especially when anchored with deep indigo or near-black shades. Ultra-cropped hems are out, replaced by lengths that skim your shoes (or hide them entirely), while slim-straight and skinny-ish cuts are making a refined return. The effect is long, lean and effortlessly cool—a silhouette that works as hard with pointed boots as it does with leather loafers.
The styling formula to know right now is all about balance. A long leather jacket instantly sharpens relaxed jeans, tan cropped outerwear feels fresh again and a belt—preferably leather with a statement buckle—pulls it all together. The contrast between crisp and rugged makes denim feel newly intentional, as if every detail was considered.
And while denim might be seasonless, autumn gives it a definitive mood. Swap basic blues for darker tones, embrace barely ankle-skimming lengths, and lean into styling choices that feel quietly edgy—tucking jeans into boots, keeping proportions sharp, and letting an oversized white shirt do the talking. These tweaks are subtle but game-changing, proof that the best denim updates will refine your fall style.
Read on for the new set of denim rules for autumn 2025.
Rule 1: Embrace denim’s latest It wash—the dirty-denim look.
We warned you about the dirty-denim wash that's gaining popularity, and it’s only made better when styled like this.
The dirty wash lends a lived-in but fresh vibe to any denim outfit.
Acne Studios
Distressed Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Style these low-rise jeans with a fitted top to balance out the slouchy silhouette.
Rule 2: Don't forget that the boot tuck is back.
The boot tuck is back in a big way, particularly when paired with baggy jeans, which makes a loose-denim look feel more intentional and less casual for autumn.
Though both of these looks showcase the styling trick with baggy jeans, we’ve also seen a rise in people wearing tall fitted boots with more form-fitting denim styles.
COS
Facade Straight-Leg Jeans
COS's baggy jeans are a fashion person's favourites for a reason.
Rule 3: A long leather jacket is your denim's best friend this fall.
Whether you go for a black or neutral color, the leather jacket will instantly make any denim outfit look 10 times more polished.
We especially love the combination when styled with casual but sophisticated loafers.
Nour Hammour
Kasha Trench Coat
The tailored effect of this sleek trench coat gives this a supremely chic silhouette.
Rule 4: Trade your old cropped jeans for a pair that hits right below the ankle.
Instead of the dated ankle crop that now feels a tad too cropped, invest in a style that barely grazes the ankle and shows just a peep of your feet.
This cut will instantly elevate your denim outfits, especially when styled with pointed-toe shoes.
While I love these in the deep blue, it also comes in five other shades.
Rule 5: When it comes to skinny jeans, opt for a skinny-ish silhouette.
Skinny jeans are back—but with a softer, more refined twist. This season’s “skinny-ish” silhouette strikes the perfect balance between fitted and effortless, sitting closer to the leg without feeling skin-tight.
Think of it as the modern update to the classic skinny: sleek and subtly relaxed. It’s the kind of cut that pairs perfectly with pointed boots or heels, offering that longline look without feeling uncomfortable.
Mother
The Rascal Skimp High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
Style these tucked into boots pair with a pretty ballet flat.
Rule 6: Use a leather belt to accentuate your waist.
A great leather belt is the easiest way to make denim feel pulled together for autumn. Whether it’s cinching a crisp button-up or grounding a soft cashmere sweater layered over a collared shirt, the effect is instant polish.
The right belt doesn’t just define your waist—it adds structure and intention to an otherwise simple look. It’s the kind of finishing touch that makes your jeans feel styled, not just worn.
H&M
Two-Piece Leather Belt
I'd easily believe you if you told me this was designer.
Rule 7: Wear a crisp white top to really make your denim look pop.
Nothing makes denim stand out quite like a crisp white top. This is the season to lean into clean lines and pared-back basics that let your jeans take center stage. It’s effortless, polished and proof that simple styling can have major impact.
Whether it’s a fitted long-sleeve T-shirt or an oversize button-down, the contrast feels timeless and elevated.
Weekday
Low-Rise Straight Leg Jeans
The low-rise denim trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Rule 8: Deep dark jeans are a must for your autumn denim rotation.
Dark denim is the foundation of a sophisticated fall wardrobe. Deep indigo and inky washes instantly make any outfit feel more refined and intentional.
They pair just as effortlessly with sharp leather jackets as they do with cosy knits, adding an elevated contrast. Consider them the sleek alternative to your lived-in blues—polished, versatile and endlessly chic.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Smart Wide Leg Jeans
These come in UK sizes 6—24 as well as short, regular and long lengths.
Rule 9: Trade your go-to moto jacket for a cropped tan option with your jeans.
We’ve already called it: The cropped tan jacket and denim combo is the It outfit formula of the season. It brings a fresh, elevated twist to your usual jeans-and-jacket pairing while feeling effortlessly wearable.
The warm tone of the tan adds a luxe, expensive-looking detail that instantly pulls the look together. It’s the kind of styling move that feels modern yet timeless, making even your simplest denim outfit stand out.
Marks & Spencer
Suedette Trucker Jacket
Wear this with denim or style it with a swishy skirt.
Rule 10: If your jeans are so long you can't see your shoes, then you're doing it right.
We’ve already covered it—long, loose denim is the silhouette to lean into this season. When your jeans puddle just enough to hide your shoes, you’ve nailed the look.
It’s that laid-back, fashion-insider vibe that instantly feels cooler and more intentional.
Ami Paris
Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
These feature a D-ring tab at the waist, so you can adjust the fit to your preference.