Not Capris and Ballet Flats—Leggings Look Chicest in This Cut and With This Shoe

Whilst a healthy portion of fashion people have started welcoming knee-grazing capri leggings into their summer wardrobes, call me a traditionalist—I’ve always found longer-line styles much chicer. My favourite of them all? In my book, it will always be flared leggings.
Far more elongating than the trending capri silhouette, these leggings sit somewhere between a classic legging and a tailored trouser, imparting a more refined feel that makes them surprisingly easy to weave into an everyday wardrobe.
Making a case for the trend this week, Sarah Pidgeon stepped out in Brisbane wearing a pair of flared leggings styled with chunky trainers. Rather than opting for the season’s go-to ballet flats, her footwear choice brought a sense of ease and practicality to the look.
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Where capri leggings and ballet flats can visually cut across the leg, flared leggings paired with chunky trainers have the opposite effect, creating a longer, leaner line.
If you're as inspired by the look as I am, keep scrolling to shop the best flared leggings and chunky trainers below.
Shop Flared Leggings and Trainers:
Mango
Leggings With Seam Detail
Wear this with a black blouse for a sleek evening look.
H&M
Flared Leggings
These come in sizes XXS—4XL.
Marks & Spencer
Jersey Elasticated Waist Flared Trousers
Style these with chunky trainers to get Sarah's look.
Zara
Seamless Flare Trousers
These also come in dark brown.
Salomon
Xt-Pathway 2 Ruffled Satin and Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Salomon's trainers are a fashion person's favourites.
New Balance
9060 Suede-Trimmed Sneakers
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
New Balance
740 Rubber and Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Classic white trainers will never go out of style.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.