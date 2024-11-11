Katie Holmes Just Wore the Pretty 2025 Colour Trend Fashion People Will Pair With Jeans

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News

It's evident that Katie Holmes was watching the S/S 25 runways (sometimes from the front row) because she's already wearing one of 2025's biggest colour trends. This week in NYC, Holmes paired the pretty 2025 colour trend everyone in fashion is buzzing about with the item it arguably looks the best with: blue jeans. The color trend I’m alluding to is powder pink, which was prominent in the S/S 25 collections of Khaite, Prada, Loewe, and Chanel, to name just a few.

For the mild autumn day, Holmes wore the trend in the form of a pink button-down shirt over a white Leset T-shirt. She paired the shirts with straight-leg jeans and red ballet flats (a fun choice). I personally love the combination of powder pink and denim, and I think everyone else will too, once the pretty colour trend starts heating up as we move into 2025.

With that, keep scrolling to see the powder pink trend on Katie Holmes and the runways, and shop pink pieces for yourself to get ahead of the trend curve.

Katie Holmes wearing a pink top and jeans

(Image credit: Mega/GC Images/Getty Images)

Powder Pink on the S/S 25 Runway:

Prada

Prada S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Khaite

Khaite S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu

Miu Miu S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop Powder Pink Pieces to Wear With Jeans:

Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper
Arket
Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper

Mederick Coat - Powder Pink - Wool - Sézane
Sezane
Mederick Coat

Cabat Intrecciato Leather Tote
BOTTEGA VENETA
Cabat Intrecciato Leather Tote

Flounced Blouse
H&M
Flounced Blouse

Patent-Finish Heeled Shoe With Bow
ZARA
Patent-Finish Heeled Shoe With Bow

V-Neck Cashmere Jumper
H&M
V-Neck Cashmere Jumper

The Classic: Weave, Rose Pink
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic

Aurora Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Aurora Flats

Sheer Merino Top
& Other Stories
Sheer Merino Top

Pink Fringed Scarf Coat
Mint Velvet
Pink Fringed Scarf Coat

Air-Yarn Crew Neck Jumper
M&S Collection
Air-Yarn Crew Neck Jumper

Oriane Ribbed Cashmere Cardigan
ARCH4
Oriane Ribbed Cashmere Cardigan

Leather Clutch
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Leather Clutch

Crew-Neck Merino Wool Top
COS
Crew-Neck Merino Wool Top

Adidas Originals Gazelle Indoor Trainers in Pale Pink With Gum Sole
adidas Originals
Adidas Originals Gazelle Indoor Trainers in Pale Pink With Gum Sole

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸