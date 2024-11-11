Katie Holmes Just Wore the Pretty 2025 Colour Trend Fashion People Will Pair With Jeans
It's evident that Katie Holmes was watching the S/S 25 runways (sometimes from the front row) because she's already wearing one of 2025's biggest colour trends. This week in NYC, Holmes paired the pretty 2025 colour trend everyone in fashion is buzzing about with the item it arguably looks the best with: blue jeans. The color trend I’m alluding to is powder pink, which was prominent in the S/S 25 collections of Khaite, Prada, Loewe, and Chanel, to name just a few.
For the mild autumn day, Holmes wore the trend in the form of a pink button-down shirt over a white Leset T-shirt. She paired the shirts with straight-leg jeans and red ballet flats (a fun choice). I personally love the combination of powder pink and denim, and I think everyone else will too, once the pretty colour trend starts heating up as we move into 2025.
With that, keep scrolling to see the powder pink trend on Katie Holmes and the runways, and shop pink pieces for yourself to get ahead of the trend curve.
Powder Pink on the S/S 25 Runway:
Prada
Khaite
Miu Miu
Shop Powder Pink Pieces to Wear With Jeans:
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
