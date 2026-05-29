Cropped Jeans Look More Expensive Styled With This Chic Shoe Colour Trend

I’ve always considered cropped jeans a summer non-negotiable. But after wearing mine on constant repeat lately, they’ve started to lose a little of their fresh appeal, and I’ve found myself craving new, more intentional ways to style them. Luckily, my brief style rut coincided with a new photo dump from Gwyneth Paltrow. Styling the season’s favourite denim silhouette, Paltrow elevated her ankle-grazing jeans with a trending pair of red heels, making the classic cropped-jeans outfit feel entirely new again.
Injecting vibrancy and polish in one chic step, the bold flash of red brought a distinctly summer 2026 energy to her look, tapping into the colour trend fashion people are embracing most right now.
Where classic black shoes might have faded into the background, the red heels added depth, personality and a sense of intention that made the entire outfit feel more elevated—and, in my opinion, more expensive-looking.
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Feeling inspired? Read on to shop the best cropped jeans and chic red shoes to wear together this season.
Shop Cropped Jeans and Red Shoes:
H&M
Wide High Waist Ankle Jeans
These come in UK sizes 4—26.
H&M
Block-Heeled Court Shoes
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.
Zara
Mid-Rise Relaxed Ankle Jeans
Wear these with heels or style them with simple ballet flats.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes
The pop of red colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Reformation
Kat Low Rise Straight Cropped Jeans
Whilst I love these in blue, they also come in white.
Zara
Leather Wedges
Style these with jeans or pair them with a sleek tailored skirt.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Wide Leg Cropped Jeans
The cropped jeans trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Neous
Ibor Leather Slingback Sandals
The slingback detail adds some light support as well as a sleek point of interest.
Sézane
Le Crop
The slightly flared finish gives theres a lighter, summer-ready feel.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.