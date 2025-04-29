Sorry, Pop of Red, Victoria Beckham and Blake Lively Convinced Me This Other Colour Is Leading Now

Balmy days and long, warmer evenings are finally our reality, and I’m embracing this golden stretch of the calendar by devoting some time to perfecting my summer capsule wardrobe.

After months of heavy layers and muted tones, the moment has finally arrived to welcome back the elegant cuts and pretty shades that felt too summer-ready over the past nine months. Brimming with intent, I’ve been gathering new-season styling inspiration, and this week I've landed upon something particularly special. Spotted within hours of each other, Victoria Beckham and Blake Lively stepped out in gorgeous dresses in the "glass slipper blue" colour trend, and now I know I won't be far behind.

Attending an event in Dubai, Beckham wore a form-fitting dress in a cool-toned oceanic shade complete with an iridescent finish, which she paired with tonal strappy sandals in the same ethereal hue. An enchanting colour with a calm, romantic energy, this soft shade is imbued with a gentle charm that adds dimension without overwhelming an outfit. With its icy nature, the delicate shade is akin to that of a thickly cut piece of blue-tinted glass, hence its name.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Later that same day, Lively followed suit in a floaty and romantic Tamara Ralph gown, complete with cut-out detailing and a softly flowing skirt in a similarly luminous hue. A softer, calmer alternative to the pop-of-red colour trend that dominated the warmer months last year, this pared-back hue retains all of the intrigue, with a wearable and uplifting energy.

Inspired to channel the magic, I've tracked down the shade's most elegant dresses that have caught my eye this season. Read on to shop the most beautiful glass-slipper blue dresses for summer below.

SHOP GLASS-SLIPPER BLUE DRESSES:

Reformation Oren Silk Dress in Mineral £348 SHOP NOW This elegant silk dress also comes in six other shades.

Anthropologie The Lily One-Shoulder Satin Maxi Slip Dress in Light Blue £128 SHOP NOW I'm banking this for wedding season.

Rixo Sandrine Floral Jacquard Midi Dress £250 SHOP NOW Rixo's bias-cut dresses are a fashion person's favourite.

Rotate Alberty Floral-Appliqué Mesh Gown £405 SHOP NOW This elegant gown is perfect for high-summer styling.

Ghost Willow Satin Maxi Dress in Light Blue £195 SHOP NOW Style with tonal heels for a Beckham-approved take.

Nobody's Child Soft Blue One Shoulder Midi Skylar Dress £110 SHOP NOW I can't see this staying in stock for long.

Whistles Pale Blue Mila Square Neck Maxi Dress £199 SHOP NOW Square-neck dresses offer a more unexpected silhouette.