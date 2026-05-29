Cropped Jeans Look More Expensive Styled With This Chic Shoe Colour Trend

Instead of black shoes, the chicest dressers are wearing this shade with cropped jeans right now.

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Gwyneth Paltrow poses for a photo wearing blue wide-leg cropped jeans with red heels and a blue top.
(Image credit: @gwynethpaltrow)
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I’ve always considered cropped jeans a summer non-negotiable. But after wearing mine on constant repeat lately, they’ve started to lose a little of their fresh appeal, and I’ve found myself craving new, more intentional ways to style them. Luckily, my brief style rut coincided with a new photo dump from Gwyneth Paltrow. Styling the season’s favourite denim silhouette, Paltrow elevated her ankle-grazing jeans with a trending pair of red heels, making the classic cropped-jeans outfit feel entirely new again.

Injecting vibrancy and polish in one chic step, the bold flash of red brought a distinctly summer 2026 energy to her look, tapping into the colour trend fashion people are embracing most right now.

Gwyneth Paltrow poses for a photo wearing blue wide-leg cropped jeans with red heels and a blue top.

(Image credit: @gwynethpaltrow)

Where classic black shoes might have faded into the background, the red heels added depth, personality and a sense of intention that made the entire outfit feel more elevated—and, in my opinion, more expensive-looking.

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Feeling inspired? Read on to shop the best cropped jeans and chic red shoes to wear together this season.

Shop Cropped Jeans and Red Shoes:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.