I’m 5'2" and Never Thought I’d Find the Perfect Jeans—Then I Tried This Reformation Pair

Denim is a cornerstone of many wardrobes, but still, many of us will agree that jeans shopping can be one of the worst ways to spend a day. Simply dipping into stores to hunt down a pair of new blues without knowledge of the brand’s range, sizing and cut can lead to hours of little success, and leave us feeling pretty deflated. Add in a smaller stature, and many find themselves settling for a pair they don’t love or enjoy wearing.
As someone who wears jeans at least five times a week and with almost a decade of fashion industry experience, guiding shoppers on smart denim choices is something that I’m passionate about. Sharing the most worthwhile brands, insights into sizing, and the cuts that will work hardest in your wardrobe all make for a more enjoyable shopping experience. And now, I can reveal that my favourite denim brand has just released a petite collection.
Reformation first burst onto the scene in 2013 by way of a series of elegant dresses that to this day are spotted at every wedding, party and drinks soirée I attend. They cornered our love for pretty prints, elegant necklines, and refined fits, and followed the success by applying all its stylish knowledge to other categories. As it's winter, it’s worth shouting out the brand’s excellence in knitwear, from the best-selling Clara Cashmere Cardigan (which features in my own wardrobe) to the beloved Cove sweater that is equal parts cosy and chic. Every category that the brand approaches has the same attention to detail, eye for style and quality composition, easily making it one of my favourite brands to find great denim.
Two of the most celebrated cuts of Cynthia and Cary have held prime spots in my denim collection, though I added these before the petite collection arrived. For years, my local dry cleaners has been like a second home, adjusting the hem lengths on a series of tailored trousers, skirts, dresses and jeans to get the perfect length. And whilst there will be plenty of chances for me to visit for other pieces, I’m excited to unpack a pair of great jeans and wear them straight away.
Whilst this is the first time that Reformation is offering petite jeans, shorter lengths are nothing new to the brand. Already, the highly-praised Mason Pants in petite are my most-worn tailored trousers, and a series of other signature styles like the Gale Satin Trousers and dresses also come in short options. As length is only one factor in finding great jeans, I got my hands on the brand's best-selling jeans, from wide-leg to straight-leg. Find my sizing, fabric and cut insights below.
Keep scrolling to explore the best petite jeans at Reformation now.
1. Cynthia High Rise Straight Cropped Jeans
Style Notes: From barrel-leg to carrot, new denim cuts burst onto the scene every few years, but one that consistently finds its way into great wardrobes is the classic straight-leg cut. The Cynthia jeans are true to the classic design, with a high-rise waistline and flowing straight from the waist down.
The denim itself is soft and lightweight, without feeling too rigid. It's composed of 57% Regeneratively Grown Cotton and 43% TENCEL Lyocell for a comfortable fit that still holds its shape. The length of this pair was perfect for me, sitting right at my ankle. I tend to sit between two sizes, and if you're the same, I'd recommend sizing down for this pair.
Cut: Straight
Fit: Slightly big (size down if in-between sizes)
Rise: High
Sizes: 23 - 34
Lengths: Short, Standard, Long
Colourways: 5
Shop the Cynthia High Rise Straight Cropped Jeans
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Cropped Jeans
2. Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Style Notes: Wide-leg jeans are one of my most-worn styles for the ease they bring to any outfit. Whether dressed up or down, these jeans always look the part. The denim is made from a non-stretch fabric of 57% Regeneratively Grown Cotton and 43% TENCEL Locell. To feel, the denim is lightweight and soft, a pair you'll happily wear all day and evening.
Whilst described as low-rise, these aren't your '90s low-rise jeans that sit below the hip bone, but instead sit between your hip and belly button. Again, I'm between sizes and needed to size down for the perfect fit. At 5'2", the length was floor-skimming with flat shoes on, and I have to credit the slouchy, wide silhouette that I just know I'll reach for on repeat.
Cut: Wide
Fit: Slightly big (size down if in-between sizes)
Sizes: 23 - 34
Rise: Mid
Lengths: Short, Standard, Long
Colourways: 2
Shop the Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Short Jeans
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Short Jeans
3. Greer Mid Rise Straight Short Jeans
Style Notes: Another timeless straight-leg cut that now comes in the shorter length is the Greer. In comparison to the Cynthia jeans above, this has a slightly lower rise at the waist. On a scale of rigid to soft, the denim has more of a sturdy feel than the previous two, whilst still having a lot of ease to it. This pair is made from 80% Regeneratively Grown Cotton and 20% Recycled Cotton.
The length of the Greer is the same as the Cynthia, sitting just at my ankle. And like the previous pairs, I would size down if you sit between two sizes.
Cut: Straight
Fit: Slightly big (size down if in-between sizes)
Sizes: 23 - 34
Rise: Mid
Lengths: Short, Standard, Long
Colourways: 1
Shop the Greer Mid Rise Straight Short Jeans
Reformation
Greer Mid Rise Straight Short Jeans
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.