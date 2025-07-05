Celebrities have set the bar high when it comes to dressing for the summer season. Whether they’re strolling through the streets of Paris during Fashion Week, popping into shops in New York, or enjoying dinner in London, the A-list have an uncanny knack for pulling together on-trend, summer-ready outfits.

While sandals are of course a summer staple, I’ve been keeping a closer-than-usual eye on my favourite A-listers' current outfits, and many are creating trainer-focused street style looks, providing serious warm-weather inspiration for summer days ahead. Although our lives are worlds apart, their favourite trainers and overall sense of style are refreshingly achievable, with most of my favourite celebs often choosing popular styles like classic slip-on Vans or the Puma Palermo.

If you, too, need some inspo from celebrities and their summer trainer outfits, keep scrolling for the 5 best celebrity summer trainer outfits.

5 Summer Trainer Outfits I’m Stealing From Celebs:

1. Jennifer Lawrence : White Skirt + Tank Top + Yellow Jacket + Trainers

Style Notes: A fashion muse for most Who What Wear UK editors, J-Law rarely steps out in a look that isn’t effortlessly elevated and this recent outfit is no different. The pairing of red and white Adidas Tokyo trainers with an off-white Prada midaxi, a butter-yellow jacket and gold Celine Triomphe sunnies, finished with a stunning red rope necklace, might just be a personal favourite. Trend-heavy yet stunning, her look incorporates many pieces you may already have in your capsule summer wardrobe, which is a bonus.

Shop The Look:

H&M Ribbed Vest Top £7 SHOP NOW The perfect basic white vest. MANGO Asymmetrical Cotton Midi £36 SHOP NOW This looks far more expensive than its £36 price tag. Reformation Lila Linen Jacket £268 SHOP NOW I have loved this jacket from afar for some time, but J-Law has just convinced me to pull the plug. CELINE Triomphe Metal 01 Sunglasses £470 SHOP NOW A Celine sunglasses silhouette that’s been around for years, every summer, this investment proves just why they’re adored by so many. Heaven Mayhem Julia £90 SHOP NOW Rope necklaces are all the rage this summer. If you’re after a high-quality one, look no further than Heaven Mayhem. adidas Tokyo Shoes £85 SHOP NOW This trainer is all over the street style.

2. Zendaya : White Dress + Trainers

Style Notes: I'm a massive fan of Zendaya, and her street style sets the bar high. Why, you may ask? Even though she’s rarely photographed outside of press promotion, when she is, her outfits are gorgeous. Case in point: pairing ON’s The Roger trainer with a full-length collared maxi dress featuring a tasteful leg slit and a classy french nail to finish the look, she nails casual chic with such easeI instantly want to recreate, I know I'll never look this chic, but you bet I'll try.

Shop Below:

Róhe Embroidered Cotton Poplin Midi Dress £470 SHOP NOW The cinched waist and contrast embroidery above the sleeves and hem give this piece a casual elegance which feels instantly elevated. Mejuri Pavé Diamond Round Studs £348 SHOP NOW Diamond earrings are always the perfect finishing touch. Missoma Hera Ridge Pendant Cord Necklace £89 SHOP NOW I'd swap her necklace for a trendier rope necklace; this one from Missoma feels ultra-luxe. Women's The Roger Advantage £140 SHOP NOW A newer brand in the footwear game, over the last few year so many stylish people are pairing ON footwear with everything for a athletic edge.

3. Dua Lipa : Tank Top + White Skirt + Black Bag + Trainers

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: I don’t know what’s more adorable, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner on a date day enjoying ice cream, or her outfit. Wearing a pair of Puma Palermos with a simple midi skirt and vest top, she nails off-duty summer dressing. For a cooler day, layer your favourite jacket for a style that’s as elevated as it is practical.

Shop Below:

Reformation Calie Tank £38 SHOP NOW So many Who What Wear UK editors own this tank. ALIGNE Mia Linen Maxi Skirt £99 SHOP NOW If you’re not a fan of floral broderie, this skirt is an excellent alternative. Mejuri 18k Gold Vermeil £198 SHOP NOW How sweet is this? Coach Empire Carryall Bag 34 £450 SHOP NOW This Coach bag has gone straight on my wish list. PUMA Puma Palermo Leather in Black & White £45 SHOP NOW If you’re looking for a new trainer, look no further than the Palermo.

4. Zoe Kravitz : Green Shirt + Blue Jeans + Black Bag + Trainers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: No one quite does street style like Zoë Kravitz. The ultimate cool New Yorker, her laid-back, slightly grunge look always features an under-the-radar trend that’s bound to be everywhere in a few months. In one of the chicest cold-summer day looks, she's paired 2025’s colour of the year (Dill Green, according to Pinterest's Summer 2025 trend report) with casual jeans and slip-on Vans, a shoe I genuinely believed had been left behind in 2010. The result? A look that screams low effort yet lands straight on my mood board.

Shop Below:

Free People Agolde Low-Rise Baggy Jeans £280 SHOP NOW These are available in 16 colours. Reformation Will Oversized Shirt £128 SHOP NOW The perfect relaxed shirt does exist and its from Reformation! Jimmy Fairly The Elvie £135 SHOP NOW Im convinced black oval sunglasses will forever be in style. COS Swing Crossbody Bag £110 SHOP NOW A black crossbody bag is not my usual style, but if Zoe says its cool, its cool. Vans Vans Classic Slip Vi £60 SHOP NOW I owned a pair of these in year 7 and now I’ve just ordered another pair!

5. Sydney Sweeney : Tank Top + Blue Shorts + Red Scarf + Trainers

Style Notes: Sydney Sweeney creates a look that’s both practical and stylish for a summer’s day. By pairing her red scarf with her anklet, she creates a lo-fi look which feels super elevated. I love her use of capsule wardrobe staples like blue shorts, a white vest and a brown belt as they, individually and together, have a timeless quality. I’d lean into this look on a casual summer’s day out when I know I’ll be doing 20,000 steps.

Shop Below: