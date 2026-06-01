Dua Just Got Married—3 Wedding Details Every Cool Bride Will Replicate This Summer

Dua and Callum just tied the knot—these 3 details from their nuptials will become huge wedding trends.

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Dua Lipa and Callum Turner smile at each other on the red carpet.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Confirmed: London's wedding of the year took place this weekend, as singer Dua Lipa tied the knot with long-term partner Callum Turner in an intimate ceremony in Marylebone.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner smile at each other on the red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the city's reigning cool-girl, it should come as no surprise that Dua's wedding is already setting the tone for bridal style this season. From her impeccably elegant take on bridal tailoring to her thoughtfully chosen accessories, discover the wedding trends her nuptials have propelled into the spotlight.

3 Wedding Trends Every Cool Bride Will Copy

1. The Skirt Set

Biance Jagger wears a skirt set to her 1971 wedding to Mick Jagger.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Forgoing the traditional princess gown or silky slip, Dua took a decidedly fashion-first approach to bridal dressing, choosing a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture look by Daniel Roseberry for her walk down the aisle. Drawing inevitable comparisons to Bianca Jagger's unforgettable white blazer and skirt ensemble for her wedding to Mick Jagger in 1971, the look marked the return of bridal tailoring for 2026.

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Never one to go low-key, Dua's custom two-piece featured a sharply tailored ivory blazer punctuated with Schiaparelli's signature gold bijoux buttons, paired with an asymmetric skirt and sculpted blush-toned bustier trimmed with delicate white lace. Elegant yet directional, I can already tell that this bridal look is destined to inspire replicas this summer.

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2. The Statement Necklace

You'll have the rest of your life to layer delicate jewellery. On your wedding day, why not make a statement? Taking a less-is-more approach elsewhere, Dua anchored her bridal look with Bulgari's Serpenti necklace in 18kt pink gold, featuring two pear-cut emeralds. Refined and impactful, Dua made a strong case for high-impact jewellery becoming the bridal trend of the season.

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3. Old-School Accessories

Alongside her contemporary tailoring, Dua embraced a series of classic touches that lent the look an enduring elegance. White satin gloves, Christian Louboutin heels and an oversized Stephen Jones hat nodded to traditional bridal styling. Though hats have largely fallen out of favour in recent years, fashion's cyclical nature suggests a revival has been brewing—and Dua's endorsement may well accelerate its return. With long, soft waves cascading over her shoulders and simple diamond studs framing her face, Dua's look felt far more timeless than trend-led.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.