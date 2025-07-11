Spotted in Paris: The Prettiest Dress-and-Shoe Combination You'll See This Summer

The classiest dressers I know, including Iris Law, are wearing satin ballet flats with their polka-dot dresses for summer. Scroll down to see and shop the look.

Iris Law looks stunning in a chic polka dot mini dress and Miu Miu shoes while leaving her hotel in Paris during the Haute Couture Week FW2025
(Image credit: MC by Cobra Team / BACKGRID)
Brittany Davy's avatar
By
published
in News

We've had plaid, we've had leopard print, and now, we find ourselves firmly in the era of polka-dots. Showcased on everything from flattering slip skirts to pretty blouses, and even shoes, this vintage-inspired print has taken summer 2025 by storm. I quickly bought into the trend, investing in a polka-dot dress for the warmer months and although I maintain that this pattern goes well with almost everything, I recently spotted Iris Law in a polka-dot dress and satin ballet flat outfit that's by far the prettiest combo I've seen.

Iris Law looks stunning in a chic polka dot mini dress and Miu Miu shoes while leaving her hotel in Paris during the Haute Couture Week FW2025

(Image credit: MC by Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

Iris Law wears a navy short-sleeve polka-dot mini dress and brown satin ballet pumps from Miu Miu

I spotted the model and actress in Paris looking the very chic part and was impressed by both the effortlessness and elegance of her look. Wearing a navy mini polka-dot dress complete with polo collar, which she paired with rose-brown satin ballet flats, Law showed just how chic this pairing looks for summer. I also enjoy the contrast between the cool navy and warm brown tones, offering a slightly elevated edge to this otherwise classic pairing. And the best part? You can tailor this sophisticated combination to your liking, whether you prefer mini, midi or maxi dresses, or simply want to swap out Law's contrasting hues for your favourite colours.

I'd personally opt for a white with black polka-dot midi dress and pair with black satin ballet flats to stay true to my minimalist palette. However, both high-street and luxury brands have a myriad of colours, silhouettes and styles to choose from this summer.

Keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best polka-dot dresses and satin ballet pumps for every taste and budget.

Shop Polka-Dot Dresses and Satin Ballet Flats:

Delanie Dress
Reformation
Delanie Dress

Halter dresses are a key trend this year. 

Satin Ballet Flats
Miu Miu
Satin Ballet Flats

Miu Miu's satin ballet flats have been on my luxury wishlist for years now.

Lorraine Dress -- Georgine Dot
DOEN
Lorraine Dress -- Georgine Dot

There's something about brown polka-dots that just exude luxury.

Aurora Flats
Free People
Aurora Flats

Simple, sleek an easy to style.

Annabelle Mini Dress
Free People
Annabelle Mini Dress

This is calling my name.

Satin Mary Janes
H&M
Satin Mary Janes

The elastic band will help to provide extra support.

Polka Dot Satin Midi Dress
ZARA
Polka Dot Satin Midi Dress

This went straight into my basket.

Satin Bow Ballet Flats
Charles & Keith
Satin Bow Ballet Flats

I'd reach for these no matter the season.

Twist-Detail Dress
H&M
Twist-Detail Dress

A great high-street find.

YSL, Gio Satin Ballet Flats
YSL
Gio Satin Ballet Flats

An investment buy you'll keep forever.

Florida - Mini Dot Navy
RIXO ⋆
Florida Dress

A timeless favourite from Rixo.

Vally Satin Ballet Flats
Dolce & Gabbana
Vally Satin Ballet Flats

Between the cross straps and the ruching, this pair is so elegant.

Cream Polka Dot Satin Mini Dress
Self-Portrait
Cream Polka Dot Satin Mini Dress

The perfect holiday dress.

Square-Toe Ballet Flats
& Other Stories
Square-Toe Ballet Flats

Chocolate brown satin? Yes, please!

Gathered Polka-Dot Organic Cotton and Silk-Blend Midi Dress
MATTEAU
Gathered Polka-Dot Organic Cotton and Silk-Blend Midi Dress

The ruched bodice will look so flattering.

Ballet Claudia Slipper / Black Satin
Le Monde Béryl
Ballet Claudia Slipper

I'm loving the western-style buckles on this pair.

Margot Polka-Dot Silk Minidress
Sir
Margot Polka-Dot Silk Minidress

This mini has such a '90s feel to it.

Rose Pink Forever Comfort® Wrap Up Ballerina Flats
Next
Wrap Up Ballerina Flats

Such a unique hue.

Maya Crepe Polka Dot Slip Dress
Ghost
Maya Crepe Polka Dot Slip Dress

Yes, to this entire outfit.

+ Net Sustain Leonie Grosgrain-Trimmed Satin Ballet Flats
LOEFFLER RANDALL
+ Net Sustain Leonie Grosgrain-Trimmed Satin Ballet Flats

You'll wear these to every formal event this season.

Silence + Noise Alyssa Backless Mesh Mini Dress
Silence + Noise
Alyssa Backless Mesh Mini Dress

This is such a playful take on the classic polka-dot dress.

Gabriella Satin Ballerina Shoes | 41
Aeyde
Gabriella Satin Ballerina Shoes

Simple? Yes. But so very effective.

Butterfly Babe Maxi Dress
Free People
Butterfly Babe Maxi Dress

This is high up on my wishlist.

Satin Criss-Cross Ballet Flats
Alaïa
Satin Criss-Cross Ballet Flats

The criss-cross detailing is a nice point of difference from you classic ballet pumps.

Explore More:
Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Editorial Assistant

As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. With a particular passion for fragrance—and a personal collection to match—she has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related. Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and campaigns for the print magazine as well as filmed and edited weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸