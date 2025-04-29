Sorry, Pop of Red, Victoria Beckham and Blake Lively Convinced Me This Other Colour Is Leading Now
The super-elegant "glass slipper blue" colour trend is summer's leading shade, and fashion people (including celebs) know it.
Balmy days and long, warmer evenings are finally our reality, and I’m embracing this golden stretch of the calendar by devoting some time to perfecting my summer capsule wardrobe.
After months of heavy layers and muted tones, the moment has finally arrived to welcome back the elegant cuts and pretty shades that felt too summer-ready over the past nine months. Brimming with intent, I’ve been gathering new-season styling inspiration, and this week I've landed upon something particularly special. Spotted within hours of each other, Victoria Beckham and Blake Lively stepped out in gorgeous dresses in the "glass slipper blue" colour trend, and now I know I won't be far behind.
Attending an event in Dubai, Beckham wore a form-fitting dress in a cool-toned oceanic shade complete with an iridescent finish, which she paired with tonal strappy sandals in the same ethereal hue. An enchanting colour with a calm, romantic energy, this soft shade is imbued with a gentle charm that adds dimension without overwhelming an outfit. With its icy nature, the delicate shade is akin to that of a thickly cut piece of blue-tinted glass, hence its name.
Later that same day, Lively followed suit in a floaty and romantic Tamara Ralph gown, complete with cut-out detailing and a softly flowing skirt in a similarly luminous hue. A softer, calmer alternative to the pop-of-red colour trend that dominated the warmer months last year, this pared-back hue retains all of the intrigue, with a wearable and uplifting energy.
Inspired to channel the magic, I've tracked down the shade's most elegant dresses that have caught my eye this season. Read on to shop the most beautiful glass-slipper blue dresses for summer below.
SHOP GLASS-SLIPPER BLUE DRESSES:
I'm banking this for wedding season.
Rixo's bias-cut dresses are a fashion person's favourite.
Square-neck dresses offer a more unexpected silhouette.
This icy-blue shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe of muted shades.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
