It's 30 Degrees in London—I'm Relying on Zara's Linen to Look Chic and Stay Cool This Weekend

London is set to hit 30 degrees this weekend, and if you're still yet to figure out your heatwave outfit blueprint, I'm hoping this edit will help. Whilst we often complain about the weather here, the high temperatures continue to arrive this summer, and with a few more months of sunshine on the horizon, I've turned all my attention to the summer hero that is making getting dressed on the hottest days that much easier: linen. And Zara's linen collection has all my attention right now.

Now that summer is here, most brands are integrating linen into their pieces. There's a plethora of excellent linen shirts around, but Zara is integrating the airy, lightweight fabric into a plethora of styles. Of course, it knows that a classic button-down is a must-have, and offers a 100% linen style for just £30, but alongside, there are bold printed dresses, tailored two-pieces, and elegant tops to choose from.

With a few more months of sunshine on the horizon, now is the time to start adding breathable linen into your summer capsule wardrobe. You'll find 100% linen styles alongside linen and cotton blends that are primed for the warmest days. Whether you're heading out for a coffee in the park, curating a put-together office look or dressing up for a garden party, these are the linen pieces you'll want to consider.

Keep scrolling to shop the best Zara linen buys of 2025.

Shop the Best Zara Linen Buys of 2025

Midi Linen Blend Dress
ZARA
Midi Linen Blend Dress

The pink shade! The elegant neckline! The fitted silhouette! This dress is sure to sell out fast.

Linen Blend Pleated Trousers Zw Collection
ZARA
Linen Blend Pleated Trousers Zw Collection

If you're looking for a smart look for the hottest days, this is it.

Zw Collection Embroidered Linen Blend Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Embroidered Linen Blend Dress

Take a moment to appreciate all the intricate embroidery on this cotton and linen blend dress.

Zw Collection Sleeveless Midi Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Sleeveless Midi Dress

I'm still not over the polka dot trend.

Zw Collection 100% Linen Shirt
ZARA
Zw Collection 100% Linen Shirt

A classic linen shirt will work hard in your wardrobe. I just added this one to basket.

Linen Blend Midi Skirt With Belt
ZARA
Linen Blend Midi Skirt With Belt

Style with the matching top, or opt for your favourite tank top.

Top With Bows
ZARA
Top With Bows

Zara is known for its pretty tops.

Linen Blend Straight Trousers
ZARA
Linen Blend Straight Trousers

A high summer staple.

Zw Collection Pleated Midi Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Pleated Midi Dress

I honestly did a double take when I saw this elevated dress. This could easily pass for a designer buy.

Cropped Linen Blend Shirt
ZARA
Cropped Linen Blend Shirt

This shirt is already a best-seller this summer.

Zw Collection 100% Linen Midi Skirt
ZARA
Zw Collection 100% Linen Midi Skirt

So many summer outfits call for an airy white linen skirt.

Cut-Out Midi Dress With Linen
ZARA
Cut-Out Midi Dress With Linen

I haven't stopped thinking about this striking blue dress.

Linen Blend Tailored Waistcoat
ZARA
Linen Blend Tailored Waistcoat

Bring a touch of polish to your looks with this linen blend waistcoat.

Zw Collection Linen Blend Midi Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Linen Blend Midi Dress

Throw on, add sandals and grab your favourite basket bag.

Linen Blend Knit Top
ZARA
Linen Blend Knit Top

I love mixing textures in the summer, and this knit blend top will work so hard in your wardrobe.

High-Waist Linen Blend Bermuda Shorts
ZARA
High-Waist Linen Blend Bermuda Shorts

Tailoring brings a considered edge to our summer shorts.

Printed Linen Blend Dress
ZARA
Printed Linen Blend Dress

Save this for your upcoming holidays.

Linen Blend Halter Top
ZARA
Linen Blend Halter Top

I've fallen for this sugary pink shade.

Linen Blend Wide-Leg Trousers
ZARA
Linen Blend Wide-Leg Trousers

Get the denim look with all the breathable properties of linen.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

