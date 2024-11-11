Katie Holmes Just Wore the Pretty 2025 Colour Trend Fashion People Will Pair With Jeans

It's evident that Katie Holmes was watching the S/S 25 runways (sometimes from the front row) because she's already wearing one of 2025's biggest colour trends. This week in NYC, Holmes paired the pretty 2025 colour trend everyone in fashion is buzzing about with the item it arguably looks the best with: blue jeans. The color trend I’m alluding to is powder pink, which was prominent in the S/S 25 collections of Khaite, Prada, Loewe, and Chanel, to name just a few.



For the mild autumn day, Holmes wore the trend in the form of a pink button-down shirt over a white Leset T-shirt. She paired the shirts with straight-leg jeans and red ballet flats (a fun choice). I personally love the combination of powder pink and denim, and I think everyone else will too, once the pretty colour trend starts heating up as we move into 2025.



With that, keep scrolling to see the powder pink trend on Katie Holmes and the runways, and shop pink pieces for yourself to get ahead of the trend curve.

Powder Pink on the S/S 25 Runway:

Prada

Khaite

Miu Miu

Shop Powder Pink Pieces to Wear With Jeans:

Arket Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper £87 SHOP NOW

Sezane Mederick Coat £370 SHOP NOW

BOTTEGA VENETA Cabat Intrecciato Leather Tote £7080 SHOP NOW

ZARA Patent-Finish Heeled Shoe With Bow £36 SHOP NOW

With Nothing Underneath The Classic £100 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Aurora Flats £128 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Sheer Merino Top £67 SHOP NOW

Mint Velvet Pink Fringed Scarf Coat £235 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Air-Yarn Crew Neck Jumper £20 SHOP NOW

ARCH4 Oriane Ribbed Cashmere Cardigan £475 SHOP NOW

DRIES VAN NOTEN Leather Clutch £2040 SHOP NOW

COS Crew-Neck Merino Wool Top £55 SHOP NOW