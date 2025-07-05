Celebs Are Getting Bored of Sandals—5 Outfits With Trainers They're Wearing Instead This Summer

Summer isn't always the easiest time to wear trainers—sunny days and the lure of sandals usually take over—but after spotting some of my favourite celebs wearing pairs with their best summer looks, I’m convinced. I've rounded up the 5 best celebrity trainer outfits to copy this season. Scroll on to see and shop the looks.

Zendaya Jennifer Lawrence and Zoe Kravitz wear three different summer outfits with trainers.
(Image credit: Getty Images, Backgrid)
Celebrities have set the bar high when it comes to dressing for the summer season. Whether they’re strolling through the streets of Paris during Fashion Week, popping into shops in New York, or enjoying dinner in London, the A-list have an uncanny knack for pulling together on-trend, summer-ready outfits.

While sandals are of course a summer staple, I’ve been keeping a closer-than-usual eye on my favourite A-listers' current outfits, and many are creating trainer-focused street style looks, providing serious warm-weather inspiration for summer days ahead. Although our lives are worlds apart, their favourite trainers and overall sense of style are refreshingly achievable, with most of my favourite celebs often choosing popular styles like classic slip-on Vans or the Puma Palermo.

If you, too, need some inspo from celebrities and their summer trainer outfits, keep scrolling for the 5 best celebrity summer trainer outfits.

5 Summer Trainer Outfits I’m Stealing From Celebs:

1. Jennifer Lawrence : White Skirt + Tank Top + Yellow Jacket + Trainers

Jennifer Lawrence pictured in a pair of Adidas Tokyo trainers, a cream Prada midi skirt, a white top and a cashmere butter yellow jacket. She accessorises the look with a red rope necklace and Celine Triomphe sunglasses in a recent image taken of her.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: A fashion muse for most Who What Wear UK editors, J-Law rarely steps out in a look that isn’t effortlessly elevated and this recent outfit is no different. The pairing of red and white Adidas Tokyo trainers with an off-white Prada midaxi, a butter-yellow jacket and gold Celine Triomphe sunnies, finished with a stunning red rope necklace, might just be a personal favourite. Trend-heavy yet stunning, her look incorporates many pieces you may already have in your capsule summer wardrobe, which is a bonus.

Shop The Look:

Ribbed Vest Top
H&M
Ribbed Vest Top

The perfect basic white vest.

MANGO, Asymmetrical Cotton Midi
MANGO
Asymmetrical Cotton Midi

This looks far more expensive than its £36 price tag.

Lila Linen Jacket
Reformation
Lila Linen Jacket

I have loved this jacket from afar for some time, but J-Law has just convinced me to pull the plug.

Triomphe Metal 01 Sunglasses in Metal
CELINE
Triomphe Metal 01 Sunglasses

A Celine sunglasses silhouette that’s been around for years, every summer, this investment proves just why they’re adored by so many.

Julia Red/black
Heaven Mayhem
Julia

Rope necklaces are all the rage this summer. If you’re after a high-quality one, look no further than Heaven Mayhem.

Tokyo Shoes
adidas
Tokyo Shoes

This trainer is all over the street style.

2. Zendaya : White Dress + Trainers

Zendaya wears white ON trainers a white dress while promoting the movie The Challangers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: I'm a massive fan of Zendaya, and her street style sets the bar high. Why, you may ask? Even though she’s rarely photographed outside of press promotion, when she is, her outfits are gorgeous. Case in point: pairing ON’s The Roger trainer with a full-length collared maxi dress featuring a tasteful leg slit and a classy french nail to finish the look, she nails casual chic with such easeI instantly want to recreate, I know I'll never look this chic, but you bet I'll try.

Shop Below:

Embroidered Cotton Poplin Midi Dress
Róhe
Embroidered Cotton Poplin Midi Dress

The cinched waist and contrast embroidery above the sleeves and hem give this piece a casual elegance which feels instantly elevated.

Mejuri, Pavé Diamond Round Studs
Mejuri
Pavé Diamond Round Studs

Diamond earrings are always the perfect finishing touch.

Hera Ridge Pendant Cord Necklace - Silver Plated
Missoma
Hera Ridge Pendant Cord Necklace

I'd swap her necklace for a trendier rope necklace; this one from Missoma feels ultra-luxe.

Women's the Roger Advantage White | White
Women's The Roger Advantage

A newer brand in the footwear game, over the last few year so many stylish people are pairing ON footwear with everything for a athletic edge.

3. Dua Lipa : Tank Top + White Skirt + Black Bag + Trainers

Due Lipa Wears a Puma Palermo trains a white broderie midi skirt a white vest top arm in arm with Callum Turner recently.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: I don’t know what’s more adorable, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner on a date day enjoying ice cream, or her outfit. Wearing a pair of Puma Palermos with a simple midi skirt and vest top, she nails off-duty summer dressing. For a cooler day, layer your favourite jacket for a style that’s as elevated as it is practical.

Shop Below:

Calie Tank
Reformation
Calie Tank

So many Who What Wear UK editors own this tank.

Mia Linen Maxi Skirt
ALIGNE
Mia Linen Maxi Skirt

If you’re not a fan of floral broderie, this skirt is an excellent alternative.

18k Gold Vermeil / 20 Inches
Mejuri
18k Gold Vermeil

How sweet is this?

Coach, Empire Carryall Bag 34
Coach
Empire Carryall Bag 34

This Coach bag has gone straight on my wish list.

Puma Palermo Leather in Black & White
PUMA
Puma Palermo Leather in Black & White

If you’re looking for a new trainer, look no further than the Palermo.

4. Zoe Kravitz : Green Shirt + Blue Jeans + Black Bag + Trainers

Zoe Kravitz wears a green shirt a blue denim jeans, '90s oval sunglasses, and slip-on vans in an image taken of her in September last year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: No one quite does street style like Zoë Kravitz. The ultimate cool New Yorker, her laid-back, slightly grunge look always features an under-the-radar trend that’s bound to be everywhere in a few months. In one of the chicest cold-summer day looks, she's paired 2025’s colour of the year (Dill Green, according to Pinterest's Summer 2025 trend report) with casual jeans and slip-on Vans, a shoe I genuinely believed had been left behind in 2010. The result? A look that screams low effort yet lands straight on my mood board.

Shop Below:

Agolde Low-Rise Baggy Jeans
Free People
Agolde Low-Rise Baggy Jeans

These are available in 16 colours.

Will Oversized Shirt
Reformation
Will Oversized Shirt

The perfect relaxed shirt does exist and its from Reformation!

The Elvie
Jimmy Fairly
The Elvie

Im convinced black oval sunglasses will forever be in style.

Swing Crossbody Bag - Leather
COS
Swing Crossbody Bag

A black crossbody bag is not my usual style, but if Zoe says its cool, its cool.

Vans Classic Slip Vi in Black & White
Vans
Vans Classic Slip Vi

I owned a pair of these in year 7 and now I’ve just ordered another pair!

5. Sydney Sweeney : Tank Top + Blue Shorts + Red Scarf + Trainers

-

(Image credit: @sydney_sweeney)

Style Notes: Sydney Sweeney creates a look that’s both practical and stylish for a summer’s day. By pairing her red scarf with her anklet, she creates a lo-fi look which feels super elevated. I love her use of capsule wardrobe staples like blue shorts, a white vest and a brown belt as they, individually and together, have a timeless quality. I’d lean into this look on a casual summer’s day out when I know I’ll be doing 20,000 steps.

Shop Below:

Ribbed Scoop-Neck Tank Top
COS
Ribbed Scoop-Neck Tank Top

Your next everyday tank.

MANGO, High-Waisted Straight-Fit Denim Shorts - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
High-Waisted Straight-Fit Denim Shorts

This denim style is such a winner.

Patterned Cotton Scarf
H&M
Patterned Cotton Scarf

With the headscarf trend everywhere at the moment, this is perfect if you’re looking to channel Gracie Abrams' Glasto aesthetic.

Linear Friendship 18ct Yellow Gold-Plated Vermeil Sterling Silver Bracelet
MONICA VINADER
Linear Friendship 18ct Yellow Gold-Plated Vermeil

A perfect addition to your jewellery stack.

Wendy Work Ce
HEYDUDE
Wendy Work

These are the HeyDudes that Sweeny was wearing in the picture above.

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor
