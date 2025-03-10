I Thought Pastel Pink Was the Colour of the Moment—Turns Out Alexa Chung and Fashion People Prefer This Alternative
As a fashion journalist, there are a few key indicators I look for when determining whether a trend has true staying power. A stylish celebrity endorsement is a strong sign, but when that trend is also embraced en masse by the chicest Fashion Week showgoers, it’s clear that something special is unfolding.
This season, amidst the flurry of Paris Fashion Week, a colour trend quietly emerged, one that feels both refreshingly unexpected and incredibly wearable. While powder pink has been making headlines as the season’s breakout hue, fashion insiders in Paris have turned their attention to a different, equally charming shades: natural, earthy and vibrant greens.
Unlike the sugary sweetness of pastel tones, these grounding shades of green—ranging from rich olive and moss to deep forest and bright limes—offer a sophisticated alternative with a fresh, organic appeal. No longer reserved solely for utility-inspired outerwear or countryside aesthetics, green has taken on a new life in the wardrobes of France's chicest.
A major signifier that this colour shift is gaining traction? Alexa Chung has given it her stylish stamp of approval. The model, presenter and style muse was spotted in an understated yet striking take on the hue, donning an olive-green cardigan from Miu Miu. Pairing the soft, earthy knit with a deep inky-blue denim miniskirt, she balanced the look with classic Miu Miu buckle heels (£925), offering an effortlessly cool approach to evening dressing.
What makes this particular shade of green so appealing is its versatility—it adds depth and richness to an outfit without overpowering it. Chung’s knit subtly introduced colour to her look, proving that green can be just as wearable as the season’s go-to neutrals.
It’s no surprise, then, that this earthy shade is resonating with the wider fashion set. Across Paris, every variation of green was on display, from bold, lime-green layers to muted sage-toned coats and vibrant apple accessories. The spectrum of greens allowed for endless styling possibilities, whether as a grounding base shade or as a playful dash of colour.
In darker, more subdued shades—like forest green or muted sage—the colour behaves much like a neutral, integrating into wardrobes with the ease of beige or navy. On the other hand, when worn in its punchier, more vivid iterations—think electric lime or bright emerald—green takes on a more expressive role, injecting an outfit with energy and personality.
Even Who What Wear UK’s Editor-in-Chief, Hannah Almassi, has been spotted embracing the shade in Paris this week. Whether styled in subtle accents or worn head-to-toe, one thing is certain—this season, green is having a moment. Read on to discover the green colour trend below.
SHOP THE GREEN COLOUR TREND
This ruffle blouse looks so much more expensive than it actually is.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
In Valentino's Powder Room, Maximalism Reigned, Vans Debuted, and Furry Details Proved Their Worth
Oh my!
By Eliza Huber
-
From Victorian Collars to Aughts Skull Scarves: 5 Takeaways From McQueen's F/W 25 Show
And don't forget the boots!
By Eliza Huber
-
Brocade, Lace, and Ruffles: The Dior Show Envisioned Modern Bourgeois Style
The bougier, the better, according to Maria Grazia Chiuri.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
The Balmain Woman Is Ditching Her Glitzy Dresses for Cozy Knits
New era loading…
By Ana Escalante
-
Victoria Beckham Just Wore the One Pant Trend My Dry Cleaner Would Shame Me For
But it's just so chic.
By Eliza Huber
-
Forget Barrel Jeans—Fashion People in Paris Prefer This Elevated Alternative
PFW approved.
By Eliza Huber
-
Milan Street Style Is Elite—6 Fresh Trends I'm Taking Back to New York
They'll fit into any stylish city, though.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Espresso Martini: The Rich-Looking Color That's Already Everywhere
"That's that me espresso."
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman