Dakota Johnson Just Wore a Totally Sheer Dress With the Most Daring Shoe Style
I love a good press tour. It's always fascinating to see how celebrities and their stylists prepare for a gruelling schedule of back-to-back events spread across New York, London, Paris, and other cities. Right now, I'm hyper-focused on Dakota Johnson's tour for her upcoming film Madame Web, which is set to debut in theatres on February 14.
She's been changing outfits lightning fast, but one in particular piqued my interest: her black Tom Ford dress. Her stylist, Kate Young, chose to complement the completely sheer dress with a high-cut bodysuit, a red Gucci Jackie bag and some fierce over-the-knee boots. Talk about a power combo. The result is a daring look that Johnson was able to pull off with ease. Scroll down to see Dakota Johnson's skimpy new outfit and shop my favourite black lace pieces inspired by her look.
On Dakota Johnson: Tom Ford dress; Gucci Jackie bag
