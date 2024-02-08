Dakota Johnson Just Wore Spring's Classiest Trouser-and-Shoe Pairing
I can’t help but hold a bit of a soft spot for Dakota Johnson. Between her fondness for a good 10 hours of sleep (hard relate), and a wardrobe rotation that comprises some of the items at the top of my wish list (hard wish-I-could relate), she's the sort of rare celebrity that feels down-to-earth and aspirational all at once, which is likely a big part of her appeal.
Whilst her relaxed energy and effortless appearance could convince me to try even the most obscure of fashion purchases, Johnson uses her stylish strengths for good over evil, consistently debuting new-season trends in ways that feel fresh but also very classic, too. Take her latest look, which feels very 2024 but also completely timeless all at once.
Taking two core spring/summer 2024 pieces—the pinstripe trouser and some pointed-toe shoes—and wearing them together, Johnson might not know it yet, but she's just found what I think will be the shoe-and-trouser combination of the season.
They might have deep roots in the '80s and '90s but pinstripe trousers are finding their footing in modern-day styling thanks to their weave polish into any outfit. While Johnson opted for a sleek leg-skimming cut, we're seeing pinstripes permeate any and all trouser silhouettes this season—all you need to do is choose your favourite.
Pulling the focus back to her shoes, whilst past seasons have seen the almond-toe shape reign supreme, this spring the fashion set are falling for the sleeker, sharper and—in my opinion, chicer alternative—in the form pointed-toes. Another '90s trend that's currently enjoying a revival in 2024, pointed-toe shoes are being plucked by the style set to complete tailored suit sets like Johnson's and maxi skirt outfits alike.
Blending the timeless with the trending, Dakota Johnson's recent outfit is a testament to her enduring style credentials. To shop the look we'll be styling from here on out, read on to discover our favourite pinstripe trousers and pointed-toe shoes to buy now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST PINSTRIPE TROUSERS AND POINTED-TOE SHOES HERE:
These high waisted trousers come with belt loops, so you can style with your favourite leather belt.
Style with colourful trainers to dress down, or pair with pointed-toe shoes à la Dakota.
With a slight flare towards the ankle, these pair so well with kitten heels loafers.
Balance out the wide-leg silhouette of these trousers by styling with a fitted top or t-shirt.
Wear with pinstripe trousers like Dakota, or style with a flowing dress.
These extra wide leg trousers are comfortable enough to style all day.
This elegant silhouette is set to be huge this season.
