Not Loafers, Not Ballet Flats—This Is the New It Flat-Shoe Trend of 2026

The freshest flat shoe style to wear isn't loafers or ballet flats—it's this buzzy trend. See how Charlize styled the It flats and shop them here.

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Charlize Theron wearing a black coat over a white top and skirt with soft oxford flats in white leather
(Image credit: Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)
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This year has officially become the year of soft shoes. In recent months, we've covered soft, minimalist ballet flats and soft loafers extensively, but a new soft flat shoe style has emerged, and it's quickly become the It flat-shoe trend of 2026. The trend is soft oxfords—especially in white leather. And that's exactly what Charlize Theron wore with a cream Bottega Veneta sweater and skirt (topped off with a car coat) while heading to press appearances in Manhattan this morning.

Charlize Theron wearing a black coat over a white top and skirt with soft oxford flats in white leather

(Image credit: Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)

So what's behind the rise of these specific lace-up shoes, also commonly referred to as brogues, derby shoes or jazz flats? Well, it's been a mainstay among Repetto's collection of French girl–inspired shoes for years, but the buzz really grew when it was spotted all over the runway of Michael Rider's debut collection for Celine, and then again on the runway of Celine's S/S 26 showing. The white leather pair, in particular, quickly went viral and remains at the top of many a fashion person's 2026 wish list. A plethora of other brands have also embraced the soft Oxford-shoe trend this year, so there are plenty of options at a variety of price points. The only problem is that they're quickly selling out. So, without further ado, scroll on for a bit of styling inspiration and to shop the chicest soft oxford flats in white leather on the market.

Charlize Theron Wearing Oxford Shoes

Charlize Theron wearing a black coat over a white top and skirt with soft oxford flats in white leather

(Image credit: Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)

Charlize Theron wearing a black coat over a white top and skirt with soft oxford flats in white leather

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Oxford Shoes

More Styling Inspiration

Soft white oxford flats outfit

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: The oxford shoes! The boxy blazer! The barrel-leg trousers! This outfit ticks off so many of the key 2026 trends.

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the ent