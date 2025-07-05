Celebs Are Getting Bored of Sandals—5 Outfits With Trainers They're Wearing Instead This Summer
Summer isn't always the easiest time to wear trainers—sunny days and the lure of sandals usually take over—but after spotting some of my favourite celebs wearing pairs with their best summer looks, I’m convinced. I've rounded up the 5 best celebrity trainer outfits to copy this season. Scroll on to see and shop the looks.
Celebrities have set the bar high when it comes to dressing for the summer season. Whether they’re strolling through the streets of Paris during Fashion Week, popping into shops in New York, or enjoying dinner in London, the A-list have an uncanny knack for pulling together on-trend, summer-ready outfits.
While sandals are of course a summer staple, I’ve been keeping a closer-than-usual eye on my favourite A-listers' current outfits, and many are creating trainer-focused street style looks, providing serious warm-weather inspiration for summer days ahead. Although our lives are worlds apart, their favourite trainers and overall sense of style are refreshingly achievable, with most of my favourite celebs often choosing popular styles like classic slip-on Vans or the Puma Palermo.
If you, too, need some inspo from celebrities and their summer trainer outfits, keep scrolling for the 5 best celebrity summer trainer outfits.
5 Summer Trainer Outfits I’m Stealing From Celebs:
1. Jennifer Lawrence : White Skirt + Tank Top + Yellow Jacket + Trainers
Style Notes: A fashion muse for most Who What Wear UK editors, J-Law rarely steps out in a look that isn’t effortlessly elevated and this recent outfit is no different. The pairing of red and white Adidas Tokyo trainers with an off-white Prada midaxi, a butter-yellow jacket and gold Celine Triomphe sunnies, finished with a stunning red rope necklace, might just be a personal favourite. Trend-heavy yet stunning, her look incorporates many pieces you may already have in your capsule summer wardrobe, which is a bonus.
Shop The Look:
2. Zendaya : White Dress + Trainers
Style Notes: I'm a massive fan of Zendaya, and her street style sets the bar high. Why, you may ask? Even though she’s rarely photographed outside of press promotion, when she is, her outfits are gorgeous. Case in point: pairing ON’s The Roger trainer with a full-length collared maxi dress featuring a tasteful leg slit and a classy french nail to finish the look, she nails casual chic with such easeI instantly want to recreate, I know I'll never look this chic, but you bet I'll try.
Shop Below:
3. Dua Lipa : Tank Top + White Skirt + Black Bag + Trainers
Style Notes: I don’t know what’s more adorable, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner on a date day enjoying ice cream, or her outfit. Wearing a pair of Puma Palermos with a simple midi skirt and vest top, she nails off-duty summer dressing. For a cooler day, layer your favourite jacket for a style that’s as elevated as it is practical.
Shop Below:
4. Zoe Kravitz : Green Shirt + Blue Jeans + Black Bag + Trainers
Style Notes: No one quite does street style like Zoë Kravitz. The ultimate cool New Yorker, her laid-back, slightly grunge look always features an under-the-radar trend that’s bound to be everywhere in a few months. In one of the chicest cold-summer day looks, she's paired 2025’s colour of the year (Dill Green, according to Pinterest's Summer 2025 trend report) with casual jeans and slip-on Vans, a shoe I genuinely believed had been left behind in 2010. The result? A look that screams low effort yet lands straight on my mood board.
Shop Below:
5. Sydney Sweeney : Tank Top + Blue Shorts + Red Scarf + Trainers
Style Notes: Sydney Sweeney creates a look that’s both practical and stylish for a summer’s day. By pairing her red scarf with her anklet, she creates a lo-fi look which feels super elevated. I love her use of capsule wardrobe staples like blue shorts, a white vest and a brown belt as they, individually and together, have a timeless quality. I’d lean into this look on a casual summer’s day out when I know I’ll be doing 20,000 steps.
Shop Below:
