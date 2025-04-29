Sorry, Pop of Red, Victoria Beckham and Blake Lively Convinced Me This Other Colour Is Leading Now

The super-elegant "glass slipper blue" colour trend is summer's leading shade, and fashion people (including celebs) know it.

Blake Lively wears a glass slipper blue dress.
(Image credit: Getty, @victoriabeckham, Reformation)
Balmy days and long, warmer evenings are finally our reality, and I’m embracing this golden stretch of the calendar by devoting some time to perfecting my summer capsule wardrobe.

After months of heavy layers and muted tones, the moment has finally arrived to welcome back the elegant cuts and pretty shades that felt too summer-ready over the past nine months. Brimming with intent, I’ve been gathering new-season styling inspiration, and this week I've landed upon something particularly special. Spotted within hours of each other, Victoria Beckham and Blake Lively stepped out in gorgeous dresses in the "glass slipper blue" colour trend, and now I know I won't be far behind.

Victoria Beckham wears a blue dress with blue heels.

(Image credit: @victoriabeckham)

Attending an event in Dubai, Beckham wore a form-fitting dress in a cool-toned oceanic shade complete with an iridescent finish, which she paired with tonal strappy sandals in the same ethereal hue. An enchanting colour with a calm, romantic energy, this soft shade is imbued with a gentle charm that adds dimension without overwhelming an outfit. With its icy nature, the delicate shade is akin to that of a thickly cut piece of blue-tinted glass, hence its name.

Blake Lively wears a blue dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Later that same day, Lively followed suit in a floaty and romantic Tamara Ralph gown, complete with cut-out detailing and a softly flowing skirt in a similarly luminous hue. A softer, calmer alternative to the pop-of-red colour trend that dominated the warmer months last year, this pared-back hue retains all of the intrigue, with a wearable and uplifting energy.

Inspired to channel the magic, I've tracked down the shade's most elegant dresses that have caught my eye this season. Read on to shop the most beautiful glass-slipper blue dresses for summer below.

SHOP GLASS-SLIPPER BLUE DRESSES:

Oren Silk Dress
Reformation
Oren Silk Dress in Mineral

This elegant silk dress also comes in six other shades.

The Lily One-Shoulder Satin Maxi Slip Dress
Anthropologie
The Lily One-Shoulder Satin Maxi Slip Dress in Light Blue

I'm banking this for wedding season.

Sandrine Floral Jacquard Midi Dress
Rixo
Sandrine Floral Jacquard Midi Dress

Rixo's bias-cut dresses are a fashion person's favourite.

Alberty Floral-Appliqué Mesh Gown
Rotate
Alberty Floral-Appliqué Mesh Gown

This elegant gown is perfect for high-summer styling.

Willow Satin Maxi Dress
Ghost
Willow Satin Maxi Dress in Light Blue

Style with tonal heels for a Beckham-approved take.

Soft Blue One Shoulder Midi Skylar Dress
Nobody's Child
Soft Blue One Shoulder Midi Skylar Dress

I can't see this staying in stock for long.

Pale Blue Mila Square Neck Maxi Dress
Whistles
Pale Blue Mila Square Neck Maxi Dress

Square-neck dresses offer a more unexpected silhouette.

Ice Blue Lucile Bias Satin Maxi Dress
Significant Other
Ice Blue Lucile Bias Satin Maxi Dress

This icy-blue shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe of muted shades.

