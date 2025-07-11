It's 30 Degrees in London—I'm Relying on Zara's Linen to Look Chic and Stay Cool This Weekend

London is set to hit 30 degrees this weekend, and if you're still yet to figure out your heatwave outfit blueprint, I'm hoping this edit will help. Whilst we often complain about the weather here, the high temperatures continue to arrive this summer, and with a few more months of sunshine on the horizon, I've turned all my attention to the summer hero that is making getting dressed on the hottest days that much easier: linen. And Zara's linen collection has all my attention right now.

Now that summer is here, most brands are integrating linen into their pieces. There's a plethora of excellent linen shirts around, but Zara is integrating the airy, lightweight fabric into a plethora of styles. Of course, it knows that a classic button-down is a must-have, and offers a 100% linen style for just £30, but alongside, there are bold printed dresses, tailored two-pieces, and elegant tops to choose from.

With a few more months of sunshine on the horizon, now is the time to start adding breathable linen into your summer capsule wardrobe. You'll find 100% linen styles alongside linen and cotton blends that are primed for the warmest days. Whether you're heading out for a coffee in the park, curating a put-together office look or dressing up for a garden party, these are the linen pieces you'll want to consider.

Keep scrolling to shop the best Zara linen buys of 2025.

Shop the Best Zara Linen Buys of 2025