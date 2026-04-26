This year has officially become the year of soft shoes. In recent months, we've covered soft, minimalist ballet flats and soft loafers extensively, but a new soft flat shoe style has emerged, and it's quickly become the It flat-shoe trend of 2026. The trend is soft oxfords—especially in white leather. And that's exactly what Charlize Theron wore with a cream Bottega Veneta sweater and skirt (topped off with a car coat) while heading to press appearances in Manhattan this morning.
So what's behind the rise of these specific lace-up shoes, also commonly referred to as brogues, derby shoes or jazz flats? Well, it's been a mainstay among Repetto's collection of French girl–inspired shoes for years, but the buzz really grew when it was spotted all over the runway of Michael Rider's debut collection for Celine, and then again on the runway of Celine's S/S 26 showing. The white leather pair, in particular, quickly went viral and remains at the top of many a fashion person's 2026 wish list. A plethora of other brands have also embraced the soft Oxford-shoe trend this year, so there are plenty of options at a variety of price points. The only problem is that they're quickly selling out. So, without further ado, scroll on for a bit of styling inspiration and to shop the chicest soft oxford flats in white leather on the market.
Charlize Theron Wearing Oxford Shoes
Shop Oxford Shoes
CELINE
Ballet Lace-Up Shoe in Lambskin
Straight from the runway.
ZARA
Flat Lace-Up Leather Shoes
It's no surprise that Zara has already hopped on the trend.
COS
Soft Leather Brogues
So sleek.
Reformation
Buffy Oxford
Wear with jeans, linen trousers and skirts alike.
MANGO
Lace-Up Leather Shoes
Minimalism at its finest.
Proenza Schouler
Leather Ballet Flats
These will go with everything you own.
Prada
Leather Derby Shoes
This chunkier pair will help to keep hemlines off the floor.
Lemaire
Souris Leather Derby Shoes
If white feels too stark for you, try this beige iteration.
More Styling Inspiration
Style Notes: The oxford shoes! The boxy blazer! The barrel-leg trousers! This outfit ticks off so many of the key 2026 trends.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the ent