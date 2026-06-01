Dua Just Got Married—3 Wedding Details Every Cool Bride Will Replicate This Summer

Confirmed: London's wedding of the year took place this weekend, as singer Dua Lipa tied the knot with long-term partner Callum Turner in an intimate ceremony in Marylebone.
As the city's reigning cool-girl, it should come as no surprise that Dua's wedding is already setting the tone for bridal style this season. From her impeccably elegant take on bridal tailoring to her thoughtfully chosen accessories, discover the wedding trends her nuptials have propelled into the spotlight.
3 Wedding Trends Every Cool Bride Will Copy
1. The Skirt Set
Forgoing the traditional princess gown or silky slip, Dua took a decidedly fashion-first approach to bridal dressing, choosing a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture look by Daniel Roseberry for her walk down the aisle. Drawing inevitable comparisons to Bianca Jagger's unforgettable white blazer and skirt ensemble for her wedding to Mick Jagger in 1971, the look marked the return of bridal tailoring for 2026.
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Never one to go low-key, Dua's custom two-piece featured a sharply tailored ivory blazer punctuated with Schiaparelli's signature gold bijoux buttons, paired with an asymmetric skirt and sculpted blush-toned bustier trimmed with delicate white lace. Elegant yet directional, I can already tell that this bridal look is destined to inspire replicas this summer.
Shop Bridal Skirt Sets:
Reformation
Gloria Two Piece
Style with tall white heels for a modern take on bridal styling.
Malina
Tailored Peplum Blazer
This also comes in four other shades.
Malina
Sheer Layered Midi Skirt
The sheer skirt trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
2. The Statement Necklace
You'll have the rest of your life to layer delicate jewellery. On your wedding day, why not make a statement? Taking a less-is-more approach elsewhere, Dua anchored her bridal look with Bulgari's Serpenti necklace in 18kt pink gold, featuring two pear-cut emeralds. Refined and impactful, Dua made a strong case for high-impact jewellery becoming the bridal trend of the season.
Shop Statement Necklaces:
Bvlgari
Serpenti Necklace
Dua wore the most elegant Bvlgari necklace to her London nuptials this week.
Marina B
Trisola 18-Karat Gold, Titanium and Diamond Necklace
No other jewels needed.
Anabela Chan
18k Gold Vermeil Nova Collar Diamond Necklace
A statement necklace is about to become every cool brides new go-to.
3. Old-School Accessories
Alongside her contemporary tailoring, Dua embraced a series of classic touches that lent the look an enduring elegance. White satin gloves, Christian Louboutin heels and an oversized Stephen Jones hat nodded to traditional bridal styling. Though hats have largely fallen out of favour in recent years, fashion's cyclical nature suggests a revival has been brewing—and Dua's endorsement may well accelerate its return. With long, soft waves cascading over her shoulders and simple diamond studs framing her face, Dua's look felt far more timeless than trend-led.
Shop Traditional Bridal Accessories:
Emily London
Zaehtia Hat
The short netted veil adds the most elegant bridal touch.
Clio Peppiatt
Pearl-Like Embellished Embroidered Tulle Gloves
These are such a fun take on a traditional wedding accessory.
ANITA KO
Clara 18-Karat Gold Diamond Earrings
The stud earrings trend is set to take off once more.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.