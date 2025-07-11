It's 30 Degrees in London—I'm Relying on Zara's Linen to Look Chic and Stay Cool This Weekend
Another heatwave has arrived, and Zara's summer collection is full of linen buys to see us through the hottest days.
London is set to hit 30 degrees this weekend, and if you're still yet to figure out your heatwave outfit blueprint, I'm hoping this edit will help. Whilst we often complain about the weather here, the high temperatures continue to arrive this summer, and with a few more months of sunshine on the horizon, I've turned all my attention to the summer hero that is making getting dressed on the hottest days that much easier: linen. And Zara's linen collection has all my attention right now.
Now that summer is here, most brands are integrating linen into their pieces. There's a plethora of excellent linen shirts around, but Zara is integrating the airy, lightweight fabric into a plethora of styles. Of course, it knows that a classic button-down is a must-have, and offers a 100% linen style for just £30, but alongside, there are bold printed dresses, tailored two-pieces, and elegant tops to choose from.
With a few more months of sunshine on the horizon, now is the time to start adding breathable linen into your summer capsule wardrobe. You'll find 100% linen styles alongside linen and cotton blends that are primed for the warmest days. Whether you're heading out for a coffee in the park, curating a put-together office look or dressing up for a garden party, these are the linen pieces you'll want to consider.
Keep scrolling to shop the best Zara linen buys of 2025.
Shop the Best Zara Linen Buys of 2025
Style with the matching top, or opt for your favourite tank top.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
-
It's Now or Never—54 Last-Minute Amazon Prime Day Deals You'll Regret Skipping
Elevated basics, celeb dupes, luxe-like styles, and more on sale.
-
I'm a Gen Z Shopping Editor—These Are the Coolest Pieces on Reformation, Revolve, and Shopbop RN
They're giving NYC It girl.
-
When I'm Not Shopping Amazon Prime Day, It's These Chic Deals (Ahem, J.Crew, COS, and Banana Republic)
On-trend finds you won't want to miss.
-
I Went to Shop the Zara Sale But Got Distracted by These 27 New-In Buys and Never Looked Back
They are too good.
-
I Tried On the Everlane Pieces You're About to See Everywhere This Summer
Elevated basics ahead.
-
These 21 Premium-Looking Old Navy Pieces Feel Straight-Up Luxurious
And so many are on sale!
-
This Is the Chicest One-Color Outfit to Wear Instead of All-Black Looks This Summer
This neutral is the new black.
-
I'm Basically My Sister's Personal Stylist—36 Chic, Summer-Ready Zara Pieces I'm Sending Her Way
Plus, some hot new arrivals.