Spotted in Paris: The Prettiest Dress-and-Shoe Combination You'll See This Summer

We've had plaid, we've had leopard print, and now, we find ourselves firmly in the era of polka-dots. Showcased on everything from flattering slip skirts to pretty blouses, and even shoes, this vintage-inspired print has taken summer 2025 by storm. I quickly bought into the trend, investing in a polka-dot dress for the warmer months and although I maintain that this pattern goes well with almost everything, I recently spotted Iris Law in a polka-dot dress and satin ballet flat outfit that's by far the prettiest combo I've seen.

(Image credit: MC by Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

Iris Law wears a navy short-sleeve polka-dot mini dress and brown satin ballet pumps from Miu Miu

I spotted the model and actress in Paris looking the very chic part and was impressed by both the effortlessness and elegance of her look. Wearing a navy mini polka-dot dress complete with polo collar, which she paired with rose-brown satin ballet flats, Law showed just how chic this pairing looks for summer. I also enjoy the contrast between the cool navy and warm brown tones, offering a slightly elevated edge to this otherwise classic pairing. And the best part? You can tailor this sophisticated combination to your liking, whether you prefer mini, midi or maxi dresses, or simply want to swap out Law's contrasting hues for your favourite colours.

I'd personally opt for a white with black polka-dot midi dress and pair with black satin ballet flats to stay true to my minimalist palette. However, both high-street and luxury brands have a myriad of colours, silhouettes and styles to choose from this summer.

Keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best polka-dot dresses and satin ballet pumps for every taste and budget.

Shop Polka-Dot Dresses and Satin Ballet Flats: