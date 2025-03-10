I Thought Pastel Pink Was the Colour of the Moment—Turns Out Alexa Chung and Fashion People Prefer This Alternative

As a fashion journalist, there are a few key indicators I look for when determining whether a trend has true staying power. A stylish celebrity endorsement is a strong sign, but when that trend is also embraced en masse by the chicest Fashion Week showgoers, it’s clear that something special is unfolding.

This season, amidst the flurry of Paris Fashion Week, a colour trend quietly emerged, one that feels both refreshingly unexpected and incredibly wearable. While powder pink has been making headlines as the season’s breakout hue, fashion insiders in Paris have turned their attention to a different, equally charming shades: natural, earthy and vibrant greens.

Unlike the sugary sweetness of pastel tones, these grounding shades of green—ranging from rich olive and moss to deep forest and bright limes—offer a sophisticated alternative with a fresh, organic appeal. No longer reserved solely for utility-inspired outerwear or countryside aesthetics, green has taken on a new life in the wardrobes of France's chicest.

A major signifier that this colour shift is gaining traction? Alexa Chung has given it her stylish stamp of approval. The model, presenter and style muse was spotted in an understated yet striking take on the hue, donning an olive-green cardigan from Miu Miu. Pairing the soft, earthy knit with a deep inky-blue denim miniskirt, she balanced the look with classic Miu Miu buckle heels (£925), offering an effortlessly cool approach to evening dressing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What makes this particular shade of green so appealing is its versatility—it adds depth and richness to an outfit without overpowering it. Chung’s knit subtly introduced colour to her look, proving that green can be just as wearable as the season’s go-to neutrals.

It’s no surprise, then, that this earthy shade is resonating with the wider fashion set. Across Paris, every variation of green was on display, from bold, lime-green layers to muted sage-toned coats and vibrant apple accessories. The spectrum of greens allowed for endless styling possibilities, whether as a grounding base shade or as a playful dash of colour.

In darker, more subdued shades—like forest green or muted sage—the colour behaves much like a neutral, integrating into wardrobes with the ease of beige or navy. On the other hand, when worn in its punchier, more vivid iterations—think electric lime or bright emerald—green takes on a more expressive role, injecting an outfit with energy and personality.

Even Who What Wear UK’s Editor-in-Chief, Hannah Almassi, has been spotted embracing the shade in Paris this week. Whether styled in subtle accents or worn head-to-toe, one thing is certain—this season, green is having a moment. Read on to discover the green colour trend below.

